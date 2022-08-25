ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detective Kelly Goodlett Admits To Falsifying Warrant That Led To Breonna Taylor’s Death

By Tanay Hudson
 4 days ago

Breonna Taylor, Kelly Goodlett                     Source: Leigh Vogel / Getty

An officer has pled guilty to falsifying an the search warrant that led to the fatal police raid on Breonna Taylor’s home. According to WLWT, detective Kelly Goodlett pled guilty to a to a federal conspiracy charge on Aug. 23.

Kelly Goodlett admitted in court that she worked with another officer, Joshua Jaynes, to create the bogus document. While in court, Goodlett admitted to her crimes while answering questions from U.S. District Court Judge Rebecca Grady Jennings in a federal court.

Days before the raid, Jaynes approached Goodlett and said he had confirmation from an U.S. Postal Inspector that accused drug dealer Jamarcus Glover, was receiving packages at Taylor’s home. Goodlett reportedly knew this was misinformation and that there wasn’t any evidence connecting Taylor to Glover’s alleged crimes. According to court documents, Goodlett added a paragraph to the warrant and said Glover was using Taylor’s address as his own, which was false.

“We allege that the defendants knew the affidavit in support of that warrant contained false and misleading information and that it omitted material information,” United States Attorney General Merrick Garland said. “Among other things, the affidavit falsely claimed that officers had verified that the target of the alleged drug trafficking operation had received packages at Ms. Taylor’s address.”

After Breonna Taylor’s death in March 2020 , Jaynes and Goodlett met up to make sure their stories matched due to the investigation. They both decided to lie and say Sgt. John Mattingly told them that Glover was receiving packages at Taylor’s apartment.

Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer , was present during Goodlett’s court appearance. Palmer was quiet throughout the hearing and didn’t speak to reporters after, WLWT noted.

Goodlett will be sentenced on Nov. 22. She is facing five years in prison.

Police raided her apartment during the early hours of March 13, 2020. When they busted in her home, Taylor’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker thought someone was breaking in. He then fired a shot that hit an officer in the leg. The police then returned fire and shot Taylor several times.

