KATU.com
Wendy's parking lot fight turns violent, one man in hospital with stab wounds
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A Wendy's employee is facing aggravated assault charges after police say he stabbed a coworker in the restaurant's parking lot. Wilkes-Barre City Police responded to a reported stabbing at the Wendy's on Kidder Street at around 10:30 PM on Sunday. Officers found the victim,...
Oregon nursing shortages impact critical care
SALEM, Ore. — Nursing shortages are making it difficult for patients to get critical care, like dialysis. Raina Dunne says six months ago her dialysis clinic started to re-schedule her regular lifesaving care visits. "Saying we don't have enough people to run dialysis; you can just wait," she said,...
Rum Creek now biggest fire in the state, surpassing 10,000 acres
PORTLAND, Ore. — Following an explosive weekend of growth, the Rum Creek Fire, burning to the northwest of Grants Pass, has scorched 10,709 acres as of Monday morning and has virtually no containment. CONTINUING COVERAGE | Firefighters from NW Oregon headed to fight Rum Creek Fire. The fire started...
Governor of Oregon declares state of emergency due to imminent wildfire threat
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Governor Kate Brown declared a state of emergency on Saturday, due to the imminent threat of wildfire across Oregon. With wildfire behavior increasing across the state, and with the threat of fire not likely to recede in the near future, it is imperative that we act now to prevent further loss—of life, property, business, and our natural resources," said Governor Kate Brown. "I issued this emergency declaration to ensure every resource is made available for firefighting efforts and to the crews striving to protect our state.
Oregon wildfire grows rapidly, destroys several structures
MERLIN, Ore. — A wildfire in remote southwest Oregon continued its rapid spread through a rural area and destroyed several structures, after forcing evacuations and prompting the state to take command of efforts to contain the blaze, officials said Sunday. The Rum Creek Fire has burned almost 15 square...
Oregon nonprofits warn federal funds for maternal home visiting could soon expire
PORTLAND, Ore — A coalition of 10 different Oregon nonprofits and government agencies are calling on Congress to reauthorize millions in funding for the Maternal, Infant and Early Childhood Home Visiting program. The federally funded program provides for in-home visits for at-risk pregnant people and families of young children.
Heat Advisory posted for Willamette Valley, SW Washington, and along the Columbia River
PORTLAND, Ore. — Temps are expected to soar close to triple digits on Tuesday as most kids go back to school. KATU Chief Meteorologist Dave Salesky says "today (Monday) is day 25 with temperatures above 90 degrees, tomorrow will be day 26. We start to cool down a little as we get into the holiday weekend, but no rain in sight."
Lightning-caused fires plaguing North Cascades National Park
SEDRO WOOLLEY, Wash. — Lightning-related fires have been plaguing the North Cascades National Park, with nine currently ablaze in the remote Stephen Mather Wilderness area. Firefighters have notified visitors and provided alternate routes out of the closure area. Crews are gathering additional information to develop a safe and effective course of action to confine and contain the fires.
