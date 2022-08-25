Read full article on original website
Related
The Lords of the Fallen Playable Platforms Listed
The Lords of the Fallen playable platforms is pretty limited.
Apex Legends Pros Sound Off on Season 14 Ring Adjustments
It appears some of the most prominent Apex Legends pros are speaking out against the Season 14 Ring changes.
Warzone Season 5 Patch Notes: Full List of Perk Changes
Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5: Last Stand, the final season of content for both the popular battle royale and Vanguard, has officially arrived, bringing with it a slew of balancing changes. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the perk changes in Call of Duty: Warzone...
Free Games with Prime: September 2022
Here are all the free games and content updates available through Prime Gaming in September 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Genshin Impact 3.0 Codes: Redeem 60 Primogems for Free
Here's a Redemption Code for Genshin Impact 3.0 in August 2022 players can use for 60 free Primogems.
Pokemon GO Fest 2022 Final: Shinies, Raids, Features
Everything on Pokemon GO Fest 2022 Final: Shinies, Raids, Features
Apex Legends Player Earns Three Packs of Heirloom Shards in 30 Packs
An Apex Legends player posted a video on Twitter showing them earning three packs of heirloom shards. Most players understand the absurdity of this happening because there are members of the community who have yet to earn their own heirloom. Players that have played since launch have still not earned one meaning this might be the luckiest player in the game.
Pokémon UNITE 1st Anniversary Content Revealed
Here's a breakdown of the 1st Anniversary content coming soon to Pokémon UNITE.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How to Start the Aranyaka World Quest Series in Genshin Impact
How to start the Aranyaka World Quest series' first quest "The Children Of Vimara Village" in Sumeru in Genshin Impact 3.0.
Goat Simulator 3 Release Date Information
Goat Simulator 3 release date information was revealed during Gamescom.
How to Unlock the Sumeru Reputation System in Genshin Impact
How to unlock the Sumeru Reputation System in Genshin Impact.
Warzone Players Report Battle Hardened is Bugged After Season 5 Buff
It appears Raven Software's Battle Hardened Perk buff is not working as intended just hours into the launch of Call of Duty: Season 5. As noted in the patch notes for Season 5: Last Stand, the devs wanted to show some love to the Perk 3 offering by increasing its Stun and Flash resistance properties to 80%. In turn, the effects of Stun and Flash were said to be mitigated to less than a second with the Perk equipped.
Warzone Season 5 Heroes vs. Villains Community Event: Faction Points, Rewards, End Date
Here's a breakdown of everything players need to know about the Heroes vs. Villains Community Event in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5: Last Stand.
Former Bethesda Lead Founds New Studio Something Wicked
Former Bethesda and Obsidian veterans have formed a new studio called Something Wicked Games and revealed their first project: occult RPG Wyrdsong.
Apex Legends Community Unhappy With Crappy Laser Sights
One of the biggest scams of Season 14 was the addition of the Laser Sight. Respawn Entertainment essentially nerfed the hipfire of all SMGs in Apex Legends, and then introduced the Laser Sight to try to appease fans. But members of the community quickly figured out that numbers. Every SMG...
Amazon Gaming Week: Dates, Games, Gear
Amazon Gaming Week has begun giving fans plenty to be excited about.
Valorant Agent 21 Apparently Leaked, Alternate to Viper
Valorant Agent 21 abilities have apparently been leaked detailing what looks to be the main competitor to Viper in the meta.
5 Best ADCs in League of Legends Patch 12.16
Having a good AD carry is necessary to win team fights and secure a victory in League of Legends. While any AD carries can be viable when played correctly, Patch 12.16 has allowed certain ADCs to thrive on the Rift. Here are the best AD carries in League of Legends...
New Leak Shows Possible Alien & Predator Collection Rewards in Apex Legends
Each season of Apex Legends contains at least one collection event. Last season, the collection event was named the Awakening Event.
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
12K+
Post
213K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0