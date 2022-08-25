Read full article on original website
Fair or foul? Watch fighter KO foe split second after touching gloves
That might be the message for lightweight Cristian Baez, who failed to heed that adage in a scheduled 10-round bout against Ruben Torres on Saturday in Corona, California. The fighters were engaged in a spirited battle when, in the seventh round, Baez suffered a flash knockdown. He quickly got up and referee Thomas Taylor gave him the OK to continue.
Boxing Scene
Wilder: Beating Helenius Won't Be Easy, He’s Great & Not Going To Give Up
Deontay Wilder will have to get reacquainted with Robert Helenius as a frenemy when the two heavyweights meet for a fight Oct. 15 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York to headline a FOX pay-per-view. (photo by Ryan Hafey) Helenius has been a longtime Wilder sparring partner. “The Nordic...
Boxing Scene
George Kambosos Praises Teofimo Lopez Following Comeback Win: "I'm Proud Of Him"
The flippant nature in which George Kambosos Jr. believes he was treated by oddsmakers, had no bearing on the final outcome in arguably the biggest upset in 2021. Filled with rage but level-headed enough to follow his succinct game plan, the Australian native successfully truncated the unified title reign of Teofimo Lopez. Although pegged as a significant underdog heading in, Kambosos fought fire with fire, sending his man crashing down to the canvas before picking up the split decision win.
Boxing Scene
Richard Torrez Jr. Viciously Knocks Out Marco Antonio Canedo In First Round
Richard Torrez Jr. viciously knocked out Marco Antonio Canedo in the first round Saturday night. The hard-hitting heavyweight prospect pulverized Canedo with a left-left-right combination that left him unconscious, flat on his face, just 43 seconds into their scheduled six-rounder in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Torrez dropped Canedo twice in their very brief bout and left the Mexican boxer in need of medical attention.
Boxing Scene
Jared Anderson: I'm Over Learning Experience With Fury; Time To Become The Teacher Now
Jared Anderson smiled wide before he answered yet another question about what he learned while sparring against Tyson Fury. While appreciative of the experience he gained while working with the unbeaten WBC heavyweight champion, Anderson acknowledged that he has grown weary of answering inquiries related to the two training camps he spent helping Fury prepare for his second and third fights against Deontay Wilder. It is time, according to Anderson, to show in the ring that the hard-hitting heavyweight prospect is more teacher than student.
Boxing Scene
James Toney On Spence-Crawford: “Spence Is Good Fighter But He's Gonna Get Knocked Out!”
Count James Toney amongst a long list of rabid boxing fans and media members that are salivating over the thought of a showdown between Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford. For the better part of the past five years, both fighters have reigned supreme as the welterweight division’s top dog. However, following his recent stoppage win over Yordenis Ugas, Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) turned his full attention to Crawford and his WBO crown, the lone title outside of his possession.
Boxing Scene
Marcos Maidana Wants Adrien Broner To Bounce Back: I Hope He Can Be Champion Again
Former world champion Marcos “Chino” Maidana has sent a message of encouragement to his former opponent, Adrien Broner, who recently cancelled his scheduled Showtime televised fight with Omar Figueroa Jr. - which was scheduled to take place earlier this month. In his withdrawal, Broner explained that his mental...
Boxing Scene
Angel Garcia On Thurman vs. Garcia 2: “We’ll Knock Thurman Out This Time”
There was a look of satisfaction etched onto the face of Angel Garcia. Having watched his son, Danny Garcia (37-3, 21 KOs), struggle both in and outside of the ring as of late, he cheered proudly as Danny returned to the win column. On July 30th, in the main event...
Boxing Scene
Thurman: I Was The Guy Calling Out Mayweather; Now I'm The One These Other Guys Are Calling Out
Keith Thurman can relate to the generation of fighters calling out his name. (photo by Ryan Hafey) There was a time when the former unified welterweight titlist was a rising prospect and contender, taking the same exact approach to invade the title stage. He is now at a point where he hopes to become a two-time champ, though at a time when the division’s young guns are eager to remove him from the mix.
Boxing Scene
De La Hoya: Zurdo Will Prove He's The Best Light Heavyweight When He Fights Bivol
The team at Golden Boy Promotions was convinced they were in the presence of a future multi-division champ from the moment they added Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez to their roster. That vision is officially one fight away. Plans are set for Mexico’s Ramirez to next challenge WBA light heavyweight...
Boxing Scene
Zurdo Ramirez: Expectation Is To Win All The Titles; Bivol First, Then Beterbiev To Become Undisputed
Gilberto Ramirez is confident of becoming undisputed light heavyweight champion within his next two or three fights. The Mexican southpaw—aptly better known as ‘Zurdo’—is scheduled to face reigning WBA light heavyweight titlist Dmitry Bivol (20-0, 11KOs) on November 5. With a win, the plan would be to immediately explore an undisputed showdown with Artur Beterbiev (18-0, 18KOs), the true lineal champ and unified WBC/IBF/WBO titlist.
Boxing Scene
Benavidez: Garcia Was Just Running & Moving; I Wanted To Sit There And Bang
Nothing Jose Benavidez Jr. noticed while studying Danny Garcia’s fight films indicated to him that Garcia would move nearly as much as he did during their 12-round fight last month at Barclays Center. Garcia used his legs throughout their bout, which mostly made it difficult for Benavidez to land...
Boxing Scene
Dubois Paid For Trevor Bryan Fight, Lawsuit Against Don King Dismissed With Prejudice
Daniel Dubois can move on to his next fight having been paid in full for his last one. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that a filed against Don King Productions (DKP) by the heavyweight contender was settled and dismissed with prejudice in a Broward County, Florida courtroom. As previously reported, Dubois and his legal team settled the matter out of court with the Hall of Fame promoter, ensuring that Dubois would receive full payment less agreed credit against his guaranteed purse for his June 11 knockout win over Trevor Bryan in Hollywood, Florida.
Boxing Scene
Richard Torrez Jr: I Want To Show Everyone That I'm A Force To Be Reckoned With
Richard Torrez Jr. concludes every training camp confident that he can outlast any heavyweight on the planet. That claim will be put to the test in due time. For now, he’s not offering any apologies for not yet having the chance to prove it. Two pro fights so far...
Boxing Scene
Usyk's Climb Prompts Memories of The Best Multi-Weight Champions
It’s not easy. But Oleksandr Usyk makes it look that way. The Ukrainian phenom collected every belt to be had at cruiserweight before ditching the bejeweled stash, packing on a few pounds, and girding himself to chase glory at heavyweight. He earned himself another armload of title straps by...
Boxing Scene
Claressa Shields: Franchon Crews Had Wicked Power, Biggest Punch Of All My Opponents
Claressa Shields considers Savannah Marshall’s remarkable knockout ratio mostly the byproduct of opportunistic, smart matchmaking. Shields believes Marshall (12-0, 10 KOs) has feasted on smaller women who took fights against the unbeaten Brit on short notice. Even if Marshall is stronger than she anticipates, Shields definitely doesn’t expect her rival to hit harder than Franchon Crews in their grudge match September 10 at O2 Arena in London.
Boxing Scene
Jose Valenzuela: After I Beat Corrales, Hopefully They Can Make Isaac Cruz Fight Happen
Jose Valenzuela has called for a fight against Isaac Cruz for over a year. The 23-year-old lightweight contender can only hope their handlers put that intriguing lightweight fight together if they win their upcoming bouts on the Andy Ruiz Jr.-Luis Ortiz undercard September 4 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Valenzuela is scheduled to face former WBA super featherweight champion Jezzrel Corrales as part of that FOX Sports Pay-Per-View show, whereas Cruz is set to encounter Eduardo Ramirez.
Boxing Scene
Luis Ortiz: Andy Ruiz Clash Will Get Me Closer To a World Title
Heavyweight contender Luis “King Kong” Ortiz is looking for a statement making victory on Sunday, when he faces former unified world champion Andy Ruiz in a WBC title eliminator. The fight will headline a Fox Sports pay-per-view card. Ruiz (34-2, 22 KOs) hasn't fought since a tougher than...
Boxing Scene
Golovkin: I Don't Need To Fight Like Bivol To Get Advantage Over Canelo
Gennadiy Golovkin sees no reason to emulate the style of Dmitry Bivol in the upcoming trilogy fight with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez. Back in May, Canelo moved up to the light heavyweight division and was outboxed over twelve rounds by WBA world champion Bivol. The Mexican superstar drops back to super...
Boxing Scene
Andy Ruiz's Determination Will Be Tested Against Luis Ortiz
In the remarkable tale that is the life and career of Andy Ruiz Jr., there has always existed one constant—a gravitational pull from outside sources working to prevent him from capitalizing on his gifts inside the ring. The former heavyweight champion Ruiz will return to the ring this weekend...
