ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Comments / 4

Related
bravotv.com

Eva Marcille Just Wrapped Up Her Ultimate, We Mean, “Fabulous” Family Trip

The RHOA alum’s Orlando getaway included a fireworks show and a Taylor Swift sing-along. Fresh off her stint on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2, Eva Marcille recently packed her bags for another getaway — but this time, she took her family along for the ride. Trading the Berkshires for Orlando, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum documented her family vacation in a series of Instagram posts.
ORLANDO, FL
bravotv.com

See Lindsay Hubbard's "Perfect" Engagement Ring from Carl Radke

The Summer House couple shared details on the stunning sparkler Carl gave to Lindsay when he proposed. Congratulations are in order for Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard! The Summer House couple got engaged on August 27, and as they showed in a recent Instagram post, Carl gave Lindsay a breathtaking ring when he popped the question.
BEAUTY & FASHION
bravotv.com

Get a New Look Inside Porsha Williams' "Beautiful" House with Simon Guobadia

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum was "turned on" while her man did some serious work on their gorgeous bright white kitchen. In January, Porsha Williams shared a look at her organized closet and explained she was getting "settled in [her] new house." More recently, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum showed the kitchen, living room, a bathroom, and more parts of the home she shares with Simon Guobadia, and it's gorgeous.
BEAUTY & FASHION
bravotv.com

Ryan Serhant's Brooklyn Townhouse Has a "Whole New Backyard"

The Million Dollar Listing New York agent shared a look at his recently upgraded outdoor space. As Ryan Serhant explained in the video above, he and Emilia Bechrakis Serhant designed the bright white kitchen of their Brooklyn townhouse with plenty of windows so they could "look out over [the] big backyard." Now, that view is even better after the Million Dollar Listing New York couple recently upgraded the outdoor space.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Fairytale#Bravo#The Southern Charm
bravotv.com

Heather Dubrow Shows Off Her Chic “First Day of School” Look

"No approved first day photos of the kids to post, but thought I looked particularly cute," the RHOC mom wrote. Heather Dubrow is welcoming the new school year in style. After revealing that she had “no approved first day photos of the kids to post,” The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member decided to take to Instagram to show off her own her own “first day of school” look.
BEAUTY & FASHION
OK! Magazine

Dean, Who? Tori Spelling Shows Off Tiny Frame In Red-Hot Swimsuit

Looking good, Tori Spelling! The starlet showed off her tiny frame in a red-hot swimsuit in order to promote her latest project. "Christmas in July {I mean August 🎄}…-It’s happening this week on #AtHomeWithTori on @vizio WatchFree+ on demand. My bff @jessamer and I plan an amazing #christmasinjuly pool party for our families," she captioned a slew of photos. "Complete with foam aka snow thx to @itsfoamtime and obsessed with ornament pool balls from @theholiball that we can also decorate the home with in December too!-Plus… my boy bestie @joshflagg1 cooks with me in the kitchen this week! He teaches...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
bravotv.com

Raquel Leviss & Ariana Madix Dazzled in Pink Bridesmaid Dresses at Scheana Shay’s Wedding

The Vanderpump Rules cast members donned gorgeous rose-hued gowns while attending their friend’s nuptials. Raquel Leviss and Ariana Madix were gorgeous bridesmaids at Scheana Shay’s recent destination wedding to Brock Davies. The Vanderpump Rules cast members stunned in beautiful pink dresses while standing alongside their friend at her lavish nuptials, which took place in Cancun, Mexico on Tuesday, August 23.
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Now We Know Why Kyle Richards Didn’t Attend Teresa Giudice’s Wedding

The RHOBH cast member explained her absence from the RHONJ wedding — and it has to do with her new house in Aspen. As Teresa Giudice and Luis “Louie” Ruelas got married on August 6, many, many Bravolebs were there to celebrate The Real Housewives of New Jersey couple. However, as fans were quick to notice, Kyle Richards — who was on Season 1 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip with Teresa — wasn’t one of them. A day after the nuptials, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member explained her absence and shared a very exciting real estate update in the process.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Mary Duncan

Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
Page Six

Pregnant Kelly Osbourne gives rare glimpse of her baby bump

Kelly Osbourne shared a rare baby bump update three months after announcing her pregnancy. The “Osbournes” alum, 37, posted an Instagram Story photo Wednesday showing her reflection in a window. Osbourne’s budding belly could be seen as she enjoyed a sunny pool day. The former reality star shared another picture from what looked to be a potential babymoon, writing, “It’s time for a massage.” Osbourne did not show her bump when she revealed her pregnancy in May. “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why,” she captioned a selfie...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Paris Hilton Rocks Sexy Black Swimsuit As She Straddles Husband Carter Reum In Italy: Photos

Paris Hilton is having an iconic hot girl summer! The 40-year-old hotel heiress and DJ was spotted taking a swim in Positano, Italy with her husband Carter Reum on Friday, August 12. The Simple Life alum rocked a stunning black swimsuit as she straddled her beau in the crystal blue waters of the Amalfi Coast. The adorable couple even stole some kisses while cooling off from the summer sun.
CELEBRITIES
In Touch Weekly

‘The Family Chantel’ Star Chantel Everett Works Hard! Find Out Her Job and What She Does for a Living

Hardworker! Chantel Jimeno (née Everett) has shared her life journey for nearly eight full seasons on reality TV, from her 90 Day Fiancé season 4 debut to season 2, 3 and 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and four seasons of her TLC spinoff, The Family Chantel. Fans watched her love story with now-estranged husband Pedro Jimeno play out, but they also watched her as she worked hard in school, graduated and then started her career. But what exactly is Chantel’s job? Keep scrolling below to find out how she makes a living.
SMALL BUSINESS
bravotv.com

This Is How Patricia Altschul Reacted When She Heard About Whitney Sudler-Smith & Naomie Olindo’s Situation

Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo also chat about the buzzy relationship in a first look at the September 1 episode of Southern Charm. Enter the moms into the chat. In a first look at the upcoming September 1 episode of Southern Charm, Naomie Olindo and Whitney Sudler-Smith are sitting down with their mothers, who are learning all about whatever is happening between the two.
TV SERIES
StyleCaster

Scott’s New GF Is 20 Years Older Than His Exes—Meet Who He’s Dating Now

As one of Hollywood’s most famous playboys, fans have always been curious about Scott Disick’s girlfriend and who he’s dating now. Scott became an overnight celebrity 2007 when he made his reality TV debut as Kourtney Kardashian’s on-again, off-again boyfriend on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Scott and Kourtney—who share three kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign—went on to date on and off for nine years before their final breakup in 2015. Kourtney went on to get engaged to her longtime neighbor, Travis Barker, while Scott went on to date several models almost half his age. During the Keeping Up With the Kardashians...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

‘Elvis’ actress Shonka Dukureh’s cause of death revealed

“Elvis” actress and blues singer Shonka Dukureh died of “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.” According to documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, the coroner ruled her death as “natural.” The singer, who was just 44 years old at the time of her death, is survived by her two young kids. On July 21, Dukureh was found dead inside her bedroom in the Nashville apartment she shared with her two children. The Tennessean reported that Dukureh’s son, who is the oldest of her two kids, found her unresponsive before rushing to the home of a neighbor, who called 911 at approximately 9:30 a.m. A spokesperson for the...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy