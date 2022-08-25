Read full article on original website
Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September
Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
Aon Names Pam Hendrickson to Global M&A and Transaction Solutions Advisory Board, Expanding Size and Scope of Group
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. 's Commercial Risk, Heath and Affinity business in EMEA and current. , former global managing partner at Allen & Overy;. Robin Lawther. ,. Student Housing. owner and board member of. Standard Chartered PLC. ,. Nordea Bank. and. Ashurst LLP. ; and. Claudio...
Exactuals Promotes Bryan Walley to CEO, Mike Hurst Transitions to Chairman
EINPresswire.com/ -- Exactuals, the leading provider of innovative solutions for complex payments, royalties, and metadata in the entertainment and insurance industries, has promoted. Bryan Walley. to CEO of the company, where he has served as COO for eight years and President for almost two years. In this role, Walley will...
One80 Intermediaries Expands Warranty Business With the Acquisition of Montage, Inc.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- (One80), a specialty insurance broker headquartered in. (Montage). Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Included in the transaction are Montage Furniture Services and Montage Jewelry Care, based in. Grand Rapids, Michigan. . The firm provides protection plans for residential furniture, jewelry and watch purchases. Protection plans are...
RoofClaim.com Joins Contractor’s Alliance Network with Heritage Casualty Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- After several meetings held in both. , RoofClaim.com has joined the Contractor’s Alliance Network (CAN) with hopes of providing their customers a more streamlined experience when dealing with roof damages and insurance claims. CAN is a vendor network manager for. Heritage Property Casualty Insurance Company. ,. Narragansett...
Meredith Ryan-Reid Named CEO of Versant Health, a MetLife Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), announced today that Meredith Ryan-Reid has been named CEO of. , a managed vision care company and wholly-owned subsidiary of. “Meredith’s experience in multiple facets of the insurance industry, commitment to talent development, and customer-centric approach position her as the ideal leader for the.
PCF Insurance Services Acquires Ohio-based Wilber-Price Insurance Group
LEHI, Utah , Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PCF Insurance Services (PCF), one of the top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage firms, has acquired. , a full-service independent insurance agency offering commercial and personal lines solutions, as well as specialty products, for home, auto, crop, life, business, and more in the southern.
SageSure Welcomes John Lummis as EVP of Capital & Risk Management
SageSure, the managing general underwriter committed to protecting catastrophe-exposed property, today announced the appointment of. as Executive Vice President of Capital and Risk Management. Lummis brings more than 25 years of experience in senior executive, advisory, and investment roles within the property and casualty insurance industry, including his positions as the CFO and COO of.
Integrity Expands Medicare Coverage in Northeast by Partnering with Senior Planning Center
Trusted and respected Medicare agency in Maine chooses Integrity to streamline technology and expand resources for employees, brokers and clients. /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has acquired. ,...
Three Benefits of Universal Life Insurance
IQuanti: If you've been looking for a life insurance policy that meets your needs and offers some flexibility, universal life insurance may be the answer. As a form of permanent life insurance, universal life insurance offers many benefits that you can take advantage of. If you'd like to know what these benefits are, this guide should give you everything you need to know before choosing a policy to apply for.
AM Best Upgrades Credit Ratings of Forestry Mutual Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas upgraded the Financial Strength Rating to A- (Excellent) from B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “a-” (Excellent) from “bbb+” (Good) of. Forestry Mutual Insurance Company. (FMIC) (. Raleigh, NC. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) has been...
Investor Meetings with Dowling & Partners Presentation
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. Certain statements made during this presentation, as well as included in this document, are not historical facts and may be considered "forward-looking statements" and are based on estimates, assumptions and projections which management believes are reasonable but by their nature subject to risks and uncertainties. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward- looking statements.
Solis Health Plans and its Board of Directors Appoint Efrain Duarte as CEO and Michael Lynch as COO
Former CEO Daniel Hernandez will assume role as Executive Chairman of the Board. /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Solis Health Plans, a 4-star Florida Medicare Advantage Plan, is pleased to announce the appointment of. Efrain Duarte. as CEO and. Michael Lynch. as COO. Former CEO. Daniel Hernandez. will assume the role...
Patent Issued for Social journey (USPTO 11410248): Allstate Insurance Company
-- Allstate Insurance Company ( Northbrook, Illinois , United States ) has been issued patent number 11410248, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “A driver on a journey from point A to point B is often traveling along the same route as other drivers. Drivers on the route, may desire information, for example, about the route ahead or about traffic or road conditions or tips that other drivers might know. However, there is currently no way for a driver to communicate with others on such a shared route, other than the inefficient waving through a vehicle window as they pass each other. Citizens band radio has been used for communications between drivers in a region, but the communications of citizens band radio are broadcast to anyone listening in the region, including those not on a shared route.
Breeze Disability Insurance Platform Now Available to Appalachian Underwriters Network
With the partnership, thousands of agents and brokers can offer online disability insurance via Breeze's turnkey platform. /PRNewswire/ -- Breeze, the insurtech simplifying how disability insurance is bought and sold, announced today a new partnership with leading insurance wholesaler. . (AUI). Health-licensed agents and brokers partnered with AUI can now...
Stop taking my earned Social Security benefits
Shelbyville News, The (IN) I am a retired federal employee writing to raise awareness of the devastating effects of the Windfall Elimination Provision (WEP) experienced by nearly 2 million people. This policy reduces the earned. Social Security. benefits of local, state and federal retirees who worked in. Social Security. -covered...
AM Best to Participate in Panel Discussion on Reinsurance Utilization at NAMIC’s Annual Conference
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM BestSenior Director Richard Attanasio will participate in a panel discussion on reinsurance pricing and utilization decisions during the NAMIC 127th Annual Convention, which will be held in person in. Dallas, TX. , from Sept. 18-2l, 2022. Attanasio will participate in a panel session, titled, “Reinsurance Food Chain,”...
Approval of Half Yearly Report 2022
("the Company") pursuant to the Capital Markets Rules issued by the. The Company announces that the Board of Directors met today,. , and approved the unaudited Half-Yearly Financial Report of the Company for the six-month period ended. 30 June 2022. . A copy of the approved Half-Yearly Financial Report is...
NMI Holdings, Inc. Enters Into $154 Million Excess-of-Loss Reinsurance Agreement
EMERYVILLE, Calif. , Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NMI Holdings, Inc. (National MI), its wholly-owned insurance subsidiary, has entered into a new excess-of-loss (XOL) reinsurance agreement with a broad panel of highly rated reinsurers, subject to customary conditions. The XOL agreement has a treaty inception date of. July 1,...
Northwestern Mutual in elite company with highest-available financial strength ratings
On heels of record year, Northwestern Mutual recognized as industry standout by major ratings agencies. /PRNewswire/ -- Against the backdrop of surging inflation and low consumer sentiment across the country,. Northwestern Mutual's. financial strength and consistency continue to set the company apart. This week the company announced it has once...
