Miami game week closes in with ‘D’ dominant. Van Dyke hopes WRs ‘can really step up’

Miami fall camp has essentially come to a close, with the defense still dominating and “getting better’’ and the receivers progressing “but still too inconsistent,’’ coach Mario Cristobal told reporters Thursday as the Canes began preparing specifically for opening opponent Bethune-Cookman.

Tyler Van Dyke, projected as one of the nation’s top quarterbacks, said that “once game time comes, hopefully those guys can really step up when those lights are on.’’

“[Charleston] Rambo was really reliable for me, always being in the right spot at the right time, someone I can trust and someone I can just throw the ball to, and go up and make the catch,’’ Van Dyke said Thursday of UM’s departed record-breaker in 2021. “I see some of those guys being capable of that. Obviously, practice is a little bit different than a game. Once game time comes, hopefully those guys can really step up when those lights are on.”

Is there anyone really good at those contested catches? Van Dyke was asked.

“There are some guys that’ll go up and make a play. Hopefully, we can get a little more consistent doing that, but, yeah, there’s guys that can do that.”

He said sophomore Romello Brinson “tries to go up and make those one-handed catches. You guys saw it in the [Central Connecticut State] game. A lot of those guys can go up and do that. They’re really talented.”

Van Dyke said he feels “a lot more comfortable” about the new offense installed by coordinator Josh Gattis. He said “80 to 90 percent of the playbook” has been installed.

“Into the spring and even fall camp, there were some questions about some reads and confusion a little bit, but that’s all cleared up now, and I feel good about where I’m at with the offense.”

Regarding a question about “breakout players’’ emerging, Van Dyke said, “We’ll see what happens.

“You’ve got X [Xavier Restrepo], we’ve got Key’Shawn [Smith], Mike Redding, Jacolby [George], Brashard [Smith], Frank [Ladson] — all those guys outside. Rooster [Jaylan Knighton] — obviously, you guys know what he can do. I think Henry Parrish is going to be a real asset for us,’’ Van Dyke said of the tailbacks, “and him and Rooster are going to be that 1-2 punch. I think Thad Franklin, as well, will get a good amount of carries.’’

Cristobal on ‘drops’

Cristobal said an improving defense has made it tougher for the receivers, but that all-out competition between both sides of the ball can only help the team.

“I’ve seen progress, we’ve all seen progress,’’ Cristobal said of the wide receivers. “I see inconsistencies and I also see a defense that’s getting better. I see guys that have really improved their technique in coverage, the windows are certainly tighter with some of length and size and speed that we have in the secondary and then at the same time the expectations, no matter what, we expect both sides to come up with a play.

“So, you have a choice: Either you lower your standards and you get lesser play or you keep them high and you say, ‘Hey, we’ve got to improve this side.’ This side is doing a fairly decent job but it’s gotta improve as well. Overall there’s improvement but it’s still too inconsistent.”

Cristobal again praised the defensive line, saying the prospect of the players coming “in waves at an opponent’’ is “the real goal.’’

“If you’re not at your best you’re at risk of losing some reps. ...Competition is never presented as something with fear. That should never be the case. Competition should always be a welcome thing in your program. Everyone has a goal to play in the NFL one day well guess what? Competition there is kind of real.

“That meal you have for free here on scholarship, if it doesn’t go your way in the NFL, it’s like it’s a little note that says, ‘Hey, come bring your playbook.’

“We’ve seen tremendous battles going on. We want to see more consistency inside.”

The coach cited Maryland transfer defensive tackle Darrell Jackson as “probably he most consistent one” inside, just knocking people back and playing with great pad level, discipline, effort.”

Cristobal also praised tackle Jared Harrison-Hunte, Jordan Miller, Leonard Taylor, Antonio Moultrie and Allen Haye Jr.

“All those guys have had a really good camp. That’s what you want at every position. If we want to be really good we’ve got to get their from a recruiting/talent acquisition standpoint, development standpoint and we’ll be on our way.

▪ Cristobal on freshman defensive end Nyjalik Kelly, a four-star, highly sought after defensive end out of Fort Lauderdale Dillard: “I was doing everything possible to get him to Oregon. I feel very confident he was going to come there, too. This is what sets him apart: If you walked up right now he looks like a power forward on an elite basketball team.

“Length, explosiveness, suddenness, his foot and body quickness is elite. His ability to accelerate, decelerate, come to balance, strike. He’s very heavy handed with light feet at that. And he’s got a very elite and unique recoverability. He can be in a twisted, contorted position and all of a sudden put a foot in the ground, spin out of it and make a play.

“He’s learning the system and as he learns it more and more and more, he’s going to be an elite player.”