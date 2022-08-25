VANLUE — Ridgedale picked up its first football victory of its season and the first in the career of new head coach Corey Chatman. Going to Vanlue Saturday evening, the Rockets (1-1) used a defensive stand capped by a Landon Murphy interception with 1:14 left to cap a 38-36 victory over the Wildcats...

MORRAL, OH ・ 46 MINUTES AGO