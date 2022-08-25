ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Detroit News

How Detroit police tracked shooting spree, nabbed 19-year-old suspect

Detroit — Authorities had an alarming situation unfolding Sunday: An assailant seemingly was randomly targeting people on the west side. Four were shot; three were killed. And police didn't know if the gunman was done. It appeared, police Chief James White said, there was “an active shooter that was...
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

Police find child’s body in a ditch, man arrested

GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Police arrested a 39-year-old Montrose Township man who they believe is connected to a child’s body that was found in a ditch. The man’s name is being withheld pending arraignment in Genesee County’s 67th District Court, according to a news release from the Montrose Township Police Department.
MONTROSE, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Man who shot 8 in Detroit in 'confused state of mind,' to undergo psych exam

A lawyer for Winston Kirtley Jr., the suspect in a July shooting on Detroit's west side that left two people dead and six others injured after an apparent parking dispute, said Friday that his client is in a "confused state of mind" and in need of psychological examination. "The first time I visited him he was not very responsive at all. Yesterday, I went to see him again. I found him to be on the psychiatric floor....
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Flint rapper charged in murder-for-hire plot of Macomb County woman

FLINT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Flint rapper Cliff Mac is facing a lengthy jail sentence after he was arrested for conspiring to hire a man to murder a Macomb County woman.Clifton E. Terry, 31, of Flint, was charged Wednesday with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury, murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury, and using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. According to the indictment, Terry offered Andre Sims of Detroit $10,000 to murder the Sterling Heights woman in November of 2020. Sims waited in front of the woman's home and when she was leaving, he shot her several times. Despite her injuries, the woman survived. Terry eventually paid Sims $2,500 for the failed hit.Terry is also charged with first-degree murder in a separate case in Genesee County involving the death of Devaroe Davis in August 2021. Sims is already serving life in prison after being convicted in the fatal shooting of a 65-year-old Grand Rapids woman.Terry faces a maximum of 25 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for this latest case.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
MLive

Jackson man fatally shot in the head near party store

JACKSON, MI – A 42-year-old Jackson man was killed early Sunday morning after being shot in the head, police said. The man’s identity was not immediately available, according to a Jackson Police Department news release. Police were called around 12:40 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, for a report...
JACKSON, MI
The Oakland Press

Defendant has exchange with Macomb judge following Eastpointe carjacking sentence

A 59-year-old man who was called “probably the most difficult defendant I’ve had in my career” by a judge retorted that he was “probably the most innocent” defendant the judge has had. The exchange occurred Thursday between Macomb Circuit Judge Jennifer Faunce and convicted carjacker...
CBS Austin

Mom uses watch to track kindergartener son she says was left on bus

EAGLE, Idaho (KBOI) — Just as a new school year begins, an Idaho mother is concerned about letting her child ride the school bus. That's because her son didn't arrive home on time -- and she could only reach the kindergartener through his watch. "The only thing he says...
IDAHO STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Man accused of trafficking drugs to New Castle from Detroit

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) - An accused drug trafficker and his girlfriend were arrested after a big bust in New Castle. Agents seized nearly 1,700 grams of cocaine, more than 80 grams of heroin, crystal meth and four guns while carrying out a search warrant at a New Castle home and storage facility earlier this week, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Friday.The attorney general's office said investigators learned Dennis Reid, from the Detroit area, was trafficking drugs from Detroit to New Castle. Reid and his girlfriend Elizabeth Basham were arrested. Reid was charged with multiple drug and gun charges while Basham was charged with dealing in proceeds of illegal activities and conspiracy.The six-month investigation was conducted by the attorney general office's Bureau of Narcotics Investigations.
NEW CASTLE, PA

