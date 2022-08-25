Read full article on original website
Rothy’s and evian® Water Debut Tennis-Inspired Collection Made With 72,000 Water Bottles
Last September at the US Open in New York, Rothy’s and evian collected approximately 72,000 bottles of water from the event to transform them into a tennis-inspired collection created with Rothy’s signature 3d knitting process. The two brands have been on the forefront of sustainability and committed to working together to find a solution for diverted waste. Both brands have become carbon neutral certified and have adopted the method of circular production, in this process they have reduced carbon emissions in every stage and started safe practices such as the use of twice-recycled materials, rPET2 packaging, shoe recycling technology, and investing in nature-based carbon reductions for every mile of shipping.
Brain Dead Fabrications Silverlake Drops Collaborative Dickies Pieces
Following its footwear collaboration with Reebok, Brain Dead now works with Dickies for a series of collaborative pieces available exclusively at their Fabrications Store on Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles. First introduced to the lineup are the graphic tees which feature a farreaching range of trippy motifs including Egyptian sphynx-headed pigeons, crying bees, and retro radio station-inspired graphics.
YG's 4HUNNID is Centered Around Honest Compton Culture
Centered around depicting honest Compton culture, YG‘s 4HUNNID brand has now delivered its Summer 2022 collection. Building on the rapper’s California roots, Drop 1 of the seasonal range is a full collection of raw and unapologetic “KUT & SEW” garments. The re-imagination of Westcoast street culture...
'I Am Curvaceous': New Jersey Preschool Art Teacher Slammed For 'Distracting' Outfits Fires Back At Critics
A preschool art teacher from New Jersey recently responded to critics who demanded she be fired for posting pictures of herself wearing tight form-fitting clothes in the classroom, Radar has learned.The unnamed Pennsauken Township, New Jersey teacher came under fire last week after her Instagram account went viral, although many of the people viewing her Instagram photos and videos slammed the teacher for the “distracting” content.In one photo, the preschool art teacher is seen with her back to a student while wearing tight blue jeans and a tight white top showing off her curvaceous body, while in one particular video...
Jennifer Lopez Performs New Song for Ben Affleck at Wedding
Former World of Dance judge Jennifer Lopez put on a performance for new husband Ben Affleck at their recent wedding. The singer performed a new song for him at the celebration, which was held on Affleck’s Georgia estate. Jennifer Lopez Performs New Song at Wedding. TMZ shared video from...
ENDYMA Gives a Tour of the Biggest Helmut Lang Collection in the World
For his latest “Holy Grails” video, IcyKof from The Unknown Vlogs visited ENDYMA‘s fashion archive in Berlin which houses the biggest Helmut Lang collection in the world. After making his way up a carpeted staircase, IcyKof is greeted by a cozy multi-room space filled to the brim with racks of neatly-organized clothing — including vintage Helmut Lang as well as obsessively selected pieces from other iconic brands.
Your Favorite 'Parks and Recreation' Characters Are Now Available as Action Figures
Parks and Recreation fans, you’re in luck — premier collectible outpost Super7 has transformed the satirical mockumentary sitcom series’ main cast into a trope of collectible ReAction Figures. Among the show’s famed Pawnee citizens, the collection includes toy versions of Leslie Knope, Ron Swanson, Ben Wyatt, Donna Meagle, April Ludgate (with Champion!) and special agent Burt Macklin.
Hypebeast and Pop-Tarts Invite You to the Crazy Good Skate Jam at The Berrics
Hypebeast and Pop-Tarts have teamed up to bring the Crazy Good Skate Jam to The Berrics. Transforming The Berrics into an immersive Pop-Tarts experience, the one-night event includes a competitive skate contest, sampling opportunities and an exclusive chance to grab Proper Gnar’s merch capsule that’s inspired by the bold flavors of Pop-Tarts.
Air Jordan 1 Low "Triple White" Receives Fall Release Date
The Jordan Brand is set to deliver a crips, all-white iteration of its classic low-top silhouette in early September. The Air Jordan 1 Low is arriving in “Triple White,” all set to round out any outfit post-Labor Day. The latest offering sees the Air Jordan 1 Low come dressed in an all-white smooth leather makeup with uppers and overlays to match. The Jumpman logo is seen on the tongue in white stitching, as is the Wings branding on the heels. The all-white aesthetic continues throughout the shoe to the midsole and the rubber outsole.
New Balance 1906R Appears in “White/Red”
New Balance 1906R has received another update and this time the silhouette has surfaced in “White/Red.”. Just like previous editions, the 1906R features a mixed-media construction with mesh and leather fabrics. On this colorway, the underside of the mesh is done up in red while crisp white sits on top. Complimenting the mesh are off-white leather overlays and a sand-colored heel guard.
KAWS and Infinite Archives Dream Up T-Shirt For a Good Cause
Following the reveal of their collaboration, KAWS and Easy Otabor’s Infinite Archives have just arrived on HBX with their special-edition t-shirt in support of Theaster Gates’ non-profit organization, Rebuild Foundation. Available in brown, the t-shirt’s center is adorned with the text “REBUILD,” imagined in KAWS’ signature font and...
Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's son wins fishing competition after reeling in gigantic fish
Tom Cruise is a big fish in Hollywood – but he’s nothing compared to the one his son managed to reel in over the weekend. Connor Cruise, who is the adopted son of Cruise and Nicole Kidman, won the biggest prize at the Sarasota Slam tournament in Florida after bagging an enormous Grouper.Cruise and his team managed to capture the fish on Friday and it was announced as the winning catch of the event on Saturday after being kept on ice overnight.The creature weighed a massive 301 pounds (21.5 stone), which is one and a half times the weight of...
Gucci Vault Offers Up Rare Vintage Bags
Gucci’s experimental online space Vault has dug into the house’s vibrant history with its newest bag offering. Titled “Gucci Vintage Treasures,” the drop features a curated variety of rare vintage items. Leading the charge is a catalog of highly limited one-of-a-kind bags. The list of bags...
Cleon Peterson Releases 'WASTELAND' Prints
Each iteration is limited to an edition of 100. Cleon Peterson has unveiled three new prints titled WASTELAND. The latest work continues on the American artist’s exploration into the dark underbelly of society. Emblematic of his career, the three prints are presented in a minimal color palette ranging black,...
Travis Scott and Pharrell Spotted Working Together on 'Utopia'
Since Travis Scott announced his return to live performance with two sold-out shows at the O2 Arena in London and his Las Vegas residency slated to begin in September, fans have been anticipating the drop of his upcoming album Utopia. Over the weekend, La Flame was spotted in the studio...
Panerai Unveils New Luminor BiTempo Timepiece
Italian watchmaker Panerai is adding to its catalog of luxury timepieces with the new Luminor BiTempo. Housing a 44mm steel case, the refined watch appears in two color palettes featuring a striking blue sun-brushed dial and a matte black dial. Complimenting each refined colorway is a matching alligator strap. A focal feature of the timepiece is its GMT function which showcases a second time zone with a cerulean blue hand.
The New Clarks and Moncler Collaboration Is the Cozy Answer to Your Prayers
Following footwear collaborations with the likes of NEIGHBORHOOD, thisisneverthat, and C.P. Company, Clarks Originals is continuing the modern revival of its mainline silhouettes. This time, the British shoe label has collaborated with. for a distinctive approach to two of Clarks’ most classic designs. The collaboration reimagines Clarks’s Monwallabee and...
Arctic Monkeys Debut 'The Car' Lead Single "There’d Better Be A Mirrorball"
Arctic Monkeys have officially dropped “There’d Better Be A Mirrorball,” the lead single of their upcoming album The Car. Clocking in at approximately four-and-a-half minutes, the new cut is a piano-laden effort that picks up from where 2018’s Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino left off. Frontman Alex Turner’s silky vocals slide over the smooth yet grandiose instrumental effort as he sings his iconic heartbreaking lyrics, ushering in a new era for the Sheffield band.
White Mountaineering SS23 Is Fit for Life in the Forest
Tokyo-based brand White Mountaineering has unveiled its latest collection for the Spring/Summer 2023 season. Continuing its outdoors-inspired streetwear cadence, the brand’s latest offering is outfitted for life in the forest. The collection includes an array of shell jackets, button-down shirts, zipped cargo shorts, relaxed shorts, pants and t-shirts –...
Fly High with DUKE + DEXTER's Sophomore Playboy Collaboration
British footwear label DUKE + DEXTER is taking a trip to a faraway destination, welcoming entertainment magazine Playboy on board. Following its initial sell-out collaboration that launched last year, the playful duo are back again for a sophomore range. Taking inspiration from private jet glamour and lavish lifestyles, the union...
