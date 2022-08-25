Read full article on original website
Sulphur Springs Free Mammogram Clinic is Filling Up
Hopkins County Health Care Foundation and Christus Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Free Mammogram Clinic is Filling Up. The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation (HCHCF) and CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs (CMF-SS) are partnering to offer a free mammogram clinic for uninsured women in Hopkins County over the age of 40.
Texoma Gospel Music Association to host annual conference in Sulphur Springs
The Texoma Gospel Music Association is holding its annual gathering at The Roc in Sulphur Springs on October 7 and 8, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. We are very excited to have this 2 day event in our beautiful town and are hoping for a great turn out of locals to enjoy the music of some great award winning and charting artists from several states.
Chamber Connection for 8/25 by Butch Burney
It’s time once again for the Chamber of Commerce’s annual photography contest!. The photography contest is open to anyone who resides in Hopkins County. We have seven categories: Natural World, Travel, Family and People, The Hopkins County Experience, Altered Images, Mobile, and Children (for photographers up to 18 years of age).
5 Incredible Reasons Why People Are Buying Real Estate in Hopkins County
If you talked to someone who moved to Hopkins County from Germany, Europe, or Iowa, you might ask, “What exactly brought you here? How or why?” There are so many choices out there. So you’d wonder, maybe with amazement, what precisely drew them to this area. Of course, there is always a bigger picture and richer story behind each decision but below are some basic reasons why people have chosen to move here.
When and how much to water in a drought by Mario Villarino
Sustaining adequate moisture in the garden and landscape is the #1 priority for late summer and fall, 2022. Water trees and shrubs by giving them at least one inch of water per week, delivered slowly, around the plants as far out as the “dripline” extends. Rejuvenate heat-stressed geraniums...
Prosper community rallying behind teen now in ICU after accident at cheer practice
PLANO, Texas — The Prosper community is now circling support for a 15-year-old high school student in intensive care after a sudden cheer accident earlier this week. Per her family, Haylee Alexander was rushed to Medical City Plano after an accident in her competitive cheer gym Monday night. Alexander's...
PJC holding open house events
To accommodate working students, Paris Junior College will be open for special open houses at each location from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. to introduce students to workforce program faculty. This is an opportunity to ask one-on-one questions about PJC’s 75 programs and what students may expect from their training.
Fall fun activities 2022 brought to you by HopCal
If you’re anything like us, you look forward to Hopkins County’s fall festivities all year long. Check out the schedule of what’s coming up!. 🍁 September 23-24: Lone Star Heritage Quilt Guild’s 21st Annual Quilt Show. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at First Baptist Church’s ROC.
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital News for 8/23
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Business News. Please join us for a spirit rally and tour of the CHRISTUS Mobile Athletic Training Room (MATR) before the Sulphur Springs Wildcat Football team’s first home game, this Friday, August 26th at 6:30pm. We will be set up on the Northeast side of Gerald Prim stadium. CHRISTUS Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute proudly supports SSISD and surrounding schools by offering athletic injury care for all sports athletes under the direction of Orthopedic Surgeon, Christopher Meltsakos, MD.
KTEN.com
Three injured in Sherman crash
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Three people were hospitalized Friday after a head-on crash in Sherman. The accident happened during the lunch hour on the Grand Avenue overpass near Old Settlers Park. Police said two pickup trucks collided after one vehicle malfunctioned and swerved into oncoming traffic. The overpass, about...
3 People Hospitalized After Multi-Vehicle Accident In Sherman (Sherman, TX)
Official reports from Sherman state that 3 people were transported to the hospital and hospitalized for the injuries they had sustained after a head-on multi-vehicle collision. The accident reportedly took place sometime at noon on the Grand Avenue overpass near Old Settlers Park.
Obituary for Becky Ann Sanderson
Memorial service for Becky Ann Sanderson, age 69 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 2:00P.M. on August 25, 2022 at Trinity Harvest Church of God in Sulphur Springs, Tx with Pastor Doug Holt officiating. Mrs. Sanderson suddenly rose to Glory on August 20, 2022. Born in Dallas to...
Hopkins County Historical Museum Character Brunch 2022
The Hopkins County Historical Museum regaled visitors this weekend to Heritage Park as Martha Washington, Loretta Lynn, Rosie the Riveter, Molly Brown, Jane Austen, Mary Poppins, Annie Oakley, suffragettes, Laura Ingalls’ family members, and a hobo told their stories and mingled with the crowd over brunch. Photos by Christian...
Fall Festival Creative Arts Contest coming up soon by AgriLife’s Johanna Hicks
The Hopkins County Fall Festival Creative Arts Contest is one of the premier events of the annual Fall Festival. With multi-talented individuals who enter one or more items to be judged, combined with a large group of volunteers to staff the event, and topped off with highly qualified trained individuals to judge the entries, the Creative Arts contest is a sight to behold!
Obituary for Walter Eugene “Gene” Norris
Funeral service for Walter Eugene “Gene” Norris, age 74, of Dike, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, August 28, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home with Bro. Ron Pittman officiating. Visitation will be held at 1:00 p.m., prior to service time. A graveside service will be held...
Featured Listing: Beautiful Home w/ Large Shop in Cooper, TX
Drive past the iron gate entrance and tour this 8.4 acre retreat that begs for your attention among the pine trees and oaks. Take a tour through the updated elegance of this spacious home or virtual stroll outside and imagine growing your own plants or veggies from the custom-made greenhouse. And don’t forget to “stop” by the massive 6,000 square feet of shop that is sure spoil you with all its potential projects!
eparisextra.com
Greenville and Commerce schools deal with gun threats this week
Both Greenville Middle School and Commerce High School experienced gun violence threats from students earlier this week. In both cases, district officials were able to thwart a disaster. Both Greenville Middle School and Commerce High School experienced gun violence threats from students earlier this week. In both cases, district officials...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Woman Arrested After Racially Charged Confrontation Outside Popular Plano Restaurant Goes Viral
A Plano woman is facing charges after investigators say she assaulted and threatened several Indian-American women in a racially charged outburst that was recorded on video Wednesday night. Video of the interaction was recorded outside the Sixty Vines restaurant in Plano by one of the women involved and was shared...
Featured Listing: Church Building
Don’t get pigeon-holed with this building in Sulphur Springs that has potential for multiple uses. With recent updates, this could remain a church or with its many entry points, could be converted into an office, private School, or more!. This commercial building is conveniently located on a large corner...
Storms damage East Texas tree older than United States
WINNSBORO, Texas — Winds that blew through Winnsboro on Monday were just strong enough to blow a branch off a tree older than the United States. “I think it’s probably done for," said Tiffany Tillema of Winnsboro as she assessed the damage. The tree has been rooted in...
