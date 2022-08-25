ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iBerkshires.com

Sandisfield Arts Center Hosting Art Retrospective

SANDISFIELD, Mass. — The Sandisfield Arts Center has announced the upcoming exhibition California Dreamin' A Retrospective of Art from 1990 to 2020, a curated collection of works by Jaye Alison Moscariello, Opening is September 10, 2022, from 4 - 6 pm. Moscariello is an artist-interpreter of her external surroundings,...
SANDISFIELD, MA
Live 95.9

The Best Bakery in Massachusetts is Located in the Berkshires

There is no shortage of great restaurants and eateries throughout the Berkshires. That happens to include bakeries. Recently, one bakery in particular was named the 'Best Bakery in Massachusetts' and it happens to be conveniently located right here in the Berkshires. The publication, '24/7 Wall St.', recently went out of...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Ghost Tours Return at Ventfort Hall Sept. 3

LENOX, Mass. — Join Ventfort Hall as Robert Oakes, author of Ghosts of the Berkshires, returns in September and throughout the fall to lead guests through the rooms and halls of the estate sharing tales of its hauntings. Stand in the places where the encounters occurred, listen to the...
LENOX, MA
iBerkshires.com

Baker, Polito to Attend Greylock Glen Groundbreaking

ADAMS, Mass. — State and local officials will celebrate the start of the Greylock Glen Outdoor Recreation Center on Tuesday. Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito will be among the dignitaries at the ceremonial groundbreaking, set for 10 a.m. at the glen. The groundbreaking marks a significant...
ADAMS, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lenox, MA
Government
City
Williamstown, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
North Adams, MA
Lenox, MA
Lifestyle
Berkshire County, MA
Government
Berkshire County, MA
Cars
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Cars
Pittsfield, MA
Society
Pittsfield, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Society
North Adams, MA
Government
Berkshire County, MA
Society
City
Pittsfield, MA
Pittsfield, MA
Lifestyle
City
Lenox, MA
City
Cummington, MA
County
Berkshire County, MA
State
Massachusetts State
North Adams, MA
Society
City
Lanesborough, MA
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Pittsfield, MA
Cars
Williamstown, MA
Government
Berkshire County, MA
Lifestyle
Cummington, MA
Government
WNAW 94.7

Unique but Genius? Funny Sight Recently Photographed in Pittsfield (photo)

Berkshire County is the place to be for many people. Obviously, we have tourists that want to check out our natural and cultural attractions including the Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge, Mount Greylock in Adams, the Williamstown Theater Festival, Tanglewood in Lenox, Monument Mountain Reservation in Great Barrington, Mass Moca in North Adams, The Mount in Lenox, Jiminy Peak in Hancock, Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Natural Bridge in North Adams, Berkshire Museum in Pittsfield, Housatonic Flats in Great Barrington and the list goes on and on.
PITTSFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Show and Sell: Antique fairs and festivals

Editor’s Note: This Resource Guide is a companion to our article “The Thrill of the HUNT”, from the August-October, 2022, issue of Out & About with The Berkshire Edge magazine. Hard copies of the magazine are available for free at high-traffic locations throughout Berkshire County and in contiguous counties in New York, Connecticut and Vermont.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
MassLive.com

Fall foliage: 10 great Airbnb rentals in Massachusetts

Fall is beautiful in Massachusetts. Those traveling from out of state might want to consider staying in a unique Airbnbs to get the most out of the stunning fall views. A “gingerbread” house, treehouses and a glass house are some of options available this fall. Some of them are near good hiking, while others offer fire pits or outdoor cooking options.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terence Blanchard
PhillyBite

The Best Hot Dog Spots in Massachusetts

Massachusetts - There are several different hot dog spots in Massachusetts, but some stand out from the rest. These include Jack's Hot Dog Stand in North Adams, Boston Hot Dog Company in Salem, Spike's Junkyard Dogs in Allston, and Nick's Hot Dogs in Fall River. Each of these places is a must-try for any foodie visiting the state.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
104.5 The Team

Haunted Tours Have Started In Saratoga

I can't believe it is late August, and I am looking into things to do this Halloween season! I do not want to rush the summer away, but it seems like you need to make reservations for many events, so now would be the time to open up the calendar and start planning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#Local Life#Localevent#Motorama#Vehicles#Linus Parade#Nesn#Cummington Fair 2022
worcestercentralkidscalendar.com

Central MA Fall Fairs & Festivals!

September 9-10 Central Public Park, Clinton. Saturdays, Sundays and Columbus Day through October. For a full listing of family fun events, visit our calendar! Don’t miss a thing, subscribe to our weekly e-newsletter!
CLINTON, MA
iBerkshires.com

BEAT Hosting Tree Identification Walk

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire Environmental Action Team is hosting a tree identification walk that will focus on individual tree species and the characteristics that help to identify them from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sept. 3. This walk will take place at Mass Audubon’s Canoe Meadows Wildlife...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
iBerkshires.com

BERK12 to Pilot Two Dual Enrollment Courses

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — During the 2022-2023 school year, Berkshire Educational Resources K-12 (BERK12) will sponsor several pilot dual enrollment courses for high school students. The courses will run during the school day with live virtual class meetings and likely opportunities for in-person experiences throughout the school year. Approximately 20...
PITTSFIELD, MA
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Chicopee (MA)

On the east bank of the Connecticut River, Chicopee is just upstream from Springfield and part of the metro area. In the 19th century the banks of the Chicopee River were an industrial hotbed, lined with an unusual assortment of factories, from textile mills to paper mills and brass and iron foundries.
CHICOPEE, MA
theberkshireedge.com

I Publius: The way we are

When Roselle and I first moved to the Berkshires full time in 1971, things didn’t look a lot different than they do now. One of the ways I have always kept track of things is by referencing or—as we used to say in graduate school—“comparing and contrasting.” Railroad Street is one of the things that has changed.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy