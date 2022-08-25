ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Jean, WV

Southern WV Joining Community Forces hosts “Welcome Home” Event

By Danielle Sandler
 4 days ago

GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) — On Saturday, August 27, 2022 from 10 A.M to 2 P.M., Southern West Virginia Joining Community Forces is hosting a “Welcome Home” event for for Military Members, Veterans, Family!

This organization is made up of other several organizations with the goals of fostering a strong network of local support, fill service and information gaps, and uniting government, non-government, non-profit, corporate, and local citizens. The main goal is focused on different solutions in support of Veterans, military members, and their families comprised at a community level.

This event is open to any current or former military personnel and their families as long as they have a valid military ID.

Included will be a resource room with wide array of local resources for military families and Veterans.

VA representatives will also be on site to help with VA health care enrollment and information about VA benefits. A National Guard representative will also be present to help with military ID cards. Veterans willalso be able to get free haircuts that will be provided at the event.

Also provided will be a free meal of BBQ, hamburgers, and hot dogs by the VA Canteen Services, which will be located out of the Beckley VA Medical Center. The Aurora Ice food truck will also be attending on site to provide dessert. Meals are only free for a military member or Veteran and their plus one. Other food that is wished to be purchased is cash only.

Games and activities for children will also be at the event, which will include bounce houses, “Build a Buddy,” a gaming trailer from the West Virginia National Guard, and putt-putt golf.

Southern West Virginia Joining Community Forces is looking forward to a fun day of information, camaraderie, and family fun. The event will be located at the Glen Jean Armory, 409 Wood Mountain Rd., Glen Jean, WV 25846.

“Welcome home!”

For more information and media coverage on this event, please contact (text or call) Public Affairs Officer Sara Yoke at 304-444-4815. Confirmation of coverage is greatly appreciated.

Please visit and share the Facebook event page at https://fb.me/e/5npKe4yHt .

