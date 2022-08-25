ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why I Keep Buying More of this High-Yield Dividend Stock

By Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

Successful investors find the biggest trends that can help companies grow their profits for many years to come. Caretrust REIT (NYSE: CTRE) is rising one of the biggest: The aging of America's Baby Boomers, which will result in 80 million people 65 or older by 2030. Despite some temporary headwinds, Caretrusts's dividend is growing, and it's acquiring more properties every year. In the video below, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro discuss Caretrust, the trends in its favor, and why Jason has made it one of his largest investments.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of August 19, 2022. The video was published on August 25, 2022.

Jason Hall has positions in CareTrust REIT. Jeff Santoro has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy . Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through Fool.com/thesmattering , he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

#Linus Stocks#Stock#Dividend#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Caretrusts#Motley Fool Stock Advisor#Caretrust Reit
Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

