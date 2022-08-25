ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Eminem and Snoop Dogg will perform in the metaverse at MTV’s Video Music Awards on Sunday

By Marco Quiroz-Gutierrez
Fortune
Fortune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kvZsT_0hVLgPHF00

Eminem and Snoop Dogg are set to perform in Yuga Labs' metaverse platform "Otherside" as par of MTV's Video Music Awards on Sunday.

MTV is evolving from music videos to full-fledged metaverse entertainment as it plans to host a virtual performance by Snoop Dogg and Emenim as part of this year’s Video Music Awards.

The two artists will perform “From the D 2 the LBC,” nominated in the Best Hip-Hop category, on Sunday night as part of the MTV Video Music Awards, highlighting the best songs, albums, and artists in the music industry every year.

Viewership for the VMAs, which debuted in 1984, has been steadily declining. While the show attracted a record 12.4 million viewers in 2012, according to Billboard, last year it failed to break 1 million viewers.

The network appears to be banking on the rappers’ metaverse performance, the first collaboration between the two artists in more than 20 years, according to the Hollywood Reporter, to change that. Neither has performed at the VMAs in more than a decade.

The Otherside metaverse platform is still under development but has already sold more than $500 million worth of “Otherdeeds,” or NFTs linked to virtual land within the metaverse platform, in an auction earlier this year.

The virtual world centers around Yuga Labs’ portfolio of NFT collections, including its most famous, Bored Ape Yacht Club. Although only “Otherdeed” land owners can currently join the platform’s demo, some believe it has the potential to attract a large audience because of the dedicated communities behind some NFT collections.

Eminem and Snoop Dogg’s performance will serve to show off the capabilities of the Otherside metaverse, Yuga Labs and Bored Ape Yacht Club cofounders Greg Solano and Wylie Aronow (a.k.a. Gordon Goner and Garga) told Fortune.

“With everything from food trucks, to jewelry collabs, to TV shows, we think we will continue to see the NFT community really embrace decentralization, personalization, and utility in new and exciting ways. The creativity of this community knows no bounds,” Solano and Aronow said in a statement.

MTV has gone all in on the metaverse with the VMAs this year, adding an award for Best Metaverse Performance along with traditional categories such as Artist of the Year.

It also created its own VMAs-themed metaverse in the virtual world game Roblox especially for the event, complete with a digital red carpet and three music and dance games.

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

Comments / 1

Related
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
Person
Greg Solano
Person
Snoop Dogg
talentrecap.com

Jennifer Lopez Performs New Song for Ben Affleck at Wedding

Former World of Dance judge Jennifer Lopez put on a performance for new husband Ben Affleck at their recent wedding. The singer performed a new song for him at the celebration, which was held on Affleck’s Georgia estate. Jennifer Lopez Performs New Song at Wedding. TMZ shared video from...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Mtv#Music Video#Music Industry#Lbc#Ape Yacht Club
Fortune

Who qualifies for Biden’s ‘unprecedented’ $20,000 student loan forgiveness? When will cancellation occur? Here’s what we know so far

Do you have questions about the student loan relief plan the Biden administration unveiled on Wednesday? Please email them to reporter Alicia Adamczyk at alicia.adamczyk@fortune.com. On Wednesday, after months of anticipation, President Joe Biden announced his plan for widespread student debt forgiveness. Millions of federal borrowers will receive up to...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Fortune

‘Each passing day life is becoming unbearable’: How Putin’s war in Ukraine is wreaking economic havoc from Pakistan to Sri Lanka and destabilizing governments worldwide

Chinthamba Gama, who runs a small business in the African country of Malawi that is involved in fish farming, raising livestock, and growing crops like maize, chilies, and beans, is more than ready for Russia’s war on Ukraine to end. “I hope that by the grace of God, something will happen,” he told Fortune.
ECONOMY
Fortune

An unexpected deal may save $1.3 trillion of U.S.-listed Chinese stocks from a mass Wall Street delisting

U.S. regulators may soon be able to review Chinese company documents in Hong Kong, saving U.S.-listed Chinese companies from the threat of delisting. Chinese tech shares jumped in U.S. trading Thursday after the Wall Street Journal first reported a potential truce in a years-long fight between the U.S. and China over access to auditing documents of U.S.-listed Chinese firms.
ECONOMY
Fortune

Fortune

202K+
Followers
8K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy