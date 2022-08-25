ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warzone Season 5 Patch Notes: Full List of Perk Changes

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5: Last Stand, the final season of content for both the popular battle royale and Vanguard, has officially arrived, bringing with it a slew of balancing changes. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the perk changes in Call of Duty: Warzone...
Apex Legends Player Earns Three Packs of Heirloom Shards in 30 Packs

An Apex Legends player posted a video on Twitter showing them earning three packs of heirloom shards. Most players understand the absurdity of this happening because there are members of the community who have yet to earn their own heirloom. Players that have played since launch have still not earned one meaning this might be the luckiest player in the game.
Warzone Players Report Battle Hardened is Bugged After Season 5 Buff

It appears Raven Software's Battle Hardened Perk buff is not working as intended just hours into the launch of Call of Duty: Season 5. As noted in the patch notes for Season 5: Last Stand, the devs wanted to show some love to the Perk 3 offering by increasing its Stun and Flash resistance properties to 80%. In turn, the effects of Stun and Flash were said to be mitigated to less than a second with the Perk equipped.
Apex Legends Community Unhappy With Crappy Laser Sights

One of the biggest scams of Season 14 was the addition of the Laser Sight. Respawn Entertainment essentially nerfed the hipfire of all SMGs in Apex Legends, and then introduced the Laser Sight to try to appease fans. But members of the community quickly figured out that numbers. Every SMG...
5 Best ADCs in League of Legends Patch 12.16

Having a good AD carry is necessary to win team fights and secure a victory in League of Legends. While any AD carries can be viable when played correctly, Patch 12.16 has allowed certain ADCs to thrive on the Rift. Here are the best AD carries in League of Legends...
