Man shoots victim multiple times, killing him, after "brief discussion" at Detroit home
A 34-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a 32-year-old man after the two had a short conversation in Detroit on Thursday, according to authorities.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Teenager from out of state drowns in Oakland County lake, officials say
MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A teenager from out of state drowned in an Oakland County lake over the weekend, officials said. The incident happened at Sears Lake, which is in the area of West Commerce and Hickory Ridge roads in Milford Township, according to authorities. No foul play is...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Suspects in drive-by shooting arrested after police end chase with PIT maneuver -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 4 suspects in drive-by shooting arrested after Michigan State Police end chase with PIT maneuver. Four people were taken into police custody after Michigan State...
Detroit News
How Detroit police tracked shooting spree, nabbed 19-year-old suspect
Detroit — Authorities had an alarming situation unfolding Sunday: An assailant seemingly was randomly targeting people on the west side. Four were shot; three were killed. And police didn't know if the gunman was done. It appeared, police Chief James White said, there was “an active shooter that was...
Mother of 5 is one victim of what Detroit Police call 'random' shooting rampage
Dr. Dass says Lari Brisco was one of three people who Detroit police say a shooter randomly decided to kill Sunday morning. She worked at her Oak Park Practice as a medical receptionist.
Man shoots at restaurant worker, claims she got his order wrong
Police in Detroit, Mich., are seeking information about a suspect who fled from Hollywood Coney Island restaurant on the 20200 block of Grand River two weeks ago.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit shooting spree suspect was arrested after tip from 'somebody close' to assailant, police say
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit mayor said it was an individual close to the shooter that was allegedly targeting victims randomly on Sunday that helped police arrest him and end threats of an active shooter on the city's west side. Mike Duggan and Chief James White said "somebody close"...
Police find child’s body in a ditch, man arrested
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Police arrested a 39-year-old Montrose Township man who they believe is connected to a child’s body that was found in a ditch. The man’s name is being withheld pending arraignment in Genesee County’s 67th District Court, according to a news release from the Montrose Township Police Department.
Detroit police arrest suspected gunman in 'random' shootings
DETROIT — (AP) — Four people were shot, three fatally, by a man who appeared to be firing at people randomly over a roughly 2 1/2-hour period Sunday morning in Detroit, police said. Police arrested the unidentified suspect Sunday evening after and hourslong manhunt with help from the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man killed in Detroit while riding in car with woman who was talking to shooter on phone, police say
DETROIT – A man was shot and killed in Detroit while riding in a car with a woman who was talking to the suspected shooter on the phone, police said. The incident happened at 9:53 p.m. Friday (Aug. 26) at 7 Mile Road and Sherwood Street on the city’s east side, according to authorities.
Man who shot 8 in Detroit in 'confused state of mind,' to undergo psych exam
A lawyer for Winston Kirtley Jr., the suspect in a July shooting on Detroit's west side that left two people dead and six others injured after an apparent parking dispute, said Friday that his client is in a "confused state of mind" and in need of psychological examination. "The first time I visited him he was not very responsive at all. Yesterday, I went to see him again. I found him to be on the psychiatric floor....
Detroit police searching for armed and dangerous suspect in two deadly shootings
The search is on for a suspect in multiple deadly shootings on Detroit’s northwest side early Sunday morning. Police officials have scheduled a press conference for Sunday afternoon.
fox2detroit.com
Truck pulling camper flips along I-75 in northern Michigan after tire blowout
ELLIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A pickup truck and camper flapped along a northern Michigan freeway after a tire blew Sunday. Police said a tire on the 2007 Dodge Ram blew out and the rotor separated, causing the driver to lose control on southbound I-75 near Rondo Road in Ellis Township around 12:55 p.m.
fox2detroit.com
DPD: Man shoots at employee claims food order was wrong at Hollywood Coney Island
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is looking for a man who shot at a restaurant staff member behind bulletproof glass because he allegedly had the wrong food order. The incident happened on Saturday, August 13 at 10:12 p.m. at the Hollywood Coney Island on Grand River....
Flint rapper charged in murder-for-hire plot of Macomb County woman
FLINT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Flint rapper Cliff Mac is facing a lengthy jail sentence after he was arrested for conspiring to hire a man to murder a Macomb County woman.Clifton E. Terry, 31, of Flint, was charged Wednesday with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury, murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury, and using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. According to the indictment, Terry offered Andre Sims of Detroit $10,000 to murder the Sterling Heights woman in November of 2020. Sims waited in front of the woman's home and when she was leaving, he shot her several times. Despite her injuries, the woman survived. Terry eventually paid Sims $2,500 for the failed hit.Terry is also charged with first-degree murder in a separate case in Genesee County involving the death of Devaroe Davis in August 2021. Sims is already serving life in prison after being convicted in the fatal shooting of a 65-year-old Grand Rapids woman.Terry faces a maximum of 25 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for this latest case.
Thunderstorms may erupt this evening across southeast Michigan. Could be severe in Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson, Lansing
A large area of thunderstorms is expected to develop late this afternoon and evening across southern Lower Michigan. Some of these thunderstorms could produce severe wind gusts over part of southeast Lower Michigan. The latest severe weather forecast, issued at 12:23 p.m, has inched the level two threat of severe...
Jackson man fatally shot in the head near party store
JACKSON, MI – A 42-year-old Jackson man was killed early Sunday morning after being shot in the head, police said. The man’s identity was not immediately available, according to a Jackson Police Department news release. Police were called around 12:40 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, for a report...
The Oakland Press
Defendant has exchange with Macomb judge following Eastpointe carjacking sentence
A 59-year-old man who was called “probably the most difficult defendant I’ve had in my career” by a judge retorted that he was “probably the most innocent” defendant the judge has had. The exchange occurred Thursday between Macomb Circuit Judge Jennifer Faunce and convicted carjacker...
CBS Austin
Mom uses watch to track kindergartener son she says was left on bus
EAGLE, Idaho (KBOI) — Just as a new school year begins, an Idaho mother is concerned about letting her child ride the school bus. That's because her son didn't arrive home on time -- and she could only reach the kindergartener through his watch. "The only thing he says...
Man accused of trafficking drugs to New Castle from Detroit
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) - An accused drug trafficker and his girlfriend were arrested after a big bust in New Castle. Agents seized nearly 1,700 grams of cocaine, more than 80 grams of heroin, crystal meth and four guns while carrying out a search warrant at a New Castle home and storage facility earlier this week, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Friday.The attorney general's office said investigators learned Dennis Reid, from the Detroit area, was trafficking drugs from Detroit to New Castle. Reid and his girlfriend Elizabeth Basham were arrested. Reid was charged with multiple drug and gun charges while Basham was charged with dealing in proceeds of illegal activities and conspiracy.The six-month investigation was conducted by the attorney general office's Bureau of Narcotics Investigations.
