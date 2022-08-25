ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

KATU.com

Oregon nursing shortages impact critical care

SALEM, Ore. — Nursing shortages are making it difficult for patients to get critical care, like dialysis. Raina Dunne says six months ago her dialysis clinic started to re-schedule her regular lifesaving care visits. "Saying we don't have enough people to run dialysis; you can just wait," she said,...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Rum Creek now biggest fire in the state, surpassing 10,000 acres

PORTLAND, Ore. — Following an explosive weekend of growth, the Rum Creek Fire, burning to the northwest of Grants Pass, has scorched 10,709 acres as of Monday morning and has virtually no containment. CONTINUING COVERAGE | Firefighters from NW Oregon headed to fight Rum Creek Fire. The fire started...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Governor of Oregon declares state of emergency due to imminent wildfire threat

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Governor Kate Brown declared a state of emergency on Saturday, due to the imminent threat of wildfire across Oregon. With wildfire behavior increasing across the state, and with the threat of fire not likely to recede in the near future, it is imperative that we act now to prevent further loss—of life, property, business, and our natural resources," said Governor Kate Brown. "I issued this emergency declaration to ensure every resource is made available for firefighting efforts and to the crews striving to protect our state.
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Oregon wildfire grows rapidly, destroys several structures

MERLIN, Ore. — A wildfire in remote southwest Oregon continued its rapid spread through a rural area and destroyed several structures, after forcing evacuations and prompting the state to take command of efforts to contain the blaze, officials said Sunday. The Rum Creek Fire has burned almost 15 square...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Lightning-caused fires plaguing North Cascades National Park

SEDRO WOOLLEY, Wash. — Lightning-related fires have been plaguing the North Cascades National Park, with nine currently ablaze in the remote Stephen Mather Wilderness area. Firefighters have notified visitors and provided alternate routes out of the closure area. Crews are gathering additional information to develop a safe and effective course of action to confine and contain the fires.
ENVIRONMENT

