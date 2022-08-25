Read full article on original website
Short-staffed school districts are hiring students to serve lunch and answer phones
While her peers study civics or economics in class, Saniyya Boykin, a 17-year old senior at Camden High School in Camden, South Carolina, preps food for the next day’s school lunch, or cleans kitchen floors for $12.50 an hour. “I’m looking to own my own restaurant,” said Boykin, who...
'Are we going to get them?' Parents concerned about not getting P-EBT funds
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Parents with school-age children were issued cards in previous years to purchase food. With the start of the new school year, they're wondering when or if those funds will be available. The Department of Social Services initially issued Pandemic EBT cards to students during the pandemic...
City of Columbia needs your help with improvements
The City of Columbia is preparing for its pedestrian and biker survey to calculate priority areas in the city that improvement. The department of planning with the City is examining 30 areas in the city. This will help evaluate where the city needs to make improvements for residents who walk...
Kershaw County School District addresses potholes at Jackson Elementary School
CAMDEN, S.C. — Potholes can be annoying, but they can also be dangerous. News19 received a call from a concerned viewer over the potholes at the entrance of the Jackson Elementary School bus driver lot, so we asked the district what it was doing to fix the issue. "It's...
The Post and Courier
Columbia high school increases police presence after another threat to area classrooms
COLUMBIA — Dreher High School students saw more police officers than usual on their campus Aug. 26 after someone threatened a shooting at the school, making it the third threat of violence to a campus in the area since the academic year began. A comment on a YouTube live...
Free housing stability services available in Orangeburg, Calhoun counties
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The need for housing in Orangeburg County is high, according to Henry Miller of The Samaritan House, who says many people have reached out seeking assistance. “We try to divert people from coming here so if we’re able to reach out to the resources helping...
Nonprofit, educational organizations encouraged to apply for Dominion Energy grant
CAYCE, S.C. (WCBD) – Dominion Energy is reminding nonprofit and educational organizations to apply for environmental grants is September 30. The Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation is distributing a total of $1 million in environmental grants meant to “support work that improves the environment and provides educational experiences to communities served by Dominion Energy.” Nonprofits can […]
ciu.edu
One Hundred Years of Making Him Known and One Hundred More to Come
At the 2022-2023 Columbia International University Convocation, CIU President Dr. Mark A. Smith set the tone for the coming school year and the university’s 100th anniversary celebration with an emphasis on the second part of CIU’s motto: “To Know Him, and TO MAKE HIM KNOWN.”. After noting...
DHEC holding hiring events for wastewater inspectors
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is hiring anyone looking for a career in protecting the environment and people’s health. DHEC is recruiting for onsite wastewater inspector openings statewide. The position entails work in DHEC’s Bureau of Environment Health Services to carry out inspections and evaluations of sites […]
WIS-TV
National Cinema Day is bringing $3 tickets for one day in Sept.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Movie lovers will get the chance to buy $3 tickets at more than 3,000 locations in September. National Cinema Day is on Saturday, Sept. 3, and is celebrated on over 30,000 screens across the United States. Cinema Foundation president Jackie Brenneman said the day is a celebration of the return to cinemas, “We’re doing it by offering a ‘thank you’ to the moviegoers that made this summer happen, and by offering an extra enticement for those who haven’t made it back yet.”
Do you need a dose of happy? Meet Richland Two's bus driver of the year!
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — One special woman from Richland Two is riding a wave of appreciation after winning a big accolade from the district this summer. Sharon Chisolm won bus driver of the year for 2021 - 2022, and now with school starting up again she is back on bus duty.
WIS-TV
Utility rates ‘unlivable’ on Camden City grid
CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - Utility rates have reportedly tripled for customers receiving electricity from the City of Camden (COC). COC supplies electricity to approximately 11,000 residents across city limits and encompassing counties. According to city officials referencing the 2020 census bureau, approximately 7,185 customers reside in Camden proper. This number...
columbiapd.net
Recently Promoted Corporal Finds NC Woman at Center of Silver Alert
An elderly female from Gaston County who prompted a North Carolina Silver Alert was found safe overnight by a recently promoted Columbia Police Department (CPD) Corporal. Corporal C. Lake found 81-year-old Brenda Thomas driving along Taylor Street shortly before 1:00 a.m. (August 29, 2022). According to the North Carolina Center...
abccolumbia.com
Nephron Nitrile to produce medical gloves in West Columbia
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation announced equipment arrival for its new plant that is based in West Columbia. The Nephron Nitrile plant will the first in the country to produce American-made, medical-grade first-in-class nitrile gloves. Local and state leaders gathered at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport for...
This Is The Best Late-Night Restaurant In South Carolina
LoveFood found the best restaurants around the country open late, including this spot in South Carolina.
University of South Carolina athletics shares new name for live mascot
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The University of South Carolina announced Monday a new name for its live mascot. The name change is reflective of how the university’s athletics department “became known as the Gamecocks,” saying the new live mascot will now be known as ‘The General’ in homage to Revolutionary War General Thomas Sumter, whose […]
wpde.com
Son's suggestion to buy a SC lottery ticket wins mom $300,000
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — A South Carolina mom won big when her son suggested she buy a lottery ticket. The son's gut feeling won the family $300,000, according to a release from the South Carolina Education Lottery. “We were speechless and then started yelling,” said the Mom. “It was...
Marriott Columbia Completes Guest Rooms and Suites Renovation
COLUMBIA, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 29, 2022-- Marriott Columbia announces the completion of its guest rooms and suites renovation. Owned and managed by Columbia Sussex, the Marriott Columbia is located on Main Street in the heart of downtown Columbia, which encompasses a 36-block area, and is minutes from the State Capital, Riverbanks Zoo and Garden, historic homes, and Bull Street Stadium. Columbia also is home to the University of South Carolina and has hosted Southeast Conference football teams, fans and performers at Colonial Life Arena and Township Auditorium from Bob Dylan to Elton John. This press release features multimedia. View the full...
coladaily.com
Slim Chickens is open for business in Columbia
A Garners Ferry Road shopping center is now home to a business known for ‘fresh, delicious food with a southern flair in a fast-casual setting.’ Slim Chickens is scheduled to open Tuesday, with a special “Friends and Family” event planned this weekend for invited guests. Based...
Missing Gaston County woman with dementia found safe in Columbia, police say
COLUMBIA, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An 81-year-old Mount Holly woman with dementia who was reported missing Sunday afternoon was found safe in Columbia early Monday morning, according to the Gastonia Police Department. Authorities said Brenda Brackett Thomas was reported missing by family members after she was last seen leaving her home around 4 p.m. […]
