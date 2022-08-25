Read full article on original website
wbrn.com
UPDATE: MSP arrest suspect in fatal hit and run case
Michigan State Police arrested a Barryton man accused of a fatal hit and run in Isabella County. Last Thursday, a local resident discovered an elderly woman deceased on the edge of Weidman Road east of Gilmore Road, according to a press release. Troopers say it appears the elderly woman was...
Newaygo County Sheriff: Man Dies After Crashing Into Tree During Car Chase
A man died on Monday after crashing his car into a tree during a chase in Wilcox Township, according to Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office. After being called to a Wilcox Township home for a complaint of shots fired, deputies began looking for the suspect’s car: a red Dodge Charger.
Morning Sun
Hit-and-run suspect released pending further investigation
A 19-year-old Barryton man arrested late Thursday for a hit-and-run crash that killed an Isabella County woman was released pending further investigation. The alleged driver was jailed from late Thursday until late Friday but was let out of jail without being formally charged. Criminal charges are still expected as state...
WNEM
Charges filed following body of 16-month-old boy found in ditch
MONTROSE TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – A 39-year-old man is facing several felony charges in the death of an infant. The body of the 16-month-old boy was found in a ditch Thursday on Morrish near Dodge Road in Genesee County’s Montrose Township. Investigators say his body was wrapped in...
Authorities: Suspect killed in crash after leading undersheriff on chase
A car chase involving the Newaygo County undersheriff ended with the suspect dying in a crash east of White Cloud, authorities say.
abc12.com
Police investigating Bay County police involved-shooting
An incident at Bangor Downs Townhomes near Bay City led to a woman's death and then a deadly officer-involved shooting early Sunday. Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Bay County. Police found a woman dead at the scene when they arrived. Investigators say a male suspect confronted police, which led to...
Child’s body found in Montrose Township ditch rattles community
MONTROSE TWP., MI – Toy cars and stuffed animals surround a white cross staked in a ditch on Morrish Road, just south of Dodge Road in Montrose Township. Blue balloons and flowers stand out as bright colors in an otherwise green habitat, tucked in between stretches of overgrown fields and wooded areas.
wsgw.com
Child’s Body Found in Montrose Township, Suspect Arrested
The body of a child was found in a ditch in Genesee County last Thursday. Police responded to the 9400 block of North Moorish Road in Montrose Township around 1:30 p.m. after a resident called 9-1-1 saying there were possible human remains in the ditch. State police also arrived with a mobile crime lab at the request of Montrose Township Police.
bigrapidsdailynews.com
MSP investigating fatal hit and run in Isabella Co.
Troopers with the Michigan State Police Mount Pleasant Post are investigating a fatal hit and run crash that occured Thursday morning on Weidman Road near Gilmore, Nottawa Township, Isabella County. Michigan State Police say a local resident discovered an elderly woman deceased on the edge of the roadway who appears...
abc12.com
New developments in police-involved shooting in Bangor
BANGOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - It happened at Bangor Downs Apartments when the Bay County Sheriff's department responded to a call that there was a shooting. A deputy shot and killed a man inside an apartment after police say the 18-year old presented what Michigan State Police call a deadly threat. Officers also found the body of a 27-year-old woman who had been shot.
Police find child’s body in a ditch, man arrested
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Police arrested a 39-year-old Montrose Township man who they believe is connected to a child’s body that was found in a ditch. The man’s name is being withheld pending arraignment in Genesee County’s 67th District Court, according to a news release from the Montrose Township Police Department.
WNEM
State Police: Two dead in officer involved shooting
BANGOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - State Police said that two are dead following an officer involved shooting that happened around 3:25 a.m. on Sunday. Investigators said Bay County Sheriffs deputies responded to a 911 call about a shooting at the Bangor Downs Apartments. When they arrived, they found a victim, dead, inside an apartment and made contact with an armed suspect.
Up North Voice
Shepherd man arrested for possession of cocaine and methamphetamine
OTSEGO COUNTY – On Saturday, August 27, 2022, at approximately 9:00 p.m. troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Gaylord Post stopped a vehicle on Marlette Road in Otsego Lake Township . The driver, a 30-year-old man from Shepherd, was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, cocaine, and analogues. He also had several bench warrants for failure to appear. The man was placed under arrest and lodged in the Otsego County Jail pending arraignment.
Kent County Police, FBI Search for Man Who Robbed West Michigan Bank
Do you recognize this bank robbery suspect sporting U-M gear?. The Kent County Sheriff's Office and the FBI are searching for a man who they say robbed a bank in Rockford this weekend. The robbery happened just after 11a.m. on Saturday, August 27, at Fifth Third Bank on 10 Mile...
abc12.com
Neighbors say child's body found alongside rural road near Montrose
MONTROSE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Residents made a disturbing discovery of a child's body dumped along a remote road in Montrose Township. Neighbors were on edge Friday while a police investigation continues. Michigan State Police were at the scene Thursday evening as requested by the Montrose Township Police Department. A...
Morning Sun
Woman killed in apparent hit-and-run near Weidman
Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found Thursday morning in northwest Isabella County. She was found in a ditch on Weidman Road east of Gilmore Road, near Windmill Drive and east of Weidman, and had apparently been there several hours. Debris was found in the...
Police warn shoppers to protect purses following recent thefts
Police are asking the public to stay vigilant after a recent streak of purse thefts in parking lots across the Kent County area.
nbc25news.com
Michigan State Police confirms missing Shiawassee County teen has been found safe
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. - UPDATE: Brock has been located and is safe. EMA canceled. An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for a 16-year-old out of Laingsburg. Brock Thomas Johnston was last seen in the area of Laingsburg High School on Woodbury Rd. Police say he was last seen on...
Snapchat search warrant leads to prison time for MI man
The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office says a man was sentenced in court Friday for criminal sexual conduct 3rd degree and for furnishing alcohol to a minor.
GoFundMe started for Bay County family who lost father, home in recent fire
BAY COUNTY, MI — Friends of a Bay County family who lost a father and husband and their home in a recent fire have started a GoFundMe campaign to help them rebuild. Zachary O. Klumpp, 41, died during a fire at his family’s house at 1650 Brown Road in Gibson Township the night of Monday, Aug. 22.
