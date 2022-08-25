ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

After 34 years, locally owned Fashion Eyes closes next month in downtown Santa Barbara

By John Palminteri
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 6 days ago
John Palminteri
The Fashion Eyes store in downtown Santa Barbara, locally owned, is closing after more than three decades.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=496Jkz_0hVLdZzs00


SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -  A longtime locally-owned sunglasses and souvenir store in Santa Barbara will be closing next month.

Fashion Eyes opened in 1988.

Owners Victor and Lucy Chang are selling off their stock of sunglasses. That includes Ray Ban, Oakley, Smith, Michael Kors, Versace, Spy and Prada.

The site at 730 State Street should be vacant by the end of September. It is right across from the Paseo Nuevo Mall.

The store has both higher-end, top-of-the-line and economic sunglasses along with postcards, t-shirts, and collectibles.


Shopper Rafael Carrillo said, "yes my whole life we have been coming in here.  Especially for lifeguarding and a lot of the sports that we like. It is important that we have good sunglasses."

For Fashion Eyes Owner Lucy Chang and her husband Victor there's been ongoing competition from other stores nearby and online vendors.  "The prices that we are selling now is better than on line," she said.

There's also a personal touch.

Victor Chang said, "everything on the wall, I checked. Every single pair before we put it on the shelf. We  make sure they are straight and level and are nice. They will fit most people. I am very good at fitting to make sure. I learned by myself. "

Lucy Chang said, "(when) you buy a pair of sunglasses and nobody has helped you, you probably have the crooked frame  forever without knowing it."

Shiela Diano found a pair of customers that fit just right and said, "I bike to work every day.  They fit  real snug."

The retirement sale will go through September, with prices 40 to 80 percent off.   Many customers will have their last goodbye's and final look at this family owned business with service that's hard to find these days.

Carrillo said, "a couple of times we will lose a nose piece or what not and we come in and half the time he just gives it to us.  He's really kind."

Lucy Chang said, the local customers, "they are like friends to us.  Not just customers ."

The downtown area has been challenging for years, and many efforts are underway to revitalize the heart of the Santa Barbara shopping district, along with the newly crafted State St. Promenade.

For the Changs, it was time to retire and not relocate.

The post After 34 years, locally owned Fashion Eyes closes next month in downtown Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
Oakley, CA
Santa Barbara, CA
Business
City
Santa Barbara, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Kors
Person
Victor Chang
News Channel 3-12

Art Life Foundation hosts exhibit at home of the late Joe Cardella

VENTURA, Calif.-When Art Life magazine publisher Joe Cardella died of cancer in 2018 his friends promised to keep his life's work alive and they are doing just that. Even Cardella's Ventura home on Howard St. is a work of art. Over the weekend the Art Life Foundation hosted a summer party in his honor. People The post Art Life Foundation hosts exhibit at home of the late Joe Cardella appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Goleta Valley Library to celebrate National Library Card Sign-Up Month with activity filled calendar for September

Goleta Valley Library is highlighting September as a time to explore free resources and engaging opportunities for kids as National Library Card Sign-Up Month is right around the corner. The post Goleta Valley Library to celebrate National Library Card Sign-Up Month with activity filled calendar for September appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
GOLETA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Souvenir#Put It On#Snug#Retirement#Business Industry#Linus Business#Smallbusiness Industry#Fashion Eyes#Shopper Rafael Carrillo
News Channel 3-12

Art Walk at the Shores spotlights local talent in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif.-Art lovers had a chance to meet artists in their own neighborhood on Saturday. They started at Wooley and Harbor Blvd on Saturday morning and followed a path to see the work of more than 20 artists. They displayed their works in garages, alleys, backyards and home studios. The artists included Susan Seaberry, Shannon The post Art Walk at the Shores spotlights local talent in Oxnard appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
OXNARD, CA
News Channel 3-12

Hueneme Beach Festival draws a crowd

PORT HUENEME, Calif.-The Hueneme Beach Festival is on in Port Hueneme. It returned to the beach in a big way on Saturday. People enjoyed live music, merchant books and fun for the whole family. This year the city known for its so-called "Green Mile" on Channel Islands Blvd, had a Cannabis Cove for adults at The post Hueneme Beach Festival draws a crowd appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
PORT HUENEME, CA
News Channel 3-12

Thousands “come out” to Pacific Pride Festival

Santa Barbara, Calif. - The Pacific Pride Festival is back in Santa Barbara after a 2 year hiatus. Pacific Pride Foundation made it their mission to focus on access and inclusion this year, in an effort to make everyone feel welcome at this free event. They accomplished this by featuring ASL interpretation, Spanish interpretation, and The post Thousands “come out” to Pacific Pride Festival appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy