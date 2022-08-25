ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Axios

Teacher and staff shortages hit Utah schools

Utah schools are feeling the impacts of the nationwide school staffing shortage. Driving the news: Teachers in the U.S. are leaving their profession in droves amid the pandemic, censorship and culture wars, all while earning stagnant wages. What they're saying: "I haven't heard of a single school district or charter...
Axios

Messy Republican convention ends with unified ticket

A chaotic Michigan Republican convention set the party's statewide ticket in stone over the weekend. Candidates include Tudor Dixon for governor, Shane Hernandez for lieutenant governor, Matt DePerno for attorney general and Kristina Karamo for secretary of state. Karamo has the weakest name recognition on the ticket — party chairman...
Axios Richmond

California's gas car ban is poised to take effect in Virginia too

California’s 2035 ban on the sale of new gas-powered cars will also apply in Virginia unless the General Assembly intervenes, the Virginia Mercury reports.What’s happening: State lawmakers passed a law in 2021 aligning Virginia’s emissions standards with California’s as part of a clean-energy push.That alignment extends to California’s new zero-emissions vehicle standards, lawyers with the attorney general’s office and General Assembly have concluded, per documents obtained by the Mercury.Context: As of July 1, there were just under 40,000 electric vehicles registered in Virginia, according to the Department of Motor Vehicles.That's less than 0.5% of the 8.4 million vehicles with Virginia...
Axios

Mississippi can still block felons from voting, court rules

A federal appeals court upheld a Mississippi law Wednesday that restricts voting rights for felons. Why it matters: The law, which was developed during the Jim Crow era, blocks former felons from voting. Close to 5.85 million Americans with felony and misdemeanor convictions cannot vote across the country, according to the ACLU.
Axios Dallas

A Christian cell phone company plans to take over Texas school boards

Patriot Mobile, a North Texas-based cell phone service reseller that markets itself as "America's only Christian conservative wireless provider" was the driving financial force behind the election of 11 new school board members in four suburban North Texas districts.Driving the news: Patriot Mobile helped elect the majority of members in Grapevine-Colleyville ISD, which recently passed a controversial new set of conservative policies dubbed "Don't Say Trans."Why it matters: The policies, which include prohibitions on teachers discussing anything related to critical race theory or "gender fluidity," are part of a major push from both Patriot Mobile's political arm — Patriot Mobile...
Axios Dallas

The future of Texas is hot

Data: First Street Foundation; Map: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsAlmost half of Texas is projected to have a heat index of 125°F at least one day a year by 2053, according to a study by First Street Foundation.Why it matters: The study reveals the emergence of an "extreme heat belt" from Texas to Illinois due to anticipated warming over the next three decades, Axios' Andrew Freedman reports.Threat level: Right now more than 8 million Americans live with extreme heat, defined as having a maximum heat index of greater than 125°F, the First Street Foundation's peer reviewed heat model shows.That number is expected...
Axios

California lawmakers aim to create refuge for transgender youth

California's assembly advanced a bill Monday aimed at providing refuge for transgender youth and their families. Why it matters: The "Refuge for Trans Kids" bill aims to protect families fleeing from states that criminalize parents who allow their trans children to receive gender-affirming care. What they're saying: "California must stand...
Axios

California on track to pass tough internet privacy rules for kids

California's legislature is on track to pass tough online privacy rules for kids this week, as the state once again pushes past the federal government in internet regulation. Why it matters: Any rules California sets are sure to spur copycat laws in other states and could push Congress to act on similar nationwide legislation.
Axios

What portion of Colorado kids had COVID-19

This probably won't surprise any parents: 80% of Colorado children have had COVID-19 since the pandemic began, new data from the CDC shows. The rate for kids ages 6 months to 17 years matches the national average. By the numbers: It's an increase from figures the agency published in May.
