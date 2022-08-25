ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
disneydining.com

Walt is Finally a Part of Walt Disney World’s 50th Celebration

When Walt Disney World Resort kicked off its amazing 50th Anniversary celebration, there were two new shows brought to the Resort to celebrate the occasion. Over at EPCOT, every night, Guests can gather around the World Showcase and watch Harmonious. For Guests at the Magic Kingdom, Disney created the nighttime spectacular, Disney Enchantment. Both shows were meant to honor 50 years of Walt Disney World magic, but many Guests felt they fell a little short — especially Disney Enchantment.
disneydining.com

Guests Trample Garden and Climb Into Restricted EPCOT Area

If there is one thing that Disney knows how to do really well, it’s creating beautiful gardens. Disney’s horticulturists work incredibly hard to keep things beautiful 365 days a year and, for certain events like the EPCOT Flower and Garden Festival, they create absolutely stunning topiaries. Disney’s Horticultural Cast Members come in when the Parks are closed to make sure everything looks fresh and new when Guests enter through the gates the next morning. Doing their job is not easy and, unfortunately, not everyone appreciates the hard work that goes into keeping every area of a Disney Park as beautiful as the next.
WDW News Today

More Details on Fantasyland Brawl from Police Report, $600 Vera Wang Minnie Ears Arrive at Walt Disney World, ‘Pinocchio’ Live-Action Trailer Released, & More: Daily Recap (8/24/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, August 24, 2022.
Refinery29

Meet The Women Who Live In Real-Life Disney Houses

There are roughly 50 Mickey Mouses dotted around 34-year-old Cristie Anne’s Florida home. One is burned into the wood of a bunk bed, another is wrought in the railings at the top of the stairs. You’d be forgiven for mistaking one for a scratch on the floor but yet another is plain as day: Mickey’s head and ears made up of painted bubbles on the bathroom wall.
disneydining.com

Have you ever wondered why Mickey and Minnie wear white gloves? There’s a reason or two.

For almost 100 years, Disney has been bringing beloved characters to life, thanks to the magic of animation. What began as only a two-dimensional endeavor has been broadened to a three-dimensional approach, thanks to computer animation technology that literally allows animators to “create” characters–down to the look and feel of the characters’ fur, hair, clothing, and more.
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: Mystery Rigs Appear Once Again on Time Rover Vehicles in DINOSAUR at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Once again, Disney has attached a mystery apparatus to ride vehicles (The CTX Time Rover) at Dinosaur in Disney’s Animal Kingdom. On the back of some of the EMVs, a mysterious rig is set up. When first installed on one Time Rover in 2019, the rig had three devices attached, all pointing down towards the guests. A close up of the devices showed what appeared to be cameras with two reflective type symbols on the left and right.
disneydining.com

Disney Makes “Big Improvement” to Disney Genie+!

Just over one year ago, Disney announced that it was getting rid of the incredibly popular FastPass system and replacing it with a new system called Disney Genie+, which would cost money. Disney Genie+ launched a couple of months later, in October 2021, as part of the entire Disney Genie system. Disney Genie is complementary and allows Guests to put in their preferred rides, experiences, and dining locations and Disney Genie will help them plan the best Disney Day. Disney Genie+ is the system that Guests can pay for that will allow them to select times to return to rides and join the Lightning Lane — the new FastPass line.
WDW News Today

Vans x Walt Disney World 50th Collection Drops, Donald Duck Candy Corn Sipper Revealed, TRON Lightcyle Run Canopy Fully Illuminated During Testing, & More: Daily Recap (8/29/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Monday, August 29, 2022.
ScreenCrush

Disney’s ‘Big Thunder Mountain’ Film Finds Directors

Another classic Disney theme parks ride, Big Thunder Mountain, is getting the Hollywood treatment with Hawkeye directors Bert and Bertie at the helm. As many of you probably know, this isn’t really out of the norm for Disney. Both the Haunted Mansion and The Pirates Of The Caribbean have spawned pretty successful films. In the case of Pirates Of The Caribbean, we ended up with a whole blockbuster franchise that’s been ongoing for almost 20 years now.
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Lego Star Wars Summer Vacation’ on Disney+, A Goofy Sorta Sequel to ‘The Rise Of Skywalker’

If you’d just defeated The First Order and a suddenly-back-on-the-scene Emperor Palpatine, you’d need a vacation, too. And that’s where Lego Star Wars Summer Vacation on Disney+ kicks off, with Lego versions of Finn, Rey, Poe, Rose, Chewy and the droids kicking back for a little R&R after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Wait, there are vacations in a galaxy far, far away? Just go with it…
ComicBook

Sailor Moon's Lost American Pilot Released Online: Watch

Sailor Moon is easily one of the most famous anime characters ever created, with plenty of anime fans remembering the name of the head of the Sailor Scouts. While there hasn't been word of a live-action adaptation in the works in North America, the Library of Congress has revealed a pilot episode for an attempt to merge animation and live-action segments to create a Western version of the long-running Shojo series.
Scary Mommy

Disney's New Haunted Mansion Movie Has A Star-Studded Cast Of Spirits

Hop aboard the doom buggy, because Disney is taking a second stab at bringing its spooky Haunted Mansion ride to the big screen. Disney families no doubt remember the 2003 film starring Eddie Murphy as an overworked real estate agent who had to band together with his family to fend off the undead servants at a haunted mansion. In fact, the kid-friendly film has become something of a Halloween classic, but the new Haunted Mansion movie is set to draw even more inspiration from the ride than Murphy’s take on the story did.
