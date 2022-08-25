Read full article on original website
In 2002, a fashion student went jogging while visiting with her family. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajGeorgetown, TX
Starting a New LifeSheeraz QurbanAustin, TX
Parents of the Uvalde Shooting Protest Outside of the Governor's HomeTom HandyUvalde, TX
Women’s Volleyball: No. 2 Texas defeats No. 7 Ohio State 3-1The LanternAustin, TX
Women’s Volleyball: No. 7 Ohio State falls to No. 2 Texas 3-0 in opening day sweepThe LanternAustin, TX
KTSA
Student tip leads to arrest of Central Texas teen who posed with gun in front of school
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A teen in the Austin area is facing charges after his arrest for posting a picture of himself with a gun in front of a school. The Leander Police Department says it was notified of the post on social media by a student. Investigators say the picture was taken in front of Rouse High School, a campus within the Leander Independent School District.
KSAT 12
Central Texas teen arrested for posing with gun in front of high school, police say
An 18-year-old man was arrested after a picture of him posing with a pistol in front of the Central Texas high school where he used to attend was posted to social media, according to police. Leander police said a student at Rouse High School reported the social media post to...
Man pleads guilty to May 2019 murder at north Austin hotel
One of three suspects in a May 2019 murder could face up to 40 years in prison, court officials said.
Austin police seeking suspect in Ohlen Road homicide
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect in a fatal North Austin shooting. The shooting occurred on Aug. 9 around 8:08 a.m. on the 1600 block of Ohlen Road. It took place at the Citgo gas station near the Austin North Target.
East Texas man indicted in connection to 3-vehicle crash that killed 23-year-old
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was indicted for criminal negligent homicide in connection to a fatal three-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a 23-year-old. Jared Stevens, 44, of Marshall was indicted on Aug. 26. The wreck happened in March of 2021. Stevens was driving a Mercedes east on US-80 then […]
CBS Austin
Round Rock Police investigating fatal crash on Louis Henna Blvd.
Police in Round Rock are investigating a fatal traffic crash Monday morning on Louis Henna Boulevard. It happened at around 10 a.m. at the intersection with A.W. Grimes Boulevard. Round Rock PD said A.W. Grimes and eastbound Louis were shut down as crews worked to clear the scene. The intersection...
Lanes reopen on Louis Henna Boulevard in Round Rock after deadly crash
A deadly crash that killed one person in Round Rock forced closures on Louis Henna Boulevard for a few hours on Monday, according to police.
fox7austin.com
Teen arrested in connection to threats made at Lockhart High School
LOCKHART, Texas - A 16-year-old was arrested for threats made on a girls' bathroom wall at Lockhart High School, the city said. The threat was also circulated on social media. As a result, both Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office and Lockhart Police Department increased presence on and around Lockhart ISD campuses Monday.
fox4news.com
Chase from Central Texas ends with 2 dead in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - A long chase from Central Texas ended with the suspect and an innocent driver dead in North Texas. Fort Worth police said the chase started Sunday night in Troy, located in Bell County. It went on for about 130 miles with state troopers and other law enforcement agencies following.
1 dead after vehicle hits traffic light in north Austin
Austin Police said one person is dead after a vehicle hit a traffic light Sunday night.
fox7austin.com
Crash in North Austin leaves one person dead
AUSTIN, Texas - A person has died after a crash in North Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS says that it and the Austin Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle crash in the area of North Lamar Boulevard and West Yager Lane at around 10:48 p.m. on August 28. Officials say the...
fox7austin.com
Police locate missing 85-year-old woman last seen in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department asked for the public's help in finding an 85-year-old woman last seen in North Austin. Geraldine Godwin was last seen around 3 p.m. August 27 in the 11900 block of Swearingen Drive, near the North Star Greenbelt. Godwin was located by police the...
1 Died, 2 Others Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash Near Downtown Austin (Austin, TX)
Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a motor vehicle crash on the upper deck of Interstate 35 near downtown Austin Overnight. The crash involved a vehicle and a pedestrian at 2100 N I-35 Upper [..]
fox7austin.com
Brushy Creek continues to overflow following downpour in Wilco
Parts of Brushy Creek Lake Park are still flooded. Trails and park benches remain underwater. Signs are sticking up out of the water where a parking lot is totally submerged.
Eater
A New South Austin Bar With Boozy Aguas Frescas Will Open in the Fall
A new bar taking its cues from Mexico City and South Austin will open this fall. Lulu’s will be found on 10402 Menchaca Road, Suite 3 starting sometime in mid-September or early October in the far south Austin area. The bar will serve Mexican cocktails, including palomas, as well...
Gonzales Inquirer
Collision with truck-tractor claims life of Bastrop woman
A Bastrop woman was killed and her husband was injured when their vehicle was struck by a truck-tractor and trailer on US 183, about 12 miles south of Gonzales, on Friday, Aug. 26. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Rueben San Miguel, the collision happened at about 10:45...
CBS Austin
Suspect detained near Dell Seton hospital after shooting incident off E. 7th Street
AUSTIN, Texas — A suspect was detained near a downtown Austin hospital after a shooting incident occurred in the entertainment district Thursday night, authorities said. The Austin Police Department said the shooting originated in the 2600 block of E. 7th Street at around 9:15 p.m. Police learned a victim left the scene and admitted themself into Dell Seton Medical Center -- about a 2-mile drive west into the city.
fox7austin.com
"Santa Fe, we stand with Uvalde": Mother of Santa Fe shooting victim speaks
"I said 'Bye Kim, I love you,' and that was the last thing I ever said to her," said Rhonda Hart, mother of 14-year-old Kimberly Vaughn, at the March for Our Lives Rally at the Texas State Capitol in downtown Austin. Kimberly was one of 10 people killed in the May 2018 mass shooting at Santa Fe High School.
fox7austin.com
"Time to stop using mental issues as an excuse": Grandmother of Uvalde shooting victim speaks
"It is time to stop using mental issues as an excuse for these mass shootings," said Berlinda Arreola, the grandmother of 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza, at the March for our Lives rally at the Texas State Capitol in downtown Austin. Amerie was one of the 19 children killed in the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
Arrest made in Aug. 10 homicide investigation
Records showed David Brandon Craft-Cannon, 19, was arrested on a murder charge for the shooting death of 27-year-old Marvin Flint.
