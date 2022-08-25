Read full article on original website
Southampton vs Chelsea: How to watch on TV live stream, team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing Southampton's Premier League meeting with Chelsea, including how to watch on TV, live stream, lineups and prediction.
Antonio Conte press conference: Richarlison showboating; West Ham team news & Kane's future
Antonio Conte spoke to the press ahead of Tottenham's clash with West Ham about Harry Kane new contract, Richarlison and his side's team news.
Jules Kounde named in Barcelona squad for Real Valladolid clash
Jules Kounde has been named in the Barcelona squad to face Real Valladolid.
Man City predicted lineup vs Nottingham Forest - Premier League
Manchester City's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Nottingham Forest.
Barcelona 4-0 Real Valladolid: Player ratings as Lewandowski nets brace
Robert Lewandowski scored twice as Barcelona beat Real Valladolid 4-0 in La Liga on Sunday night.
Arsenal predicted lineup vs Aston Villa - Premier League
Arsenal's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Aston Villa
Liverpool 9-0 Bournemouth: Player ratings as Reds equal biggest margin of victory in Premier League era
Player ratings as Liverpool dismantled Bournemouth 9-0 at Anfield to equal the Premier League record.
Espanyol 1-3 Real Madrid: Player ratings as Benzema nets late double
A late double from Karim Benzema helped Real Madrid beat Espanyol 3-1 in La Liga on Sunday night.
Premier League team of the week: Gameweek 4
90min's team of the week for Gameweek 5 includes Erling Haaland, Roberto Firmino, Bernardo Silva, Raheem Sterling, Trent Alexander-Arnold and more.
Erik ten Hag: Man Utd learned lesson from Brentford defeat
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag was pleased that his side learned their lesson from this month's Brentford humiliation in their 1-0 win over Southampton.
Manchester City 4-2 Crystal Palace: Player ratings as Haaland hat-trick inspires comeback
Match report and player ratings from Manchester City's Premier League meeting with Crystal Palace
Erling Haaland sounds ominous warning to Premier League rivals
Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has warned the rest of the Premier League the best is yet to come after he bagged a hat-trick against Crystal Palace.
Europa League fixtures & results: 2022/23 season
The complete fixture list for the group stage and knockout stage of the 2022/23 Europa League.
Chelsea 2-1 Leicester: Player ratings as Sterling brace sees 10-men Blues prevail
Player ratings from the Premier League clash between Chelsea & Leicester at Stamford Bridge - 27 August 2022.
Mikel Arteta dismisses talk of Premier League title challenge for Arsenal
Mikel Arteta has dismissed suggestions Arsenal are now Premier League title challengers.
Erik ten Hag reacts to Casemiro's Man Utd debut
Erik ten Hag hopes Casemiro's debut for the club has provided the midfielder with an insight into the Premier League.
Mikel Arteta eagerly anticipating Arsenal's Europa League return
Mikel Arteta admits he's looking forward to competing with Arsenal in this season's Europa League.
Premier League done deals: Every 2022/23 summer transfer
Every confirmed Premier League done during the 2022 summer transfer window.
