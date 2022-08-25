ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, SC

News19 WLTX

City of Columbia needs your help with improvements

The City of Columbia is preparing for its pedestrian and biker survey to calculate priority areas in the city that improvement. The department of planning with the City is examining 30 areas in the city. This will help evaluate where the city needs to make improvements for residents who walk...
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Nonprofit, educational organizations encouraged to apply for Dominion Energy grant

CAYCE, S.C. (WCBD) – Dominion Energy is reminding nonprofit and educational organizations to apply for environmental grants is September 30. The Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation is distributing a total of $1 million in environmental grants meant to “support work that improves the environment and provides educational experiences to communities served by Dominion Energy.” Nonprofits can […]
CAYCE, SC
ciu.edu

One Hundred Years of Making Him Known and One Hundred More to Come

At the 2022-2023 Columbia International University Convocation, CIU President Dr. Mark A. Smith set the tone for the coming school year and the university’s 100th anniversary celebration with an emphasis on the second part of CIU’s motto: “To Know Him, and TO MAKE HIM KNOWN.”. After noting...
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

DHEC holding hiring events for wastewater inspectors

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is hiring anyone looking for a career in protecting the environment and people’s health. DHEC is recruiting for onsite wastewater inspector openings statewide. The position entails work in DHEC’s Bureau of Environment Health Services to carry out inspections and evaluations of sites […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

National Cinema Day is bringing $3 tickets for one day in Sept.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Movie lovers will get the chance to buy $3 tickets at more than 3,000 locations in September. National Cinema Day is on Saturday, Sept. 3, and is celebrated on over 30,000 screens across the United States. Cinema Foundation president Jackie Brenneman said the day is a celebration of the return to cinemas, “We’re doing it by offering a ‘thank you’ to the moviegoers that made this summer happen, and by offering an extra enticement for those who haven’t made it back yet.”
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Utility rates ‘unlivable’ on Camden City grid

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - Utility rates have reportedly tripled for customers receiving electricity from the City of Camden (COC). COC supplies electricity to approximately 11,000 residents across city limits and encompassing counties. According to city officials referencing the 2020 census bureau, approximately 7,185 customers reside in Camden proper. This number...
CAMDEN, SC
columbiapd.net

Recently Promoted Corporal Finds NC Woman at Center of Silver Alert

An elderly female from Gaston County who prompted a North Carolina Silver Alert was found safe overnight by a recently promoted Columbia Police Department (CPD) Corporal. Corporal C. Lake found 81-year-old Brenda Thomas driving along Taylor Street shortly before 1:00 a.m. (August 29, 2022). According to the North Carolina Center...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Nephron Nitrile to produce medical gloves in West Columbia

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation announced equipment arrival for its new plant that is based in West Columbia. The Nephron Nitrile plant will the first in the country to produce American-made, medical-grade first-in-class nitrile gloves. Local and state leaders gathered at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport for...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
wpde.com

Son's suggestion to buy a SC lottery ticket wins mom $300,000

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — A South Carolina mom won big when her son suggested she buy a lottery ticket. The son's gut feeling won the family $300,000, according to a release from the South Carolina Education Lottery. “We were speechless and then started yelling,” said the Mom. “It was...
LEXINGTON, SC
The Associated Press

Marriott Columbia Completes Guest Rooms and Suites Renovation

COLUMBIA, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 29, 2022-- Marriott Columbia announces the completion of its guest rooms and suites renovation. Owned and managed by Columbia Sussex, the Marriott Columbia is located on Main Street in the heart of downtown Columbia, which encompasses a 36-block area, and is minutes from the State Capital, Riverbanks Zoo and Garden, historic homes, and Bull Street Stadium. Columbia also is home to the University of South Carolina and has hosted Southeast Conference football teams, fans and performers at Colonial Life Arena and Township Auditorium from Bob Dylan to Elton John. This press release features multimedia. View the full...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Slim Chickens is open for business in Columbia

A Garners Ferry Road shopping center is now home to a business known for ‘fresh, delicious food with a southern flair in a fast-casual setting.’ Slim Chickens is scheduled to open Tuesday, with a special “Friends and Family” event planned this weekend for invited guests. Based...
COLUMBIA, SC

