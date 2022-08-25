ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rescued beagles from Virginia find comfort at SPCA Westchester, prepare for adoption

By Matt Spillane, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
 4 days ago
OSSINING – Playing with a toy. Eating out of a bowl. It's all new to these beagles.

Venturing out into the world, there's a learning curve for dogs who have only known the inside of a research facility, such as the one in Virginia that made national headlines this summer after 4,000 beagles were ordered to be removed from poor conditions.

Ten of those beagles arrived at SPCA Westchester in Ossining on Wednesday night as they began their path to new homes.

"Most of them are doing pretty well, considering," Lisa Bonanno-Spence, the director of development for SPCA Westchester, said Thursday. "A few are pretty shut down, just nervous. Not a mean bone in their body, though. A majority of them are really coming out of their shells already. We're very optimistic that they'll all adjust pretty well."

Bonanno-Spence and her husband drove an SPCA van to Virginia to pick up the 10 beagles, who are all males and about 11 months old. The couple arrived in Cumberland, Virginia, where Envigo RMS ran a medical research facility that bred beagles.

The dogs there were reportedly mistreated, and after federal officials took action, a judge in July approved a plan to relocate the beagles. Facilities around the country have pitched in, including SPCA Westchester. The SPCA is a rescue partner for the Humane Society of the United States, which is organizing the effort to find homes for all those beagles.

Arriving at the Virginia site, Bonanno-Spence said, "you kind of were in the middle of nowhere and there's this massive property. You would never know that there was thousands of beagles in a facility way back off the road where it was."

There were no signs identifying the facility, she said, but "in the distance you could hear barking."

The property was protected by gates and surveillance cameras, Bonanno-Spence said, and everyone was escorted in by the U.S. Marshals. She was not allowed past the gate and was barred from taking photos or videos on the property, she said.

Once the beagles were brought out to the SPCA van, though, they were on the road to freedom. There was some car sickness, since they had never been in a moving vehicle, but they stopped a few times for treats and water.

When they arrived at the SPCA Westchester around 7 p.m. Wednesday, "you could tell they were very relieved when they got into a dog run there," Bonanno-Spence said. "You could kind of start to see some of them perk up and kind of realize they were somewhere different, but it was a good thing."

Next is getting the dogs ready for their future homes.

"We've already gotten a ton of phone calls and emails" from people interested in adopting the beagles, Bonanno-Spence said, "so I imagine it's going to be even a lot more after this, which is a great problem to have."

More information about applying for adoption is available at spcawestchester.org.

"We're letting them decompress for a few days and we'll get to know them and introduce them to new things," Bonanno-Spence said about the beagles. "For some of the more outgoing ones, ideally, it's not necessarily required, but we would like to have them placed at homes that have other dogs, because they definitely seem to have comfort in having a buddy, because that's what they're used to. Some we might end up having to maybe put in foster homes initially to kind of introduce them to new things and get them better adjusted, and then once we feel they're ready when we'll place them up for adoption."

