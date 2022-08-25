Read full article on original website
Teacher and staff shortages hit Utah schools
Utah schools are feeling the impacts of the nationwide school staffing shortage. Driving the news: Teachers in the U.S. are leaving their profession in droves amid the pandemic, censorship and culture wars, all while earning stagnant wages. What they're saying: "I haven't heard of a single school district or charter...
State Stimulus Payments Update 2022: Residents in These States Are Getting Checks This Week
Thanks to healthy budget surpluses, many states have been giving supplemental tax rebates to eligible taxpayers. While some have already been issued, other states are still sending payments out. Taxpayers in Colorado and Pennsylvania are getting checks this month, while Hawaii and Illinois are set to send bonus refunds in...
SNAP Payments in 2022: Changes So Far and What To Expect for the Rest of the Year
If you have a full fridge and don't have to worry about where your next meal will come from, count your blessings. More than 41 million Americans have to rely upon a federal program by the U.S....
Stimulus update 2022: Exact date huge $3,200 direct check payment will be sent out revealed
The first batch of massive $3,200 direct payments is set to go out to eligible Alaska residents next month.
Messy Republican convention ends with unified ticket
A chaotic Michigan Republican convention set the party's statewide ticket in stone over the weekend. Candidates include Tudor Dixon for governor, Shane Hernandez for lieutenant governor, Matt DePerno for attorney general and Kristina Karamo for secretary of state. Karamo has the weakest name recognition on the ticket — party chairman...
California's gas car ban is poised to take effect in Virginia too
California’s 2035 ban on the sale of new gas-powered cars will also apply in Virginia unless the General Assembly intervenes, the Virginia Mercury reports.What’s happening: State lawmakers passed a law in 2021 aligning Virginia’s emissions standards with California’s as part of a clean-energy push.That alignment extends to California’s new zero-emissions vehicle standards, lawyers with the attorney general’s office and General Assembly have concluded, per documents obtained by the Mercury.Context: As of July 1, there were just under 40,000 electric vehicles registered in Virginia, according to the Department of Motor Vehicles.That's less than 0.5% of the 8.4 million vehicles with Virginia...
California, Michigan universities argue they need affirmative action
The University of Michigan and the University of California are arguing that efforts to build a diverse student body without affirmative action have not gone well, per the New York Times. Why it matters: The Supreme Court is set to consider the future of affirmative action later this fall. The...
Mississippi can still block felons from voting, court rules
A federal appeals court upheld a Mississippi law Wednesday that restricts voting rights for felons. Why it matters: The law, which was developed during the Jim Crow era, blocks former felons from voting. Close to 5.85 million Americans with felony and misdemeanor convictions cannot vote across the country, according to the ACLU.
A Christian cell phone company plans to take over Texas school boards
Patriot Mobile, a North Texas-based cell phone service reseller that markets itself as "America's only Christian conservative wireless provider" was the driving financial force behind the election of 11 new school board members in four suburban North Texas districts.Driving the news: Patriot Mobile helped elect the majority of members in Grapevine-Colleyville ISD, which recently passed a controversial new set of conservative policies dubbed "Don't Say Trans."Why it matters: The policies, which include prohibitions on teachers discussing anything related to critical race theory or "gender fluidity," are part of a major push from both Patriot Mobile's political arm — Patriot Mobile...
The future of Texas is hot
Data: First Street Foundation; Map: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsAlmost half of Texas is projected to have a heat index of 125°F at least one day a year by 2053, according to a study by First Street Foundation.Why it matters: The study reveals the emergence of an "extreme heat belt" from Texas to Illinois due to anticipated warming over the next three decades, Axios' Andrew Freedman reports.Threat level: Right now more than 8 million Americans live with extreme heat, defined as having a maximum heat index of greater than 125°F, the First Street Foundation's peer reviewed heat model shows.That number is expected...
California lawmakers aim to create refuge for transgender youth
California's assembly advanced a bill Monday aimed at providing refuge for transgender youth and their families. Why it matters: The "Refuge for Trans Kids" bill aims to protect families fleeing from states that criminalize parents who allow their trans children to receive gender-affirming care. What they're saying: "California must stand...
California on track to pass tough internet privacy rules for kids
California's legislature is on track to pass tough online privacy rules for kids this week, as the state once again pushes past the federal government in internet regulation. Why it matters: Any rules California sets are sure to spur copycat laws in other states and could push Congress to act on similar nationwide legislation.
What portion of Colorado kids had COVID-19
This probably won't surprise any parents: 80% of Colorado children have had COVID-19 since the pandemic began, new data from the CDC shows. The rate for kids ages 6 months to 17 years matches the national average. By the numbers: It's an increase from figures the agency published in May.
