bravotv.com
Eva Marcille Just Wrapped Up Her Ultimate, We Mean, “Fabulous” Family Trip
The RHOA alum’s Orlando getaway included a fireworks show and a Taylor Swift sing-along. Fresh off her stint on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2, Eva Marcille recently packed her bags for another getaway — but this time, she took her family along for the ride. Trading the Berkshires for Orlando, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum documented her family vacation in a series of Instagram posts.
bravotv.com
See Lindsay Hubbard's "Perfect" Engagement Ring from Carl Radke
The Summer House couple shared details on the stunning sparkler Carl gave to Lindsay when he proposed. Congratulations are in order for Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard! The Summer House couple got engaged on August 27, and as they showed in a recent Instagram post, Carl gave Lindsay a breathtaking ring when he popped the question.
bravotv.com
Get a New Look Inside Porsha Williams' "Beautiful" House with Simon Guobadia
The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum was "turned on" while her man did some serious work on their gorgeous bright white kitchen. In January, Porsha Williams shared a look at her organized closet and explained she was getting "settled in [her] new house." More recently, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum showed the kitchen, living room, a bathroom, and more parts of the home she shares with Simon Guobadia, and it's gorgeous.
bravotv.com
Ryan Serhant's Brooklyn Townhouse Has a "Whole New Backyard"
The Million Dollar Listing New York agent shared a look at his recently upgraded outdoor space. As Ryan Serhant explained in the video above, he and Emilia Bechrakis Serhant designed the bright white kitchen of their Brooklyn townhouse with plenty of windows so they could "look out over [the] big backyard." Now, that view is even better after the Million Dollar Listing New York couple recently upgraded the outdoor space.
bravotv.com
Heather Dubrow Shows Off Her Chic “First Day of School” Look
"No approved first day photos of the kids to post, but thought I looked particularly cute," the RHOC mom wrote. Heather Dubrow is welcoming the new school year in style. After revealing that she had “no approved first day photos of the kids to post,” The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member decided to take to Instagram to show off her own her own “first day of school” look.
Ricki Lake Shares Transformation Photos Following Treatment for Hair Loss: 'Finally at Peace'
Ricki Lake is showing off her hair transformation. The actress and former television host, 53, shared a post on Instagram Wednesday of side-by-side images of her tresses from December 2019 and January 2021. In the caption of her post, Lake praised hair care brand Harklinikken for her "dramatic" hair improvement.
Dean, Who? Tori Spelling Shows Off Tiny Frame In Red-Hot Swimsuit
Looking good, Tori Spelling! The starlet showed off her tiny frame in a red-hot swimsuit in order to promote her latest project. "Christmas in July {I mean August 🎄}…-It’s happening this week on #AtHomeWithTori on @vizio WatchFree+ on demand. My bff @jessamer and I plan an amazing #christmasinjuly pool party for our families," she captioned a slew of photos. "Complete with foam aka snow thx to @itsfoamtime and obsessed with ornament pool balls from @theholiball that we can also decorate the home with in December too!-Plus… my boy bestie @joshflagg1 cooks with me in the kitchen this week! He teaches...
Southern Charm’s Craig Conover Claims Naomie Olindo and Whitney Sudler-Smith’s Hook Up Wasn’t a One-Time Thing
There’s more where that came from! Craig Conover hinted that Naomie Olindo and Whitney Sudler-Smith’s hookup was not a one-time occurrence. “It wasn’t a short-lived thing,” the Southern Charm star, 33, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, August 22, while promoting season 8 of the series. “I definitely know that.”
Harper's Bazaar
Chrissy Teigen Shares a Selfie in Sheer Gucci Underwear to Announce She's Pregnant
The model announced the happy news on Instagram yesterday, sharing two mirror selfies of herself wearing a black T-shirt and sheer Gucci underwear, which generously revealed her growing baby bump. In the caption, Teigen opened up about her experience undergoing IVF treatments. "The last few years have been a blur...
bravotv.com
Raquel Leviss & Ariana Madix Dazzled in Pink Bridesmaid Dresses at Scheana Shay’s Wedding
The Vanderpump Rules cast members donned gorgeous rose-hued gowns while attending their friend’s nuptials. Raquel Leviss and Ariana Madix were gorgeous bridesmaids at Scheana Shay’s recent destination wedding to Brock Davies. The Vanderpump Rules cast members stunned in beautiful pink dresses while standing alongside their friend at her lavish nuptials, which took place in Cancun, Mexico on Tuesday, August 23.
bravotv.com
Now We Know Why Kyle Richards Didn’t Attend Teresa Giudice’s Wedding
The RHOBH cast member explained her absence from the RHONJ wedding — and it has to do with her new house in Aspen. As Teresa Giudice and Luis “Louie” Ruelas got married on August 6, many, many Bravolebs were there to celebrate The Real Housewives of New Jersey couple. However, as fans were quick to notice, Kyle Richards — who was on Season 1 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip with Teresa — wasn’t one of them. A day after the nuptials, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member explained her absence and shared a very exciting real estate update in the process.
Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
Pregnant Kelly Osbourne gives rare glimpse of her baby bump
Kelly Osbourne shared a rare baby bump update three months after announcing her pregnancy. The “Osbournes” alum, 37, posted an Instagram Story photo Wednesday showing her reflection in a window. Osbourne’s budding belly could be seen as she enjoyed a sunny pool day. The former reality star shared another picture from what looked to be a potential babymoon, writing, “It’s time for a massage.” Osbourne did not show her bump when she revealed her pregnancy in May. “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why,” she captioned a selfie...
Paris Hilton Rocks Sexy Black Swimsuit As She Straddles Husband Carter Reum In Italy: Photos
Paris Hilton is having an iconic hot girl summer! The 40-year-old hotel heiress and DJ was spotted taking a swim in Positano, Italy with her husband Carter Reum on Friday, August 12. The Simple Life alum rocked a stunning black swimsuit as she straddled her beau in the crystal blue waters of the Amalfi Coast. The adorable couple even stole some kisses while cooling off from the summer sun.
‘The Family Chantel’ Star Chantel Everett Works Hard! Find Out Her Job and What She Does for a Living
Hardworker! Chantel Jimeno (née Everett) has shared her life journey for nearly eight full seasons on reality TV, from her 90 Day Fiancé season 4 debut to season 2, 3 and 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and four seasons of her TLC spinoff, The Family Chantel. Fans watched her love story with now-estranged husband Pedro Jimeno play out, but they also watched her as she worked hard in school, graduated and then started her career. But what exactly is Chantel’s job? Keep scrolling below to find out how she makes a living.
bravotv.com
This Is How Patricia Altschul Reacted When She Heard About Whitney Sudler-Smith & Naomie Olindo’s Situation
Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo also chat about the buzzy relationship in a first look at the September 1 episode of Southern Charm. Enter the moms into the chat. In a first look at the upcoming September 1 episode of Southern Charm, Naomie Olindo and Whitney Sudler-Smith are sitting down with their mothers, who are learning all about whatever is happening between the two.
Scott’s New GF Is 20 Years Older Than His Exes—Meet Who He’s Dating Now
As one of Hollywood’s most famous playboys, fans have always been curious about Scott Disick’s girlfriend and who he’s dating now. Scott became an overnight celebrity 2007 when he made his reality TV debut as Kourtney Kardashian’s on-again, off-again boyfriend on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Scott and Kourtney—who share three kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign—went on to date on and off for nine years before their final breakup in 2015. Kourtney went on to get engaged to her longtime neighbor, Travis Barker, while Scott went on to date several models almost half his age. During the Keeping Up With the Kardashians...
‘Elvis’ actress Shonka Dukureh’s cause of death revealed
“Elvis” actress and blues singer Shonka Dukureh died of “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.” According to documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, the coroner ruled her death as “natural.” The singer, who was just 44 years old at the time of her death, is survived by her two young kids. On July 21, Dukureh was found dead inside her bedroom in the Nashville apartment she shared with her two children. The Tennessean reported that Dukureh’s son, who is the oldest of her two kids, found her unresponsive before rushing to the home of a neighbor, who called 911 at approximately 9:30 a.m. A spokesperson for the...
bravotv.com
Gizelle Bryant Is On the Ultimate Girls Trip in France with Her Daughters
The RHOP cast member shared some sweet family photos from her recent trip abroad. Gizelle Bryant is ending the summer with an incredible vacation to France with her daughters. The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member recently shared several epic photos from her trip abroad on instagram. Gizelle, who will...
