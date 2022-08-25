ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isabella County, MI

UPDATE: MSP arrest suspect in fatal hit and run case

Michigan State Police arrested a Barryton man accused of a fatal hit and run in Isabella County. Last Thursday, a local resident discovered an elderly woman deceased on the edge of Weidman Road east of Gilmore Road, according to a press release. Troopers say it appears the elderly woman was...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
Hit-and-run suspect released pending further investigation

A 19-year-old Barryton man arrested late Thursday for a hit-and-run crash that killed an Isabella County woman was released pending further investigation. The alleged driver was jailed from late Thursday until late Friday but was let out of jail without being formally charged. Criminal charges are still expected as state...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
Police investigating Bay County police involved-shooting

An incident at Bangor Downs Townhomes near Bay City led to a woman's death and then a deadly officer-involved shooting early Sunday. Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Bay County. Police found a woman dead at the scene when they arrived. Investigators say a male suspect confronted police, which led to...
BAY COUNTY, MI
Child’s body found in Montrose Township ditch rattles community

MONTROSE TWP., MI – Toy cars and stuffed animals surround a white cross staked in a ditch on Morrish Road, just south of Dodge Road in Montrose Township. Blue balloons and flowers stand out as bright colors in an otherwise green habitat, tucked in between stretches of overgrown fields and wooded areas.
MONTROSE, MI
Child’s Body Found in Montrose Township, Suspect Arrested

The body of a child was found in a ditch in Genesee County last Thursday. Police responded to the 9400 block of North Moorish Road in Montrose Township around 1:30 p.m. after a resident called 9-1-1 saying there were possible human remains in the ditch. State police also arrived with a mobile crime lab at the request of Montrose Township Police.
MONTROSE, MI
MSP investigating fatal hit and run in Isabella Co.

Troopers with the Michigan State Police Mount Pleasant Post are investigating a fatal hit and run crash that occured Thursday morning on Weidman Road near Gilmore, Nottawa Township, Isabella County. Michigan State Police say a local resident discovered an elderly woman deceased on the edge of the roadway who appears...
New developments in police-involved shooting in Bangor

BANGOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - It happened at Bangor Downs Apartments when the Bay County Sheriff's department responded to a call that there was a shooting. A deputy shot and killed a man inside an apartment after police say the 18-year old presented what Michigan State Police call a deadly threat. Officers also found the body of a 27-year-old woman who had been shot.
BANGOR, MI
Police find child’s body in a ditch, man arrested

GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Police arrested a 39-year-old Montrose Township man who they believe is connected to a child’s body that was found in a ditch. The man’s name is being withheld pending arraignment in Genesee County’s 67th District Court, according to a news release from the Montrose Township Police Department.
MONTROSE, MI
State Police: Two dead in officer involved shooting

BANGOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - State Police said that two are dead following an officer involved shooting that happened around 3:25 a.m. on Sunday. Investigators said Bay County Sheriffs deputies responded to a 911 call about a shooting at the Bangor Downs Apartments. When they arrived, they found a victim, dead, inside an apartment and made contact with an armed suspect.
Shepherd man arrested for possession of cocaine and methamphetamine

OTSEGO COUNTY – On Saturday, August 27, 2022, at approximately 9:00 p.m. troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Gaylord Post stopped a vehicle on Marlette Road in Otsego Lake Township . The driver, a 30-year-old man from Shepherd, was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, cocaine, and analogues. He also had several bench warrants for failure to appear. The man was placed under arrest and lodged in the Otsego County Jail pending arraignment.
SHEPHERD, MI
Neighbors say child's body found alongside rural road near Montrose

MONTROSE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Residents made a disturbing discovery of a child's body dumped along a remote road in Montrose Township. Neighbors were on edge Friday while a police investigation continues. Michigan State Police were at the scene Thursday evening as requested by the Montrose Township Police Department. A...
Woman killed in apparent hit-and-run near Weidman

Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found Thursday morning in northwest Isabella County. She was found in a ditch on Weidman Road east of Gilmore Road, near Windmill Drive and east of Weidman, and had apparently been there several hours. Debris was found in the...

