Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 2020, a student decided to visit his family. His car was found crashed on a rural road and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSan Marcos, TX
Police investigating San Antonio high school football teamAsh Jurberg
Alamo Heights varsity football side rocked by suspensions over hazing incidentAsh JurbergAlamo Heights, TX
Texas college student finds baby in trash and wants to adopt himAsh JurbergSan Marcos, TX
Related
San Antonio Pets Alive! America's Got Talent hopeful wishes for furever home
In an effort to find their forever homes, MySA and San Antonio Pets Alive! have partnered together to do a weekly series highlighting a different long-stay animal in SAPA!’s care. These friendly furries have been in the system for more than 200 days and we want to give them more exposure and boost their chances at possible adoption. Every week we’ll shine a spotlight on a different friend with the idea of giving them a short, fun (entirely fictional) back story in the hope more people adopt these cute and wonderful creatures.
Giant Lanterns Will Soon Illuminate This Iconic Texas Destination
The event is free and family-friendly.
mysoutex.com
Try something new in your garden with containers
I have been busy this week trying to get the garden watered before I take off for Gardening School in San Antonio. Can’t count on the rain forecasted for Saturday. It’s difficult to have color in the garden with hot dry weather unless you have tropicals. Another way to achieve interest in the garden is to plant container gardens and place them in high impact areas.
National non-profit spends weekend packing supplies for San Antonio-area foster children
SAN ANTONIO — Dozens of volunteers spent their time helping South Texas foster children. A national non-profit held its first event here in San Antonio this weekend packing duffle bags of critical supplies. Packing bags is easy in the assembly lines formed in a room at the Embassy Suites...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Having Texas native plants in your front yard helps fight wildfires and drought
AUSTIN, Texas — While we saw some measurable rain last week, most of Central Texas remains in a drought. Many counties still have water restrictions in place, and it's hard to keep a pretty lawn, which is why experts recommend drought-resistant landscaping. The City of Austin has created this...
'Officer in trouble' | Security guard attacked at Shops at Rivercenter
SAN ANTONIO — A man caught walking through the Shops at Rivercenter mall after hours caused enough problems for a security guard, that police were called in for back-up. Police received an "officer in trouble" call just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday evening. Officers say the man attacked the guard.
Unique Austin, Texas vacation rental looks like a woodland creature, feels like a peaceful cave
Austin's slogan is "keep it weird," and the Bloomhouse may just be the weirdest, and coolest, short-term rental on the market today. With its arresting curvy lines and design straight out of The Jetsons TV show, staying at The Bloomhouse is a unique experience.
Guess the rent of this updated home in San Antonio's Dignowity Hill
How much should you pay for a nice deck?
IN THIS ARTICLE
MySanAntonio
What Lurks Beneath This San Antonio Home? Private Caves Are Conversation Pits Like No Other
People driving on Creek Loop in San Antonio, TX, may think this unassuming home is part of a neighborhood park. It isn’t, but it does hold a secret. “The piece of property is absolutely gorgeous, and it’s basically like being in your own park. The house is just a traditional house, but the cavern is what makes it really special,” says listing agent Lori Largen, with JBGoodwin Realtors®.
San Antonio movie theaters to sell $3 tickets this Saturday in celebration of National Cinema Day
The promotion comes as movie theaters struggle to recover from the pandemic and the rise of streaming services.
KENS 5
Exclusive: San Antonio woman survives two gunshot wounds to the head, shares harrowing ordeal
SAN ANTONIO — June 30th was a day Regenia Houston had carefully planned. But there was a shocking development no one saw coming, not even master planner Regenia. She and her siblings were getting ready to honor their mother Beatrice Houston's life at a funeral that day at Lily of the Valley Baptist Church at 11 am.
Burger Boy to open first location outside of San Antonio this week
Special prizes will accompany the grand opening.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man accused of burglarizing several consignment shops in San Antonio area
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is looking for a man accused of stealing used high end handbags. Authorities said the man pictured is believed to be responsible for other burglary cases too involving several consignment shops in San Antonio and surrounding areas including Olmos Park, Castle Hills, and Selma.
Lauded San Antonio coffee shop asks for help after major car accident
One of Folklores Coffee House's owners was hospitalized.
Possible home invasion leaves one man dead, another injured
SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead and another injured after a possible home invasion on the southeast side of town Sunday night. It happened around 9:37 p.m. on the 4000 block of East Southcross. When officers arrived at the location, they found a man in his 20s with...
KSAT 12
Duo goes on grocery shopping spree at Walmart without paying, Seguin Police say
SEGUIN, Texas – Seguin police said two young men turned themselves in on Monday after police shared photos of them on social media saying they say went on a shopping spree at Walmart without paying. It happened on Sunday afternoon at the store located at 550 N Hwy 123...
Austin’s first Narcan vending machine installed; state program gets more of the life-saving medication
The N.I.C.E. Project (Narcan in Case of Emergency) partnered with Sunrise Homeless Navigation Center to provide 24/7 access to life-saving medication.
Man hit, killed by train after lying down on tracks
SAN ANTONIO — A man was hit and killed by a train early Saturday morning after he reportedly lay down on the tracks. It happened around 6:19 a.m. on Saltillo Street at South Trinity Street near Martinez Park on the west side of town. The victim has been identified...
San Antonio woman arrested over viral video showing gun randomly fired out window of moving car
Sheriff Javier Salazar described the incident as a 'drunken act of stupidity.'
6 Hill Country events to celebrate September, end of summer
Hot air balloons, mermaids, and county fairs? Sign me up.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
San Antonio, TX
24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
San Antonio local newshttps://www.kens5.com/
Comments / 0