ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commerce, TX

Comments / 0

Related
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Chamber Connection for 8/25 by Butch Burney

It’s time once again for the Chamber of Commerce’s annual photography contest!. The photography contest is open to anyone who resides in Hopkins County. We have seven categories: Natural World, Travel, Family and People, The Hopkins County Experience, Altered Images, Mobile, and Children (for photographers up to 18 years of age).
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

5 Incredible Reasons Why People Are Buying Real Estate in Hopkins County

If you talked to someone who moved to Hopkins County from Germany, Europe, or Iowa, you might ask, “What exactly brought you here? How or why?” There are so many choices out there. So you’d wonder, maybe with amazement, what precisely drew them to this area. Of course, there is always a bigger picture and richer story behind each decision but below are some basic reasons why people have chosen to move here.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Allison, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Commerce, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

PJC holding open house events

To accommodate working students, Paris Junior College will be open for special open houses at each location from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. to introduce students to workforce program faculty. This is an opportunity to ask one-on-one questions about PJC’s 75 programs and what students may expect from their training.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gourmet Coffee#Breakfast#Libby#New Favorite#Texas A M Commerce#Addison Coffee
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital News for 8/23

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Business News. Please join us for a spirit rally and tour of the CHRISTUS Mobile Athletic Training Room (MATR) before the Sulphur Springs Wildcat Football team’s first home game, this Friday, August 26th at 6:30pm. We will be set up on the Northeast side of Gerald Prim stadium. CHRISTUS Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute proudly supports SSISD and surrounding schools by offering athletic injury care for all sports athletes under the direction of Orthopedic Surgeon, Christopher Meltsakos, MD.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KTEN.com

Three injured in Sherman crash

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Three people were hospitalized Friday after a head-on crash in Sherman. The accident happened during the lunch hour on the Grand Avenue overpass near Old Settlers Park. Police said two pickup trucks collided after one vehicle malfunctioned and swerved into oncoming traffic. The overpass, about...
SHERMAN, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Obituary for Becky Ann Sanderson

Memorial service for Becky Ann Sanderson, age 69 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 2:00P.M. on August 25, 2022 at Trinity Harvest Church of God in Sulphur Springs, Tx with Pastor Doug Holt officiating. Mrs. Sanderson suddenly rose to Glory on August 20, 2022. Born in Dallas to...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Fall Festival Creative Arts Contest coming up soon by AgriLife’s Johanna Hicks

The Hopkins County Fall Festival Creative Arts Contest is one of the premier events of the annual Fall Festival. With multi-talented individuals who enter one or more items to be judged, combined with a large group of volunteers to staff the event, and topped off with highly qualified trained individuals to judge the entries, the Creative Arts contest is a sight to behold!
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Featured Listing: Beautiful Home w/ Large Shop in Cooper, TX

Drive past the iron gate entrance and tour this 8.4 acre retreat that begs for your attention among the pine trees and oaks. Take a tour through the updated elegance of this spacious home or virtual stroll outside and imagine growing your own plants or veggies from the custom-made greenhouse. And don’t forget to “stop” by the massive 6,000 square feet of shop that is sure spoil you with all its potential projects!
COOPER, TX
eparisextra.com

Greenville and Commerce schools deal with gun threats this week

Both Greenville Middle School and Commerce High School experienced gun violence threats from students earlier this week. In both cases, district officials were able to thwart a disaster. Both Greenville Middle School and Commerce High School experienced gun violence threats from students earlier this week. In both cases, district officials...
GREENVILLE, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Featured Listing: Church Building

Don’t get pigeon-holed with this building in Sulphur Springs that has potential for multiple uses. With recent updates, this could remain a church or with its many entry points, could be converted into an office, private School, or more!. This commercial building is conveniently located on a large corner...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
CBS19

Storms damage East Texas tree older than United States

WINNSBORO, Texas — Winds that blew through Winnsboro on Monday were just strong enough to blow a branch off a tree older than the United States. “I think it’s probably done for," said Tiffany Tillema of Winnsboro as she assessed the damage. The tree has been rooted in...
WINNSBORO, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Sulphur Springs, TX
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
475K+
Views
ABOUT

Front Porch News Hopkins County(FrontPorchNewsTexas.com) is the #1 ranked online news source for the greater Hopkins County, Texas area with current and up-to-date news happenings, photos of life, and current events in the Hopkins County area. We aggregate content from the area to our website to get the news about our great community to more people. Our incredible 32,000+ social media followers are more than the combined followers of every radio station, newspaper, and other news websites in Hopkins County combined! We love our readers!

 http://frontporchnewstexas.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy