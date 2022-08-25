ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Views on pandemic clash in politically divided Kentucky

By BRUCE SCHREINER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m5gSu_0hVLfR0U00
1 of 7

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — As Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear defended his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, and offered a spirited assessment of the state’s future after a series of tragedies, his predecessor Matt Bevin watched in the audience Thursday — fueling more speculation he wants a rematch.

Amplifying the drama built into a state with divided political leadership, Beshear was followed to the podium at the Kentucky Farm Bureau’s annual country ham breakfast by Republican U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, who gave a blistering critique of the Democratic governor’s pandemic response.

Paul, who is seeking a third term this year in his campaign against Democratic challenger Charles Booker, said virus-related restrictions encroached on Kentuckians’ freedoms. The Democratic governor, who will be on the ballot next year, maintained that his measures saved lives.

But it was Bevin’s reemergence that added an element of surprise to the event, which draws the state’s top political leaders. The former Republican governor lost to Beshear in 2019 and has been out of the limelight since. Bevin’s legacy includes a flurry of pardons he issued in the waning days of his term. Several stirred outrage from victims or their families, prosecutors and lawmakers.

Bevin offered no hints Thursday on whether he’s preparing for a political comeback.

“I am planning to eat ham,” Bevin replied when asked if he’s planning to run for governor in 2023. He said he attended the event as a guest of business executives. Asked if he’s being encouraged to join the race, he said: “You get a lot of encouragement to do a lot of things in life. ... It’s all good.”

Adding to the intrigue, Bevin attended a GOP dinner in Louisville on Wednesday night. Many political observers have speculated for the past year that Bevin might be weighing another run for governor.

Beshear is seeking a second term next year. He’s dealt with one crisis after another — first the global pandemic, then the devastation caused by tornadoes last December in western Kentucky and historic flooding last month that ravaged portions of eastern Kentucky. Despite the state’s strong Republican tilt, Beshear consistently receives strong approval ratings from voters.

Several alumni of Bevin’s administration attended the ham breakfast. Scott Brinkman, who served as a top-ranking executive to Bevin, said he’s had no conversations with his former boss regarding Bevin’s future plans.

The speculation did not stop with Bevin. Former United Nations Ambassador Kelly Craft, another potential GOP candidate for governor, also attended the ham breakfast but did not tip her hand.

“Do you think I’m going to give you my game plan?” Does coach Cal or coach Payne share their game plan on the pregame show? Absolutely not,” Craft said, referring to Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari and Louisville basketball coach Kenny Payne.

Republicans already in the race for governor are taking aim at Beshear’s handling of the pandemic, and Paul gladly joined the fray Thursday. The senator lavished praise on the state’s GOP-led legislature for reining in the governor’s virus policymaking power.

“I don’t care how bad the pandemic was,” Paul said. “I don’t care what the emergency was. The constitution still holds, and I’m incredibly proud of the state legislature for standing up and saying no one person should have all that power.”

Defending his pandemic-related actions, Beshear said early projections indicated the death toll from COVID-19 could soar to 80,000 or more in Kentucky. His restrictions were in place when there were no vaccines to combat the coronavirus. More than 16,600 people in Kentucky have died as a result of the virus, but people’s willingness to comply with the measures prevented more losses, he said.

“Our willingness to do things to save the life of the neighbor we know and the neighbor we have never met is why we have been more successful than most,” the governor said.

Beshear also touted the state’s unprecedented economic performance during his term, including record business investment and job creation. He said the state is poised for more growth.

“We have the chance to leave this commonwealth with more prosperity for generations to come than any of us had ever thought was possible,” Beshear said.

In their speeches, Kentucky’s Republican U.S. senators focused on the present — especially the soaring prices hitting consumers’ wallets.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell blamed Democratic-backed spending bills in Washington for fueling the surge in inflation, which hit a four-decade high this year.

“So the single-biggest problem facing the country is a direct result of the government making a gargantuan mistake last year and doubling down on it this year,” McConnell said.

Paul, who hails from the GOP’s libertarian wing, said Democratic-backed pandemic-relief measures created a “free-money syndrome” that helped sparked inflation.

“People are paying more in gas costs than they ever received from government,” Paul said. “Who does inflation damage the most? The working class, the poor, those on fixed incomes. All the people the ‘free-money people’ say they want to help.”

Comments / 36

Gregory T. Kapusta
4d ago

Andy Beshear refuses to face the fact that he’s been lying all along, destroying the Kentucky Economy, Education System, And the Thoroughbred and Bourbon Industries…

Reply(2)
16
Zaire Flukenbueger
4d ago

No one is reporting Monday Beshear was ordered to pay a quarter million dollars to the 3 lawyers of 3 people who sued Beshear for his lockdown, and won. Beshear was rebuked 3 times by the KY Supreme Court for his mandates also.

Reply
7
Bethany
4d ago

Bevin had his chance and blew it. He didn't do anything. However, I will not vote for a Democrat. I've seen what they're about.

Reply(1)
8
Related
The Associated Press

Abortion ban faces exceptions fight in South Carolina House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina House members plan to debate a new total ban on abortion Tuesday with no exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest even as some Republicans in the GOP-dominated chamber suggested they can’t vote for the bill as written. But if the exceptions are put into the bill, the chamber’s most conservative members could join with Democrats to kill the bill, too. On the day before the debate, one of the most conservative House lawmakers said 20 Republican have signed his letter saying they would not commit to voting for the total ban with the rape and incest exceptions, which with the votes against from 43 Democrats would be enough to kill the bill. “With a solid Republican majority in the South Carolina Legislature, there is no reason or excuse we should have to negotiate a lesser position,” Republican Rep. Stewart Jones said.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kentucky Voters#Kentucky Basketball#Legislature#Sen Rand Paul#Politics State#Public Health#Politics Governor#Republican#Democratic
middlesboronews.com

Life expectancy for Kentuckians dropped in 2019-20

One of the most striking measures of the pandemic is the decline in life expectancy from 2019 to 2020, the year the novel coronavirus hit; it declined more in Kentucky than it did in most other states. Nationally, life expectancy declined from 77 years in 2019 to 77.8 in 2020,...
KENTUCKY STATE
Hoptown Chronicle

Beshear signs flood relief bill, providing short-term aid for Eastern Kentucky

Gov. Andy Beshear has signed a flood relief package into law, providing about $213 million for eastern Kentucky communities still recovering after the disaster. The Democratic governor and the GOP-led legislature promised that the measure amounted to a temporary solution, and that more aid would be needed by the time the legislature returns for its regular session in January.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

Illness interrupts O'Rourke campaign for Texas governor

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Texas Democratic gubernatorial nominee Beto O’Rourke said Sunday that he had cleared his campaign schedule after receiving treatment at a San Antonio hospital for an unspecified bacterial infection. In a statement tweeted Sunday by his campaign, O’Rourke said he sought treatment at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio after feeling ill Friday. Intravenous antibiotic infusions improved his symptoms, O’Rourke said. “While my symptoms have improved, I will be resting at home in El Paso in accordance with the doctors’ recommendations,” he said. “I am sorry to have had to postpone events because of this, but (I) promise to be back on the road as soon as I am able.”
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

'Free Staters' roil New Hampshire politics in ski area spat

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — As a former ski resort executive, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu knows something about navigating slippery slopes. But recent controversy at a county-owned ski area has raised questions about his grip on the Republican Party heading into the November elections. Sununu, who is seeking his fourth term, recently inserted himself into a power struggle over Gunstock Mountain Resort, siding with staff who quit en masse and forced a two-week shutdown last month. Pushing back against anti-government activists who want to privatize the ski area, Sununu also called for the ouster this fall of three Republican legislators...
POLITICS
wdrb.com

IMAGES | Snapshots from around the Kentucky State Fair 2022

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People flocked to the Kentucky Expo Center for the return of the 2022 Kentucky State Fair. These images were taken Saturday, Aug. 20 when WDRB in the Morning's Bryce Jones, Grace Hayba and Monica Harkins explored the fair. The fair runs through Sunday evening. Copyright 2022...
KENTUCKY STATE
wkyufm.org

Kentucky commission tasked with distributing $478 million in opioid settlement funds plans website, town halls

The commission overseeing opioid settlement funds in the Commonwealth plans to open an online application portal for addiction programs wanting to apply for aid. In June, Attorney General Daniel Cameron appointed members to the Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission to oversee how the state will distribute $478 million from a multistate settlement with companies that produced and distributed opioids.
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

A push for women's rights and to say no to Amendment 2

FLORENCE, Ky. — Gail McAdams and others gathered Friday night, on Women’s Equality Day. McAdams is a former educator and said Aug. 26, 1920, was the day women gained the right to vote. “I’m calling the 19th amendment today ‘the unfinished revolution,’ and that we’re here to finish...
FLORENCE, KY
The Associated Press

Lawmakers ask about self-sufficiency of New Mexico spaceport

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Some members of a legislative financial oversight committee asked Monday whether Spaceport America will ever be self-sufficient, and they’ll likely have to wait months for an answer. Public funds bankrolled the years-long construction of the desert outpost in southern New Mexico, and figures presented during a meeting of the New Mexico Finance Authority Oversight Committee showed the Legislature provided about $2 million in general fund dollars for the fiscal year that ended this summer. Another appropriation of state funding is budgeted for the current fiscal year, and executive director Scott McLaughlin told the lawmakers gathered in Truth or Consequences — just west of the spaceport — that the state funds will help to stabilize the budget and allow for hiring additional personnel. McLaughlin said he has never made promises about being revenue neutral but that about 65% of revenue now comes from customer leases and fees and he hopes to grow that number.
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
510K+
Post
508M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy