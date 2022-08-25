In the 2021 offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers signed quarterback Mason Rudolph to a one-year contract extension, assuring he would be on the roster for the 2022 season. It also gave him a nice raise, paying him just over $4 million for the upcoming season. But after signing Mitch Trubisky as a free agent and drafting Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh has turned its collective back on Rudolph and proved it on Sunday.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO