Antonio Conte press conference: Richarlison showboating; West Ham team news & Kane's future
Antonio Conte spoke to the press ahead of Tottenham's clash with West Ham about Harry Kane new contract, Richarlison and his side's team news.
Antony: Man Utd verbally agree €100m deal for Ajax winger
Manchester United have reached a verbal agreement worth €100m (£84m) with Ajax for the transfer of Antony, 90min can confirm.
Erik ten Hag refuses to guarantee Cristiano Ronaldo will remain at Man Utd
Erik ten Hag has no guarantees over Cristiano Ronaldo's Man Utd future.
Man City predicted lineup vs Nottingham Forest - Premier League
Manchester City's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Nottingham Forest.
Transfer rumours: Ronaldo's agent eyes Chelsea; De Jong expected to stay at Barcelona
Monday's transfer rumours include Cristiano Ronaldo, Frenkie de Jong, Wilfried Zaha, Cody Gakpo, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Sergio Reguilon and more.
FPL Gameweek 5: Best players guaranteed to start
90min and Fantasy Football Hub team up to bring you the players who are guaranteed starters in gameweek 5 of FPL.
90min
Transfer rumours: De Jong travels to England; Liverpool consider Caicedo bid
The latest transfer rumours as the deadline nears - including more on Cristiano Ronaldo, Frenkie de Jong & Moises Caicedo.
Chelsea predicted lineup vs Southampton - Premier League
Chelsea's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Southampton.
Fulham vs Brighton: How to watch on TV live stream, team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing Fulham's Premier League meeting with Brighton, including how to watch on TV, live stream, lineups and prediction.
Erik ten Hag reacts to Casemiro's Man Utd debut
Erik ten Hag hopes Casemiro's debut for the club has provided the midfielder with an insight into the Premier League.
Arsenal predicted lineup vs Aston Villa - Premier League
Arsenal's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Aston Villa
Cristiano Ronaldo 'questioned' Man Utd pay cut; 'Unhappy' with Ten Hag's reaction to Brentford defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo was reportedly unhappy with his Man Utd pay cut & Erik ten Hag's response to the Brentford defeat.
Tottenham announce permanent signing of Cristian Romero
Tottenham have confirmed a permanent deal to sign Cristian Romero after initial loan from Atalanta.
Diego Simeone takes aim at Renan Lodi ahead of Nottingham Forest move
Diego Simeone has taken a parting shot at Renan Lodi as he closes in on a move to Nottingham Forest.
Barcelona 4-0 Real Valladolid: Player ratings as Lewandowski nets brace
Robert Lewandowski scored twice as Barcelona beat Real Valladolid 4-0 in La Liga on Sunday night.
Mexicans Abroad: Santiago Gimenez scores, Edson Alvarez delivers MVP performance
As the World Cup fast approaches, Mexican figures abroad are stepping up their game.
LAFC sign Cristian Tello through 2022 MLS season
LAFC have signed Cristian Tello as a free agent through the 2022 Major League Soccer season, with options for 2023 and 2024. He will join the team immediately, arriving just before the MLS Roster Freeze Date on September 2. Tello arrives after last playing for La Liga’s Real Betis, where he managed 24 goals in 172 appearances across all competitions.
MLS・
Arsenal 2-1 Fulham: Player ratings as Gunners come from behind to extend winning start
Match report and player ratings from Arsenal's Premier League meeting with Fulham
Martin Dubravka: Man Utd agree loan deal with Newcastle
Manchester United have agreed a loan deal with Newcastle for goalkeeper Martin Dubravka. He will be the number two to David de Gea.
Man Utd target Antony left out of Ajax squad to face Utrecht
Manchester United target Antony has been left out of Ajax's Eredivisie matchday squad for the second week in a row.
