Read full article on original website
Related
KLEWTV
ISP's multi-agency emphasis patrol yields 37 arrests
The Idaho State Police in conjunction with the Lewiston Police, the Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office, and Idaho Probation and Patrol arrested 37 people during Lewwiston's Hot August Nights weekend. Between Thursday, August 25th, and Saturday, August 27th, agencies arrested people on alleged offenses including being a public nuisance, having...
KLEWTV
Gov. Little to speak at overdose awareness event on Capitol steps
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare will host an event at the Idaho Capitol front steps to commemorate International Overdose Awareness Day. The event will start at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31. Idaho Gov. Brad Little will kick things off with a proclamation signing ceremony and remarks about...
Comments / 0