Jared Anderson smiled wide before he answered yet another question about what he learned while sparring against Tyson Fury. While appreciative of the experience he gained while working with the unbeaten WBC heavyweight champion, Anderson acknowledged that he has grown weary of answering inquiries related to the two training camps he spent helping Fury prepare for his second and third fights against Deontay Wilder. It is time, according to Anderson, to show in the ring that the hard-hitting heavyweight prospect is more teacher than student.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO