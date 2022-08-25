ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
George Kambosos Praises Teofimo Lopez Following Comeback Win: "I'm Proud Of Him"

The flippant nature in which George Kambosos Jr. believes he was treated by oddsmakers, had no bearing on the final outcome in arguably the biggest upset in 2021. Filled with rage but level-headed enough to follow his succinct game plan, the Australian native successfully truncated the unified title reign of Teofimo Lopez. Although pegged as a significant underdog heading in, Kambosos fought fire with fire, sending his man crashing down to the canvas before picking up the split decision win.
Boxing Scene

Richard Torrez Jr. Viciously Knocks Out Marco Antonio Canedo In First Round

Richard Torrez Jr. viciously knocked out Marco Antonio Canedo in the first round Saturday night. The hard-hitting heavyweight prospect pulverized Canedo with a left-left-right combination that left him unconscious, flat on his face, just 43 seconds into their scheduled six-rounder in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Torrez dropped Canedo twice in their very brief bout and left the Mexican boxer in need of medical attention.
Devin Haney
Boxing Scene

Jared Anderson: I'm Over Learning Experience With Fury; Time To Become The Teacher Now

Jared Anderson smiled wide before he answered yet another question about what he learned while sparring against Tyson Fury. While appreciative of the experience he gained while working with the unbeaten WBC heavyweight champion, Anderson acknowledged that he has grown weary of answering inquiries related to the two training camps he spent helping Fury prepare for his second and third fights against Deontay Wilder. It is time, according to Anderson, to show in the ring that the hard-hitting heavyweight prospect is more teacher than student.
Boxing Scene

James Toney On Spence-Crawford: “Spence Is Good Fighter But He's Gonna Get Knocked Out!”

Count James Toney amongst a long list of rabid boxing fans and media members that are salivating over the thought of a showdown between Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford. For the better part of the past five years, both fighters have reigned supreme as the welterweight division’s top dog. However, following his recent stoppage win over Yordenis Ugas, Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) turned his full attention to Crawford and his WBO crown, the lone title outside of his possession.
Boxing Scene

Thurman: I Was The Guy Calling Out Mayweather; Now I'm The One These Other Guys Are Calling Out

Keith Thurman can relate to the generation of fighters calling out his name. (photo by Ryan Hafey) There was a time when the former unified welterweight titlist was a rising prospect and contender, taking the same exact approach to invade the title stage. He is now at a point where he hopes to become a two-time champ, though at a time when the division’s young guns are eager to remove him from the mix.
Boxing Scene

Zurdo Ramirez: Expectation Is To Win All The Titles; Bivol First, Then Beterbiev To Become Undisputed

Gilberto Ramirez is confident of becoming undisputed light heavyweight champion within his next two or three fights. The Mexican southpaw—aptly better known as ‘Zurdo’—is scheduled to face reigning WBA light heavyweight titlist Dmitry Bivol (20-0, 11KOs) on November 5. With a win, the plan would be to immediately explore an undisputed showdown with Artur Beterbiev (18-0, 18KOs), the true lineal champ and unified WBC/IBF/WBO titlist.
Boxing Scene

Dubois Paid For Trevor Bryan Fight, Lawsuit Against Don King Dismissed With Prejudice

Daniel Dubois can move on to his next fight having been paid in full for his last one. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that a filed against Don King Productions (DKP) by the heavyweight contender was settled and dismissed with prejudice in a Broward County, Florida courtroom. As previously reported, Dubois and his legal team settled the matter out of court with the Hall of Fame promoter, ensuring that Dubois would receive full payment less agreed credit against his guaranteed purse for his June 11 knockout win over Trevor Bryan in Hollywood, Florida.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Boxing Scene

Usyk's Climb Prompts Memories of The Best Multi-Weight Champions

It’s not easy. But Oleksandr Usyk makes it look that way. The Ukrainian phenom collected every belt to be had at cruiserweight before ditching the bejeweled stash, packing on a few pounds, and girding himself to chase glory at heavyweight. He earned himself another armload of title straps by...
Boxing Scene

Claressa Shields: Franchon Crews Had Wicked Power, Biggest Punch Of All My Opponents

Claressa Shields considers Savannah Marshall’s remarkable knockout ratio mostly the byproduct of opportunistic, smart matchmaking. Shields believes Marshall (12-0, 10 KOs) has feasted on smaller women who took fights against the unbeaten Brit on short notice. Even if Marshall is stronger than she anticipates, Shields definitely doesn’t expect her rival to hit harder than Franchon Crews in their grudge match September 10 at O2 Arena in London.
Boxing Scene

Jose Valenzuela: After I Beat Corrales, Hopefully They Can Make Isaac Cruz Fight Happen

Jose Valenzuela has called for a fight against Isaac Cruz for over a year. The 23-year-old lightweight contender can only hope their handlers put that intriguing lightweight fight together if they win their upcoming bouts on the Andy Ruiz Jr.-Luis Ortiz undercard September 4 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Valenzuela is scheduled to face former WBA super featherweight champion Jezzrel Corrales as part of that FOX Sports Pay-Per-View show, whereas Cruz is set to encounter Eduardo Ramirez.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boxing Scene

Luis Ortiz: Andy Ruiz Clash Will Get Me Closer To a World Title

Heavyweight contender Luis “King Kong” Ortiz is looking for a statement making victory on Sunday, when he faces former unified world champion Andy Ruiz in a WBC title eliminator. The fight will headline a Fox Sports pay-per-view card. Ruiz (34-2, 22 KOs) hasn't fought since a tougher than...
Boxing Scene

Andy Ruiz's Determination Will Be Tested Against Luis Ortiz

In the remarkable tale that is the life and career of Andy Ruiz Jr., there has always existed one constant—a gravitational pull from outside sources working to prevent him from capitalizing on his gifts inside the ring. The former heavyweight champion Ruiz will return to the ring this weekend...
