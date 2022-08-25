PD: Man accused of striking victim with vehicle several times

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of striking another man with a vehicle several times was arrested on attempted murder charges.

Elias Hernandez, 22, was arrested on one count of attempted murder and two drug-related charges, according to a press release from San Benito Police Department.

At 7:47 p.m. on Aug. 24, officers responded to an auto-pedestrian crash at the 400 block of Franklin Street.

At the scene, officers found a man on the street with “severe trauma” and injuries “throughout his body,” the release stated.

Through an investigation, officers identified Hernandez as the driver of the suspected vehicle that fled the scene.

The release stated that the suspect “intentionally struck the victim with his vehicle several times.”

Hernandez was found nearby shortly after the incident and was taken into custody.

His bond was set at $330,000, the release stated.

