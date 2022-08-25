Dems push back on Biden student debt handout as cost estimate hits $600B

​President Biden was facing backlash from members of his own party Thursday over his plan to wipe out as much as $20,000 in federal student loan debt for some borrowers — as a new analysis of the contentious giveaway predicts that US taxpayers could be left with a tab as high as $600 billion and the White House refused to say how or whether the plan would be paid for.

The president’s announcement Wednesday that his administration intends to forgive billions of dollars of student loan debt for as many as 43 million Americans sparked outrage not only from Republicans, but also from some Democrats who are fighting for their political lives this November.

Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan, who is running for Senate against Republican JD Vance, said the Biden plan sends the “wrong message” to Americans who ​decided against getting a degree and are already struggling to pay their bills.

“While there’s no doubt that a college education should be about opening opportunities, waiving debt for those already on a trajectory to financial security sends the wrong message to the millions of Ohioans without a degree working just as hard to make ends meet,” ​Ryan told the Columbus Dispatch.

Rep. Jared Golden (D-Maine), who is involved in a close House race against former GOP Rep. Bruce Poliquin in a congressional district that former President Donald Trump carried in 2020, called Biden’s proposal “out of touch with what the majority of the American people want from the White House, which is leadership to address the most immediate challenges the country is facing.”

Golden told the Bangor Daily News that ​Biden should be trying to come up with ways to lessen inflation and worried that the loan forgiveness plan will only send costs for Americans even higher.

“It is out of step with the needs and values of working-class Americans, and I do not support the president’s decision,” Golden emphasized.

Rep. Chris Pappas of New Hampshire, another Democrat facing a tight re-election contest, acknowledged the cost of higher education for American families, but said Biden’s executive action was not the way to pursue a remedy.

It “sidesteps Congress and our oversight and fiscal responsibilities,” Pappas said of the plan in a statement issued by his campaign. “Any plan to address student debt should go through the legislative process, and it should be more targeted and paid for so it doesn’t add to the deficit.”

In announcing the debt ​cancellation plan Wednesday, Biden said wiping out the loans will free a generation “saddled with unsustainable debt.”

“The burden is so heavy that even if you graduate, you may not have access to the middle-class life that the college degree once provided,” the president said. “Many people, many people can’t qualify for a mortgage to buy a home because of the debt they continue to carry.”​

But Republicans said Biden’s plan only shifted the financial ​responsibility from one group of Americans to another.

“​Once again,​ ​@POTUS​ ​is taxing hard working Americans by forgiving student loans for families that make 250K,” Rep. Mike McCaul (R-Texas) said on Twitter Thursday. “This is reckless spending that will exacerbate inflation, raise the cost of tuition and is a slap in the face to those who worked hard to pay their loans off​.”

Biden, under pressure from progressive Democrats to make good on a campaign vow, announced his administration would forgive $10,000 for borrowers making less than $125,000 a year, or $250,000 a year as a family. ​

Those who received federal Pell Grants and make less than $125,000 a year will be eligible to get another $10,000 wiped off the books.

​​Biden insisted relieving Americans from that debt burden will ​allow them to “start getting on with their own lives” and the “whole economy” will be better off. ​

But ​an analysis of the relief plan by the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget estimates that it will cost taxpayers between $440 billion and $600 billion over the next decade. By contrast, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated that Biden’s much-ballyhooed Inflation Reduction Act would reduce the federal deficit by just $102 billion over the same period.

“The federal government’s actions on student loans since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic have cost roughly $800 billion,” the think tank said. “Of that amount, roughly $750 billion is due to executive action and regulatory changes made by the Biden Administration.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre ducked questions Thursday about how the plan could be fiscally responsible, telling reporters at one point: “We’ll actually know more once people take us up on it.”

Jean-Pierre also declined to say whether the administration would release its own cost estimate of the loan forgiveness plan.

“That is something that the Department of Education is going to lead, because this is something that — this is an action that clearly was taken by the Department of Education,” she said. “I don’t have any more to speak on to that.”

Biden’s campaign proposal to forgive all federal student loan debt for Americans making under $125,000 who attended two- and four-year public colleges appeared popular with the higher education sector, which poured millions of dollars into his successful 2020 presidential bid.

The president received more than $64.5 million from individuals in higher education during the 2020 presidential campaign , Fox News reported, citing figures from OpenSecrets. ​

Democrats have been on the receiving end of at least 70% of all political donations from higher education interests​ since 2002.​

The top 20 recipients of political donations from higher education were all Democrats — except for former President Donald Trump, who came in fifth with roughly $8.8 million. ​

Besides Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont got $17.1 million and ​Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts received more than $11.6 million.

Both lawmakers have called on Biden to be even more generous in wiping out debt, with Warren advocating up to $50,000 in loan forgiveness along with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

The donation spigot continues to flow for Democrats running in the 2022 midterm elections, the report said. ​

Sen. Raphael Warnock​ of Georgia received more than $2.2 million, followed by Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona with a little more than $1 million, while Rep. Val Demings, who’s looking to knock off Sen. Marco Rubio in Florida, took in​ just over $600,000.​

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the far-left Bronx and Queens Democrat, got $230,000.