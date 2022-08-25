Update: The man who started the rumor has now stated no deal is expected. Perhaps Dallas will be on the waiver wire to make a claim. The Dallas front office has been playing their cards close to the vest after losing Tyron Smith to a hamstring tear last week. The future Hall of Famer will miss several months, possibly the entire season. The loss of a starter comes at perhaps one of the biggest trouble areas on the roster. Dallas drafted Tulsa LT Tyler Smith to be Tyron’s heir apparent, but after giving the youngster 60% of his spring reps at LT, played him exclusively inside at left guard during training camp and preseason.

DALLAS, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO