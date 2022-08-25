ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

The Spun

Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning

A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals Why He Stepped Away From The Bucs

Tom Brady was asked on Saturday night why he chose to step away from the Buccaneers for 11 days earlier this preseason. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback had a pretty great answer. Brady, 45, noted his age and his responsibilities outside of the football field. “I’m 45 years old. There’s...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Cheerleader Going Viral Before Week 1

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are ready for the start of the 2022 NFL regular season. It remains to be seen if Mike McCarthy's squad is ready, but the franchise's cheerleaders certainly are. One of the team's top cheerleaders, Claire, shared a photo of herself on the field ahead of the...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Cowboys Quarterback Reportedly Cut On Sunday Night

The Dallas Cowboys reportedly cut one of their quarterbacks on Sunday night. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys are releasing Ben DiNucci. "The Cowboys will release QB Ben DiNucci, a 7th-round pick in 2020, according to sources. He started one game and appeared in three as a rookie. He spent last season on the practice squad. Backup QB job between Cooper Rush, Will Grier," Archer reported on Sunday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Richard Sherman Reacts To Viral Russell Wilson Comment

Richard Sherman took some exception to some of Russell Wilson's recent comments on why he left Seattle. In a since deleted tweet from Broncos reporter Aric DiLalla, Wilson expressed that a deciding factor in coming to Denver was that he didn't feel like it was all on him for the team to win:
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Tom Brady Is Reportedly Still Tormented By Personal Issue

Tom Brady appears to be going through it right now. At yesterday's press conference, the seven-time Super Bowl champ briefly spoke on his 11-day absence from the team. But whatever, TB12 is dealing with, one Bucs reporter believes it's "unresolved." "The reason Tom Brady needed to step away still is...
NFL
NBC Sports

Here’s how much money NFL practice squad players make

The practice squad is an important part of an NFL franchise. All 32 teams are bound to encounter injuries throughout a rigorous 17-game season, and the practice squad provides them with replacement options who are already familiar with the system. Don’t be surprised to see teams promote and sign practice...
NFL
The Spun

Saints Release Former First-Round Wide Receiver

Prior to the 80-man roster deadline on Tuesday, the New Orleans Saints placed wide receiver Kevin White on injured reserve. Four days later, he was released from the roster. The Saints have released White from injured reserve with an injury settlement. He's now a free agent and can sign with another team.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

Why Simms believes 49ers have NFL's best roster excluding QBs

Add Chris Simms to the list of pundits confident in the 49ers heading into the 2022 NFL season. On Thursday's episode of the "Chris Simms Unbuttoned" podcast, Simms and co-host Ahmed Fareed discussed their top-5 NFL rosters -- sans quarterbacks -- with the former having San Francisco atop his list.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Eagles 2022 roster cuts: Tracking all the cuts to 53

The Eagles left their third preseason game with 81 players and must be down to 53 by 4 p.m. on Tuesday. That means they have a lot of work to do. The Eagles left their third preseason game with 81 players and must be down to 53 by 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Bills worked out four punters Sunday

The Bills kicked off the process of finding a new punter on Sunday. Buffalo needs a new one because they released sixth-round pick Matt Araiza on Saturday. Araiza and two others have been sued by a woman who alleges they raped her last year. According to multiple reports, the Bills...
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Sports

Reports: Steelers getting trade calls on Mason Rudolph

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has not made any public announcements about who will start at quarterback against the Bengals in Week 1, but the likeliest choice is Mitch Trubisky and recent developments make it look like first-round pick Kenny Pickett will be the No. 2. That pushes Mason Rudolph...
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Cowboys looking into trading for Jets OT as depth

Update: The man who started the rumor has now stated no deal is expected. Perhaps Dallas will be on the waiver wire to make a claim. The Dallas front office has been playing their cards close to the vest after losing Tyron Smith to a hamstring tear last week. The future Hall of Famer will miss several months, possibly the entire season. The loss of a starter comes at perhaps one of the biggest trouble areas on the roster. Dallas drafted Tulsa LT Tyler Smith to be Tyron’s heir apparent, but after giving the youngster 60% of his spring reps at LT, played him exclusively inside at left guard during training camp and preseason.
DALLAS, TX
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NBC Sports

Eagles 53-man roster projection after final preseason game

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The next time the Eagles play a game, it’ll count. Now they just have to figure out who’s going to be on the roster. The Eagles played their final preseason game of 2022 against the Dolphins on Saturday evening and have until 4 p.m. on Tuesday to whittle their roster from 81 down to 53.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

49ers bring John Miller in for a visit

The 49ers are looking at a possible veteran addition to their offensive line. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that guard John Miller is visiting with the team. Miller became a free agent in March after spending the last two seasons with the Panthers. Miller started all 24 games he played...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

10 Eagles to watch vs. Dolphins in preseason game No. 3

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Eagles wrapped up their training camp on Thursday with an intrasquad practice after finding out about a stomach bug ripping its way through the Dolphins’ locker room. We’ll see what kind of condition that Miami roster is in by game time, but for...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
NBC Sports

Frank Reich: Sam Ehlinger’s done everything needed to make this team

One of the decisions that some NFL teams have to make this week is whether they will be keeping two or three quarterbacks through the cut to 53 players. The Colts are one of those teams. Matt Ryan and Nick Foles are locked into the top two spots on the depth chart, which leaves 2021 sixth-rounder Sam Ehlinger as a developmental prospect for the organization.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

