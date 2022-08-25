ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Real Valladolid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
90min

LAFC sign Cristian Tello through 2022 MLS season

LAFC have signed Cristian Tello as a free agent through the 2022 Major League Soccer season, with options for 2023 and 2024. He will join the team immediately, arriving just before the MLS Roster Freeze Date on September 2. Tello arrives after last playing for La Liga’s Real Betis, where he managed 24 goals in 172 appearances across all competitions.
MLS
90min

90min

802
Followers
8K+
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy