OTSEGO COUNTY – On Saturday, August 27, 2022, at approximately 9:00 p.m. troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Gaylord Post stopped a vehicle on Marlette Road in Otsego Lake Township . The driver, a 30-year-old man from Shepherd, was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, cocaine, and analogues. He also had several bench warrants for failure to appear. The man was placed under arrest and lodged in the Otsego County Jail pending arraignment.

SHEPHERD, MI ・ 8 HOURS AGO