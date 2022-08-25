Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Field Hockey: No. 22 Ohio State begins season undefeated, leaves New York with two winsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Evan Blum and his Central Warehouse buildingCarol DurantAlbany, NY
New stimulus bill would give thousands to New York familiesJake WellsAlbany, NY
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Albany Skyway is an elevated parkCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Related
iBerkshires.com
Sandisfield Arts Center Hosting Art Retrospective
SANDISFIELD, Mass. — The Sandisfield Arts Center has announced the upcoming exhibition California Dreamin' A Retrospective of Art from 1990 to 2020, a curated collection of works by Jaye Alison Moscariello, Opening is September 10, 2022, from 4 - 6 pm. Moscariello is an artist-interpreter of her external surroundings,...
The Best Bakery in Massachusetts is Located in the Berkshires
There is no shortage of great restaurants and eateries throughout the Berkshires. That happens to include bakeries. Recently, one bakery in particular was named the 'Best Bakery in Massachusetts' and it happens to be conveniently located right here in the Berkshires. The publication, '24/7 Wall St.', recently went out of...
iBerkshires.com
Ghost Tours Return at Ventfort Hall Sept. 3
LENOX, Mass. — Join Ventfort Hall as Robert Oakes, author of Ghosts of the Berkshires, returns in September and throughout the fall to lead guests through the rooms and halls of the estate sharing tales of its hauntings. Stand in the places where the encounters occurred, listen to the...
iBerkshires.com
Baker, Polito to Attend Greylock Glen Groundbreaking
ADAMS, Mass. — State and local officials will celebrate the start of the Greylock Glen Outdoor Recreation Center on Tuesday. Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito will be among the dignitaries at the ceremonial groundbreaking, set for 10 a.m. at the glen. The groundbreaking marks a significant...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Unique but Genius? Funny Sight Recently Photographed in Pittsfield (photo)
Berkshire County is the place to be for many people. Obviously, we have tourists that want to check out our natural and cultural attractions including the Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge, Mount Greylock in Adams, the Williamstown Theater Festival, Tanglewood in Lenox, Monument Mountain Reservation in Great Barrington, Mass Moca in North Adams, The Mount in Lenox, Jiminy Peak in Hancock, Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Natural Bridge in North Adams, Berkshire Museum in Pittsfield, Housatonic Flats in Great Barrington and the list goes on and on.
theberkshireedge.com
Show and Sell: Antique fairs and festivals
Editor’s Note: This Resource Guide is a companion to our article “The Thrill of the HUNT”, from the August-October, 2022, issue of Out & About with The Berkshire Edge magazine. Hard copies of the magazine are available for free at high-traffic locations throughout Berkshire County and in contiguous counties in New York, Connecticut and Vermont.
Fall foliage: 10 great Airbnb rentals in Massachusetts
Fall is beautiful in Massachusetts. Those traveling from out of state might want to consider staying in a unique Airbnbs to get the most out of the stunning fall views. A “gingerbread” house, treehouses and a glass house are some of options available this fall. Some of them are near good hiking, while others offer fire pits or outdoor cooking options.
$3 movies for National Cinema Day on Saturday
For one day only, movie tickets will be just $3 in the vast majority of theaters.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘A family thing’: Blandford Fair returns for Labor Day weekend
Brenda Blood has been secretary of the Blandford Fair for nearly 50 years, and year after year, she most looks forward to seeing the people that visit the fair. “I enjoy the people, visiting with the people,” she said. “There are a lot you only see once a year — at the fair.”
PhillyBite
The Best Hot Dog Spots in Massachusetts
Massachusetts - There are several different hot dog spots in Massachusetts, but some stand out from the rest. These include Jack's Hot Dog Stand in North Adams, Boston Hot Dog Company in Salem, Spike's Junkyard Dogs in Allston, and Nick's Hot Dogs in Fall River. Each of these places is a must-try for any foodie visiting the state.
Back-to-school giveaway in Chicopee Sunday
A backpack give back event is to take place at the 2 Brothers Mini Mart in Chicopee Sunday.
Haunted Tours Have Started In Saratoga
I can't believe it is late August, and I am looking into things to do this Halloween season! I do not want to rush the summer away, but it seems like you need to make reservations for many events, so now would be the time to open up the calendar and start planning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
worcestercentralkidscalendar.com
Central MA Fall Fairs & Festivals!
September 9-10 Central Public Park, Clinton. Saturdays, Sundays and Columbus Day through October. For a full listing of family fun events, visit our calendar! Don’t miss a thing, subscribe to our weekly e-newsletter!
iBerkshires.com
BEAT Hosting Tree Identification Walk
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire Environmental Action Team is hosting a tree identification walk that will focus on individual tree species and the characteristics that help to identify them from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sept. 3. This walk will take place at Mass Audubon’s Canoe Meadows Wildlife...
Power restored to customers in Brimfield, Sturbridge
More than 1,000 National Grid customers were without power in the towns of Brimfield and Sturbridge Monday afternoon.
‘Space for students to try different things’: Camp Atwater marks 100 years of operation
NORTH BROOKFIELD — “They have opportunities to do things here that they might not necessarily have back home,” explains Jawad Brown. “This is the space for students to try different things but also have the space to do something that they’re already interested in.”. Brown...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iBerkshires.com
BERK12 to Pilot Two Dual Enrollment Courses
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — During the 2022-2023 school year, Berkshire Educational Resources K-12 (BERK12) will sponsor several pilot dual enrollment courses for high school students. The courses will run during the school day with live virtual class meetings and likely opportunities for in-person experiences throughout the school year. Approximately 20...
thecrazytourist.com
15 Best Things to Do in Chicopee (MA)
On the east bank of the Connecticut River, Chicopee is just upstream from Springfield and part of the metro area. In the 19th century the banks of the Chicopee River were an industrial hotbed, lined with an unusual assortment of factories, from textile mills to paper mills and brass and iron foundries.
Cummington Fair: ‘One of the best little fairs in the country’ (photos)
CUMMINGTON - In 1869, a hotel in Boston became the first to have indoor plumbing, Harper’s Weekly published the first picture of Uncle Sam with chin whiskers, inventor Cornelius Swarthout patented the first stove-top waffle iron and the Cummington Fair was born. The 154th Cummington Fair ended on Sunday,...
theberkshireedge.com
I Publius: The way we are
When Roselle and I first moved to the Berkshires full time in 1971, things didn’t look a lot different than they do now. One of the ways I have always kept track of things is by referencing or—as we used to say in graduate school—“comparing and contrasting.” Railroad Street is one of the things that has changed.
Comments / 0