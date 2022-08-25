Read full article on original website
5 Fun Facts About Pumpkin Spice Latte Hitting Starbucks In Midland Odessa Today!
Well, with all the rain lately, it does feel like fall already here in the Permian Basin! This should help that feeling. The PUMPKIN SPICE LATTE hits Midland Odessa Starbucks today! Check your local favorite store to make sure they are rolling it out. Nationwide, the PUMPKIN is back! And, before you order, here are 5 FUN FACTS you should know about the Pumpkin Latte according to delish.com.
Is There Really a High School in West Texas That Doesn’t Have Prom?
It's true, there is a school in West Texas that does not have Prom, but do not worry for the students, they just have a different name for it. The School would be Midland High School, and their Prom is called Catoico, which stands for the three major commodities of Midland: Cattle, oil, and cotton.
Midland County Fair Everything That’s Happening This Weekend
The 13th Annual Midland County Fair, "How The West Was Fun," kicks off today at the Midland County Horseshoe. You can enjoy 376 animals, 34 amusement rides, and 17 great entertainers. The carnival opens today, Thursday, and the rest of the events will begin on Friday. Saturday starts out early...
UTPB In Odessa Is Hosting A Sunrise Ceremony Remembering August 31,2019 Mass Shooting
Three years ago on August 31, 2019, everyone in the Permian Basin remembers exactly where they were and exactly what they were doing. On that day a madman opened fire across Odessa leaving eight people losing their lives and 25 wounded. The ages of those lost were from 15-57. Those wounded ranged from a toddler to 3 police officers.
5 Most Unique Texas Airbnbs Closest To Midland Odessa!
Whether it's for Labor Day Weekend, or anytime you just want to get away, here are 5 Airbnbs that are not only UNIQUE but the closest to Midland Odessa. Getting away to an Airbnb can be just what you need to get away for a bit. But, maybe you're looking for an Airbnb that's just a little different, these might pique your interest.
Remembering the Victims of the Midland/Odessa Mass Shooting Three Years Later
Three years ago on August 31, was a day those of us who have lived here will never forget, and we also won't forget the seven victims of that tragic day. According to People, the mass shooting here happened just four weeks after another mass shooting happened at an El Paso Walmart. It was a tragic bookend to a turbulent month in the state of Texas.
These 5 Restaurants In Midland Have The Highest Ratings-Do You Agree?
I was super impressed with Odessa's top 5 highest-rated restaurants list. I decided to tackle Midland, however, I don't get to Midland much so I'm not sure I have tried all of the restaurants on this list of what is considered the best. Let's take a look at Yelp's top 5...
See Evidence of ‘Billy’ The Ghost at the Barn Door Restaurant in Odessa
Have you met the Barn Door's permanent guest "Billy?" You might if you eat at the Barn Door Restaurant and get seated in the Pecos Depot. The Pecos Depot was just that, a depot in Pecos constructed in the 1800s on the Texas-Pacific Railroad. In 1950, the Pecos Depot was...
Tim Tebow Returns To Permian Basin To Speak In Andrews, Texas!
Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL player, Tim Tebow is set to speak in Andrews, Texas this coming October according to the Andrews County News Facebook. Tim Tebow is set to speak at the Mustang Bowl in Andrews on October 19th. He will be sharing his testimony according to the Andrews County News...
Ask Midland Odessa – Introduced MY EX As A Friend To My Current Man!
Ruth- Just tell him. You already said you feel guilty you didn't. Let him know why you didn't tell him and move on. An ex is an ex for a reason!. Steve- Hate to tell you, but he already knows. Most of the time we can tell if a GUY in your past was just a friend or more than that.
Who Is The Most Popular College Football Team in Midland/Odessa?
Most people believe since Texas Tech is only 100 miles away from the Midland/Odessa area, that is the team most people in our area are rooting for, but is that true?. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, UT and Texas A&M are the superpowers in Texas, but there are other teams that have plenty of box office appeal.
New McDonald’s Building In Odessa Going Up…Opening When?
The construction of the NEW McDonald's on Faudree in Odessa is well underway. When you drive by you can see that the main building construction gives us a good feel for how this NEW Mcdonald'sis going to be laid out at this address. • McDonald's UNDER CONSTRUCTION ON FAUDREE IN...
Midland/Odessa Man Offering A $10,000 Reward For Stolen Property
One of the worst feelings in the world is being robbed, even if it is something small. No one wants to walk out to their car and find out that it has been broken into and no one definitely wants to come home to find their house has been broken into.
