Round Rock, TX

KTSA

Student tip leads to arrest of Central Texas teen who posed with gun in front of school

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A teen in the Austin area is facing charges after his arrest for posting a picture of himself with a gun in front of a school. The Leander Police Department says it was notified of the post on social media by a student. Investigators say the picture was taken in front of Rouse High School, a campus within the Leander Independent School District.
LEANDER, TX
KVUE

Austin police seeking suspect in Ohlen Road homicide

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect in a fatal North Austin shooting. The shooting occurred on Aug. 9 around 8:08 a.m. on the 1600 block of Ohlen Road. It took place at the Citgo gas station near the Austin North Target.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Round Rock Police investigating fatal crash on Louis Henna Blvd.

Police in Round Rock are investigating a fatal traffic crash Monday morning on Louis Henna Boulevard. It happened at around 10 a.m. at the intersection with A.W. Grimes Boulevard. Round Rock PD said A.W. Grimes and eastbound Louis were shut down as crews worked to clear the scene. The intersection...
ROUND ROCK, TX
fox7austin.com

Teen arrested in connection to threats made at Lockhart High School

LOCKHART, Texas - A 16-year-old was arrested for threats made on a girls' bathroom wall at Lockhart High School, the city said. The threat was also circulated on social media. As a result, both Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office and Lockhart Police Department increased presence on and around Lockhart ISD campuses Monday.
LOCKHART, TX
fox4news.com

Chase from Central Texas ends with 2 dead in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - A long chase from Central Texas ended with the suspect and an innocent driver dead in North Texas. Fort Worth police said the chase started Sunday night in Troy, located in Bell County. It went on for about 130 miles with state troopers and other law enforcement agencies following.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox7austin.com

Crash in North Austin leaves one person dead

AUSTIN, Texas - A person has died after a crash in North Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS says that it and the Austin Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle crash in the area of North Lamar Boulevard and West Yager Lane at around 10:48 p.m. on August 28. Officials say the...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Police locate missing 85-year-old woman last seen in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department asked for the public's help in finding an 85-year-old woman last seen in North Austin. Geraldine Godwin was last seen around 3 p.m. August 27 in the 11900 block of Swearingen Drive, near the North Star Greenbelt. Godwin was located by police the...
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

A New South Austin Bar With Boozy Aguas Frescas Will Open in the Fall

A new bar taking its cues from Mexico City and South Austin will open this fall. Lulu’s will be found on 10402 Menchaca Road, Suite 3 starting sometime in mid-September or early October in the far south Austin area. The bar will serve Mexican cocktails, including palomas, as well...
AUSTIN, TX
Gonzales Inquirer

Collision with truck-tractor claims life of Bastrop woman

A Bastrop woman was killed and her husband was injured when their vehicle was struck by a truck-tractor and trailer on US 183, about 12 miles south of Gonzales, on Friday, Aug. 26. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Rueben San Miguel, the collision happened at about 10:45...
BASTROP, TX
CBS Austin

Suspect detained near Dell Seton hospital after shooting incident off E. 7th Street

AUSTIN, Texas — A suspect was detained near a downtown Austin hospital after a shooting incident occurred in the entertainment district Thursday night, authorities said. The Austin Police Department said the shooting originated in the 2600 block of E. 7th Street at around 9:15 p.m. Police learned a victim left the scene and admitted themself into Dell Seton Medical Center -- about a 2-mile drive west into the city.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

"Santa Fe, we stand with Uvalde": Mother of Santa Fe shooting victim speaks

"I said 'Bye Kim, I love you,' and that was the last thing I ever said to her," said Rhonda Hart, mother of 14-year-old Kimberly Vaughn, at the March for Our Lives Rally at the Texas State Capitol in downtown Austin. Kimberly was one of 10 people killed in the May 2018 mass shooting at Santa Fe High School.
SANTA FE, TX

