Read full article on original website
Related
disneydining.com
Walt is Finally a Part of Walt Disney World’s 50th Celebration
When Walt Disney World Resort kicked off its amazing 50th Anniversary celebration, there were two new shows brought to the Resort to celebrate the occasion. Over at EPCOT, every night, Guests can gather around the World Showcase and watch Harmonious. For Guests at the Magic Kingdom, Disney created the nighttime spectacular, Disney Enchantment. Both shows were meant to honor 50 years of Walt Disney World magic, but many Guests felt they fell a little short — especially Disney Enchantment.
disneydining.com
Guests Trample Garden and Climb Into Restricted EPCOT Area
If there is one thing that Disney knows how to do really well, it’s creating beautiful gardens. Disney’s horticulturists work incredibly hard to keep things beautiful 365 days a year and, for certain events like the EPCOT Flower and Garden Festival, they create absolutely stunning topiaries. Disney’s Horticultural Cast Members come in when the Parks are closed to make sure everything looks fresh and new when Guests enter through the gates the next morning. Doing their job is not easy and, unfortunately, not everyone appreciates the hard work that goes into keeping every area of a Disney Park as beautiful as the next.
WDW News Today
More Details on Fantasyland Brawl from Police Report, $600 Vera Wang Minnie Ears Arrive at Walt Disney World, ‘Pinocchio’ Live-Action Trailer Released, & More: Daily Recap (8/24/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, August 24, 2022.
Disneyland Halloween 2022: Your ultimate guide to the spooky festivities
This year's festivities kick off on Sept. 2.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Refinery29
Meet The Women Who Live In Real-Life Disney Houses
There are roughly 50 Mickey Mouses dotted around 34-year-old Cristie Anne’s Florida home. One is burned into the wood of a bunk bed, another is wrought in the railings at the top of the stairs. You’d be forgiven for mistaking one for a scratch on the floor but yet another is plain as day: Mickey’s head and ears made up of painted bubbles on the bathroom wall.
disneydining.com
Have you ever wondered why Mickey and Minnie wear white gloves? There’s a reason or two.
For almost 100 years, Disney has been bringing beloved characters to life, thanks to the magic of animation. What began as only a two-dimensional endeavor has been broadened to a three-dimensional approach, thanks to computer animation technology that literally allows animators to “create” characters–down to the look and feel of the characters’ fur, hair, clothing, and more.
WDW News Today
Disney One Family, ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ Mystery Set, and More Pins Arrive at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A whole slew of pins have come to the Disneyland Resort this week, including the Disney One Family pins from the 2022 Pin Celebration. A few other limited edition pins were also released this week, so let’s take a look at everything new!
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: EPCOT 8/28/22 (Kakamora Take Over Journey of Water Construction, Princess Tiana Ears, Reduced Menu at Creations, & More)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Good morning from sunny EPCOT! Today we’re hitting the monorail to take a peek at some of the construction happening at Journey of Water Inspired by Moana before making our way around World Showcase. The area...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Mystery Rigs Appear Once Again on Time Rover Vehicles in DINOSAUR at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
Once again, Disney has attached a mystery apparatus to ride vehicles (The CTX Time Rover) at Dinosaur in Disney’s Animal Kingdom. On the back of some of the EMVs, a mysterious rig is set up. When first installed on one Time Rover in 2019, the rig had three devices attached, all pointing down towards the guests. A close up of the devices showed what appeared to be cameras with two reflective type symbols on the left and right.
WDW News Today
Donald Duck Candy Corn Sipper Revealed for Disney World & Disneyland, NEW Mickey Mummy and Zero Popcorn Bucks Coming for Halloween 2022
Despite being announced weeks ago, we are finally getting our first look at the adorable Donald Duck Candy Corn Sipper guests will be able to buy at the US Disney Parks this Halloween season:. The sipper will be available at the following locations in Walt Disney World starting in early...
disneydining.com
Disney Makes “Big Improvement” to Disney Genie+!
Just over one year ago, Disney announced that it was getting rid of the incredibly popular FastPass system and replacing it with a new system called Disney Genie+, which would cost money. Disney Genie+ launched a couple of months later, in October 2021, as part of the entire Disney Genie system. Disney Genie is complementary and allows Guests to put in their preferred rides, experiences, and dining locations and Disney Genie will help them plan the best Disney Day. Disney Genie+ is the system that Guests can pay for that will allow them to select times to return to rides and join the Lightning Lane — the new FastPass line.
From Simba To Garfield, Here Are The 23 Most Famous Cartoon Cats
The cat lady in me is loving each and every one of these treasures.
WDW News Today
Vans x Walt Disney World 50th Collection Drops, Donald Duck Candy Corn Sipper Revealed, TRON Lightcyle Run Canopy Fully Illuminated During Testing, & More: Daily Recap (8/29/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Monday, August 29, 2022.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: ‘Kakamora’ Now Visible as Journey of Water Inspired by Moana Construction Continues at EPCOT
Journey of Water Inspired by “Moana,” a new walkthrough attraction under construction at EPCOT is taking shape; and today we spotted some Kakamora!. You can see the Kakamora starting to appear in the rockwork!. Last week, the pathways around the rockwork was cleared, illustrating where guests will be...
WDW News Today
Halloween Decorations Arrive at Cars Land, Entrance of Disney California Adventure
Don’t be scared, but Halloween decorations have arrived at Disney California Adventure. Cars Land is in the midst of its “Haul-O-Ween” take over, but more decorations can be seen throughout the park. Oogie Boogie towers over the Disney California Adventure entrance, inviting guests to his Oogie Boogie...
Disney’s ‘Big Thunder Mountain’ Film Finds Directors
Another classic Disney theme parks ride, Big Thunder Mountain, is getting the Hollywood treatment with Hawkeye directors Bert and Bertie at the helm. As many of you probably know, this isn’t really out of the norm for Disney. Both the Haunted Mansion and The Pirates Of The Caribbean have spawned pretty successful films. In the case of Pirates Of The Caribbean, we ended up with a whole blockbuster franchise that’s been ongoing for almost 20 years now.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Lego Star Wars Summer Vacation’ on Disney+, A Goofy Sorta Sequel to ‘The Rise Of Skywalker’
If you’d just defeated The First Order and a suddenly-back-on-the-scene Emperor Palpatine, you’d need a vacation, too. And that’s where Lego Star Wars Summer Vacation on Disney+ kicks off, with Lego versions of Finn, Rey, Poe, Rose, Chewy and the droids kicking back for a little R&R after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Wait, there are vacations in a galaxy far, far away? Just go with it…
ComicBook
Sailor Moon's Lost American Pilot Released Online: Watch
Sailor Moon is easily one of the most famous anime characters ever created, with plenty of anime fans remembering the name of the head of the Sailor Scouts. While there hasn't been word of a live-action adaptation in the works in North America, the Library of Congress has revealed a pilot episode for an attempt to merge animation and live-action segments to create a Western version of the long-running Shojo series.
Did Pablo Escobar really use Disney's private island Castaway Cay to run drugs? We investigated.
Castaway Cay's history is even stranger than its many legends.
Disney's New Haunted Mansion Movie Has A Star-Studded Cast Of Spirits
Hop aboard the doom buggy, because Disney is taking a second stab at bringing its spooky Haunted Mansion ride to the big screen. Disney families no doubt remember the 2003 film starring Eddie Murphy as an overworked real estate agent who had to band together with his family to fend off the undead servants at a haunted mansion. In fact, the kid-friendly film has become something of a Halloween classic, but the new Haunted Mansion movie is set to draw even more inspiration from the ride than Murphy’s take on the story did.
SFGate
San Francisco, CA
22K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.http://SFGate.com
Comments / 0