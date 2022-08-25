We all need to stay weather alert as some powerful storms may be targeting central Illinois. Very warm, humid, and unstable air is in place while a sharp cold front pushes in from the Upper Midwest, and the recipe is set for some strong to severe thunderstorms Monday afternoon and evening. Storms will be capable of producing damaging winds over 60 MPH, large hail, frequent vivid lightning, locally heavy flooding downpours, and perhaps a few isolated tornadoes.

