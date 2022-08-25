Read full article on original website
Battlefield 2042 | Season 2: Master of Arms Battle Pass Trailer
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Battlefield 2042 | Season 2: Master of Arms Battle Pass Trailer. Play through 100 tiers in the Season 2 Battle Pass to unlock Free* and Premium** content. Free tiers give access to the new Specialist Charlie Crawford, weapons, vehicles, cosmetics, and more. Completing Premium tiers unlocks Skins, BFC, Player Cards, Weapon Charms, Takedowns, and more.
Destiny 2's Arc 3.0 Now Has More Fragments To Unlock
Arc 3.0 is one of the major new features in Destiny 2's new Season of Plunder, and it means that all four subclasses in the game can now be customized in the same manner as Stasis. That's exciting news for those who want more control over their characters, and thanks to the world's first completion of the King's Fall Raid, even more options are now at your disposal.
Headpunk: The Comic-Style Battle Chaos
Dream Hacker
Midnight Report
The Monster Under Your Skin
Company of Heroes 3 - Play Your Way
Company of Heroes 3 will be the biggest game ever in Franchise launch history. On release Company of Heroes 3 will feature two distinct singleplayer experiences, four unique factions for multiplayer and co-op skirmish, and new gameplay mechanics, all set in a stunning Mediterranean Theatre of war.
Hard landing
Back 4 Blood – “Children of the Worm” Launch Trailer
Ready for a new Act? Children of the Worm has 6 brand-new chapters along with a new Cleaner, 8 exclusive character skins, 12 exclusive weapon skins, new weapons, accessories, and cards.
The Complete LAST OF US Timeline Explained
Within the space of 2 and a bit games, and a tie-in comic, The Last of Us franchise covers quite a lot of ground. From its heartbreaking opening moments all the way through to Part 2’s epic tale of revenge, there’s a huge amount of twists and turns across its extensive timeline that spans well over 25 years.
Get The Original Mafia Game For Free Starting September 1
To celebrate the Mafia franchise's 20th anniversary, the original Mafia title will be free on Steam from September 1 through September 5. Once you’ve claimed the game, it’s yours to keep forever--so make sure you find time to add the mob adventure to your Steam library. It’s hard...
My devil's voice (MLA)
Picturesque
ZOR: Pilgrimage of the Slorfs
Xbox Game Pass Friends And Family Branding Seemingly Discovered Online
Branding for the Xbox Game Pass family subscription plan has seemingly leaked, showing off the potential logo for Microsoft's subscription service. It's nothing revolutionary in the graphic design department that Twitter user Aggiornamenti Lumia, but it does suggest that Microsoft's approach to allowing users to share their subscription won't be limited to just their family members.
Baccarat Corsair
Orbital Approach
Shufflepoker
The Last of Us Part 1 Has Several Innovative Accessibility Features
Like several other PlayStation 5 games, The Last of Us Part 1 will feature a number of accessibility options that include audio descriptions for cinematics, alternative controls, and much more. One of the more interesting features uses the DualSense controller to enhance dialogue. The controller vibrates when a specific line...
KartRider: Drift Is Entering Cross-Platform Open Beta
KartRider: Drift, the upcoming free-to-play kart racer title from publisher Nexon games, recently finished up its pre-registration period and is preparing to enter open beta with its Global Racing Test. The open beta begins Wednesday, August 31 at 6:00 PM PT and goes until Tuesday, September 6 at 6:00 AM PT on the platform of your choice. The open beta will be playable on PC, iOS, Android, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.
