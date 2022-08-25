Read full article on original website
Citizen Issue Reported: Erosion/Turbidity – Sun, 28 Aug 2022 20:17:36 -0400
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Sun, 28 Aug 2022 20:17:36 -0400: Erosion/Turbidity at Address: 500 Tryst Ln Wake Forest, North Carolina, 27587. The new tributary created from storm runoff. This water comes through the woods at the back of properties in Pine Ridge Court and Tryst Lane and now meets with the Richland Creek runoff behind our property. This has eroded the “creek” and dislodged the drain pipe. All this extra water runs into the properties behind and at a lower level than the Sienna Townhome development and not into the catch basin drain across Sienna Drive. That water dumps into the Richland Creek which should also be an environmental concern if the destruction of property is not.
Autopsy results released for 35-year-old man who died in Durham County jail custody
Joseph Hunter was also found to have a blood-alcohol level of 0.24, which contributed to his death, the newly released report shows.
Overturned tanker leaking gas, closing highway in Johnston County
A tanker truck is actively leaking gas after overturning on a highway in Johnston County. NC-96 has been shut down in the area surrounding the 5400 block, just north of Little Divine Road. A neighborhood with several homes are nearby. The driver was injured and taken to Wake Med with...
cbs17
Garner crash on I-40 backs up traffic for about 8 miles, lane reopened
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting a crash on I-40 near US-70 by Garner. NCDOT said the right shoulder was closed near Exit 306 to US-70. It reopened after 2:30 p.m. NCDOT’s map showed traffic was backed up about eight miles. The...
cbs17
Road reopens after 1 hurt in 4-vehicle crash in Wake Forest: officials
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials with the Town of Wake Forest say all lanes of Capital Blvd. are back open after a portion of the road was closed following a four-vehicle crash Saturday morning. Officials say the crash happened at about 7:30 a.m. By 7:43 a.m., all lanes...
Clues found in NC stolen truck lead to arrest in 2021 case: sheriff
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Evidence found in a stolen truck has led to an arrest and charges in a case from 2021, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. On July 7, Burlington officers found an abandoned truck on Hanford Road. Investigators say that the truck had been stolen the day before, July 6, from […]
North Carolina woman charged with felony food stamp fraud, deputies say
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is facing felony fraud charges after an investigation, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. On April 16, ACSO detectives were contacted by the Department of Social Services about a possible case of fraud in Alamance County. According to the ACSO, DSS found reason to believe that Shontryail […]
Driver crashes car into Raleigh construction zone in fiery wreck
Raleigh, N.C. — Police say a driver crashed a car into a building under construction, causing the vehicle to catch on fire in downtown Raleigh. The crash happened at the corner of McDowell Street and Davie Street. A witness told WRAL the people inside the car tried to push...
Police investigate crash involving cars, motorcycle in Durham
Durham, N.C. — Emergency crews on Sunday responded to a crash involving at least two cars and motorcycle. The crash was reported around 12:30 a.m. on Allendown Drive off N.C. Highway 55. No serious injuries were reported. WRAL News is reaching out to police to learn more about the...
WRAL
Enfield residents says they won't be intimidated by racist letters
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Enfield residents says they won't be intimidated by racist letters. Resident in Enfield said they received a racist letter days after a Confederate monument is...
All lanes of Capital Boulevard northbound closed after 4-vehicle crash
A four-vehicle crash has closed all lanes of northbound Capital Boulevard just before South Main Street in Wake Forest. Emergency personnel are on the scene, where they worked to free at least one person who was pinned. At least one person has been taken to the hospital. Photos from the...
cbs17
Wake County woman arrested in man’s murder from earlier this month, warrants show
WILLOW SPRING, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman in Wake County was arrested for murder on Friday, according to arrest warrants. The warrants obtained by CBS 17 show Hannah Robinson, 21, murdered Kirk Mayen, 24. The relationship between Mayen and Robinson is unknown. The warrants said the murder occurred Aug....
Wakefield High locked down on first day of school after shooting nearby
Raleigh, N.C. — The first day of the 2022-23 school year saw the first Code Red lockdown at Wakefield High School in Raleigh. No one was allowed to enter or exit the building for about 20 minutes, according to a letter from Principal Malik Bazzell to parents. Bazzell cited...
WRAL
Large police presence reported at Crabtree Valley Mall
Raleigh, N.C. — A large police presence was reported at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh on Saturday night. Police were seen at the mall just before 7 p.m. Details about what prompted police to respond to the mall wasn't immediately known.
Alleged gas thief returns to station 3rd time, has ‘medical event’ when confronted by NC deputy
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is accused of stealing a thousand gallons of gas from a gas station. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to the Handy Hugo gas station on US 64 in Asheboro about a theft in progress on July 9. When deputies got to the gas station, they […]
msn.com
1 taken to hospital, 1 taken into custody after shooting in Clayton
One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Clayton Sunday night. Crews responded to a shooting on Vinway Court near North Main Street around 9:00 p.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>17-year-old injured after traffic stop leads to officer-involved shooting in Columbus. Dispatch tells us one...
North Carolina mom arrested for murder of her 2 toddler daughters, officials say
A Cary woman was arrested for her involvement in the murder of two toddlers Saturday.
Shooting at major Raleigh intersection leaves one hospitalized
A person was injured after a shooting at the intersection of Raleigh Blvd. and New Bern Avenue on Thursday afternoon. Multiple police vehicles were blocking the road around 2:30 p.m., not allowing traffic to pass. Not much is known about what led up to the shooting. A gray sedan in...
cbs17
I-40 eastbound reopens after deadly crash near Cary
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian died after a wreck on Interstate 40 that closed all four eastbound lanes for nearly three hours Saturday afternoon and evening. The crash occurred shortly before 5 p.m. at mile marker 291 near Cary Towne Boulevard. The pedestrian, a man, died after he...
Thousands of graves are slowly being uncovered in Dunn, revealing lost Black history
With hand saws, machetes and even a divining rod, volunteers are bringing back Wilkins Cemetery from this NC town’s Jim Crow past.
