Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September

Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
InsuranceNewsNet

Meredith Ryan-Reid Named CEO of Versant Health, a MetLife Company

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), announced today that Meredith Ryan-Reid has been named CEO of. , a managed vision care company and wholly-owned subsidiary of. “Meredith’s experience in multiple facets of the insurance industry, commitment to talent development, and customer-centric approach position her as the ideal leader for the.
InsuranceNewsNet

SageSure Welcomes John Lummis as EVP of Capital & Risk Management

SageSure, the managing general underwriter committed to protecting catastrophe-exposed property, today announced the appointment of. as Executive Vice President of Capital and Risk Management. Lummis brings more than 25 years of experience in senior executive, advisory, and investment roles within the property and casualty insurance industry, including his positions as the CFO and COO of.
InsuranceNewsNet

Integrity Expands Medicare Coverage in Northeast by Partnering with Senior Planning Center

Trusted and respected Medicare agency in Maine chooses Integrity to streamline technology and expand resources for employees, brokers and clients. /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has acquired. ,...
InsuranceNewsNet

Three Benefits of Universal Life Insurance

IQuanti: If you've been looking for a life insurance policy that meets your needs and offers some flexibility, universal life insurance may be the answer. As a form of permanent life insurance, universal life insurance offers many benefits that you can take advantage of. If you'd like to know what these benefits are, this guide should give you everything you need to know before choosing a policy to apply for.
InsuranceNewsNet

Investor Meetings with Dowling & Partners Presentation

U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. Certain statements made during this presentation, as well as included in this document, are not historical facts and may be considered "forward-looking statements" and are based on estimates, assumptions and projections which management believes are reasonable but by their nature subject to risks and uncertainties. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward- looking statements.
InsuranceNewsNet

Patent Issued for Social journey (USPTO 11410248): Allstate Insurance Company

-- Allstate Insurance Company ( Northbrook, Illinois , United States ) has been issued patent number 11410248, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “A driver on a journey from point A to point B is often traveling along the same route as other drivers. Drivers on the route, may desire information, for example, about the route ahead or about traffic or road conditions or tips that other drivers might know. However, there is currently no way for a driver to communicate with others on such a shared route, other than the inefficient waving through a vehicle window as they pass each other. Citizens band radio has been used for communications between drivers in a region, but the communications of citizens band radio are broadcast to anyone listening in the region, including those not on a shared route.
InsuranceNewsNet

Stop taking my earned Social Security benefits

Shelbyville News, The (IN) I am a retired federal employee writing to raise awareness of the devastating effects of the Windfall Elimination Provision (WEP) experienced by nearly 2 million people. This policy reduces the earned. Social Security. benefits of local, state and federal retirees who worked in. Social Security. -covered...
InsuranceNewsNet

AM Best to Participate in Panel Discussion on Reinsurance Utilization at NAMIC’s Annual Conference

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM BestSenior Director Richard Attanasio will participate in a panel discussion on reinsurance pricing and utilization decisions during the NAMIC 127th Annual Convention, which will be held in person in. Dallas, TX. , from Sept. 18-2l, 2022. Attanasio will participate in a panel session, titled, “Reinsurance Food Chain,”...
InsuranceNewsNet

Approval of Half Yearly Report 2022

("the Company") pursuant to the Capital Markets Rules issued by the. The Company announces that the Board of Directors met today,. , and approved the unaudited Half-Yearly Financial Report of the Company for the six-month period ended. 30 June 2022. . A copy of the approved Half-Yearly Financial Report is...
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

