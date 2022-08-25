Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Deputy halts courtroom attack before guilty plea in Monroeville Mall shooting
Before a courtroom attack disrupted a Monday plea hearing, the grief between the two mothers was palpable. One woman desperately wanted the other to know her son did not intend to kill anyone. The other woman tried to forgive the young man who took her own son’s life in the...
Chaos erupts in Allegheny County courtroom as suspect in Monroeville Mall shooting pleads guilty
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Chaos erupted in an Allegheny County courtroom Monday after detectives stopped a man who tried to attack the suspect in his brother’s death. ”A chair was broken and there was blood, and the desks were everywhere. Chairs were all over the place and people were screaming and running out. It was chaotic. Quite frankly, it was scary,” defense attorney, Casey White, told Channel 11.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Man enters guilty plea related to 2017 Youngwood house fire
An Irwin man pleaded guilty Monday to a misdemeanor charge stemming from a 2017 fire at his former home in Youngwood. Shaun Wallace, 41, was ordered to serve two years on probation and six months of house arrest for his involvement in the second of two fires police said were set at 222 S. 3rd St. on Sept. 8, 2017.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Woman pleads guilty to running down, killing man she had been dating
A woman accused of running down a man she had been dating with a car in Homewood last year pleaded guilty Monday to third-degree murder. Ausha Dakisha Brown, 27, will be sentenced by Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Elliot Howsie on Nov. 28 and remains in custody. There is no...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Garfield man found guilty of killing mother of child
A Garfield man was found guilty Monday of killing the mother of his child. Jason Brown, 25, will be sentenced by Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Anthony M. Mariani on Nov. 16. Brown had a nonjury trial before Mariani last week. The judge returned his verdict on Monday, finding Brown...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland jury returns split verdict against Illinois man
Jurors delivered a split verdict Monday in two cases against a former Westmoreland County man who was charged in connection with November 2019 incidents outside a Derry Area School District elementary school and at the Kiski state police station. Justin Juan De La Cruz Martinez, 42, now of Illinois, was...
Indiana County meth lab bust shines light on large problem facing our region
WHITE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The discovery of a meth lab in Indiana County last week is providing another example of how meth is on the rise around our region. A tip about possible meth manufacturing inside a North 4th Avenue home just outside of Indiana led troopers to finding multiple one-pot cooking vessels inside, and three people facing charges.
butlerradio.com
Butler Woman Charged For Breaking Son’s Arm
The mother of a one-year-old child is facing charges for allegedly breaking her son’s arm. This incident goes back to November 2021 according to police. 21-year-old Kylie Slattery of Butler brought her child to a BMH Faster Care location for a swollen left arm. The child was transferred to...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Man pleads guilty to fatal shooting outside Kennedy bowling alley
A Spring Hill man pleaded guilty on Monday to killing a woman outside a Kennedy Township bowling alley last year. Malik Smith, 20, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and a single firearms count before Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Jennifer Satler. He will be sentenced on Oct. 26. There is...
Youngstown police looking for wanted suspect
Police are looking for Brandon Cespo, 23, who is accused of breaking into Prepped Wellness Cafe on Elm Street around 12 p.m.
beavercountyradio.com
19-Year-Old Shot To Death in Aliquippa Identified By Beaver County Coroner
(Beaver, PA) Beaver County Coroner David J. Gabauer on Monday morning identified the 19-year-old man that was shot and killed in the Valley Terrace Apartment Complex Friday morning as Seqan Hasan. Gabauer said that he died from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and his death has been ruled a homicide . Pennsylvania State Police are continuing to investigate and no other information is available at this time.
Canonsburg parents charged with homicide after 3-month-old girl dies from fentanyl toxicity
CANONSBURG, Pa. — A mother and father from Canonsburg have both been charged with homicide after their 3-month-old baby died from fentanyl toxicity, the Washington County District Attorney announced Monday. James May, 31, and Shannon McKnight, 23, were arrested on Aug. 19 after officers found the couple in the...
Couple arrested for drug trafficking in New Castle
Two people were arrested in Lawrence County as part of a months-long investigation into drug trafficking. Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office alleges that Dennis Reid and his girlfriend
Pennsylvania couple charged with homicide after 3-month-old dies from fentanyl toxicity; Found hiding in an attic
A Pennsylvania couple has been arrested and charged after their 3-month-old died from fentanyl toxicity. According to KDKA, Shannon McKnight, 23, and James May, 31, of Canonsburg, were arrested after their 3-month-old died at a hospital, and toxicology results showed positive results for fentanyl. According to the news outlet, the couple had their children sleeping […]
pghcitypaper.com
Advocates criticize DA plans to beef up South Side surveillance network
At a private meeting with South Side bar owners to discuss concerns about neighborhood violence earlier this month, District Attorney Stephen Zappala floated the idea of expanding the county’s existing South Side surveillance network to include drivers license scanners at all establishments and possibly sharing sensitive data with business owners.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Prosecutors claim New Kensington man's death involving teens was over owed drug money
Prosecutors for the first time Friday publicly revealed an alleged motive in the fatal shooting of a New Kensington man in July. Seven teens are charged in the death of Jason Raiford, 39. Westmoreland County Detective Jason Napier testified during a preliminary hearing for four of them that some of...
wcn247.com
In Pa.-- Driver sought in fatal crash wounded by detective
WILKINSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a vehicle fleeing police struck and killed a motor bike operator in western Pennsylvania, and the suspected driver was shot and wounded by police before he was captured. Allegheny County police say a Monroeville officer tried to stop a driver on felony arrest warrants, but the vehicle fled and hit a mini motor bike operator in Wilkinsburg, killing 39-year-old Luis Hernandez. County detectives found the vehicle but say the driver tried to strike a detective, who fired. Forty-eight-year-old Jack Sherwood was later arrested and faces charges including attempted homicide and assault; court documents don’t list an attorney.
Questions remain over the shooting death of a North Versailles man
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Allegheny County police are investigating the shooting death of a North Versailles man.It happened on Porter Street yesterday afternoon."I was sad. It was sad because it hasn't happened in this community for over 30 years," said Romodore Abdullah.Abdullah has lived in North Versailles for most of her life. She said the death of one of their young members has rocked the community."This is our community church and this is where it happened right across the street from the church. This is a hard pill to swallow," Abdullah said.A makeshift memorial now marks the spot on these steps...
Mahoning County indictments: Aug. 25, 2022
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.
Deadly hit and run in Wilkinsburg ends in shots fired, suspect taken into custody
WILKINSBURG (KDKA) - A police pursuit that began in Monroeville ended in Wilkinsburg and led to the arrest of a man wanted for multiple felonies.Allegheny County Police tell KDKA that 48-year-old Jack Sherwood attempted to flee Monroeville Police and led them into Wilkinsburg. However, as he was trying to get away, he hit a man driving a mini motorbike. Some officers stopped to help the man, he was taken to the hospital where he ultimately died. Meanwhile, other officers continued their pursuit of Sherwood. Once they found him, he attempted to hit police officers with his car, causing an officer to pull out his gun and shoot into Sherwood's car. This led to a second chase, which ended in Sherwood's arrest. As officers took him into custody, he had a gunshot wound to his left arm and he was taken to the hospital. Once he is released, police said he'll be taken to the hospital. Now, because this is an officer-involved shooting, Pennsylvania State Police are investigating. Stay with KDKA.com for more details.
