August 29: A day in history that forever changed Louisiana’s geography and residents’ lives in 2005, 2012, and 2021.
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- August 29 will forever be a day that Louisiana residents will remember. Three hurricanes have made landfall on this day. Three storms severely altered our geography and lives, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser reflects on the anniversary of Hurricanes Katrina, Isaac, and Ida. Most of us remember exactly...
This Week in Louisiana Politics: juvenile inmates, school accountability, and student loans
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On This Week in Louisiana Politics, hear the latest on the lawsuit against Gov. John Bel Edwards for the proposed move of some juvenile inmates to a facility at Angola. The Board of Elementary and Secondary Education delayed a vote that would change the...
Gov. Edwards on anniversaries of Hurricanes Katrina, Laura and Ida
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Governor John Bel Edwards issued a statement Monday on the anniversaries of Hurricanes Katrina, Laura, and Ida. “A year ago today, Hurricane Ida devastated Southeast Louisiana. Two years ago, Hurricane Laura upended the lives of thousands in Southwest Louisiana. Seventeen years ago, Hurricane Katrina forever changed the landscape of the Gulf Coast. The passage of time can’t erase the pain we felt or replace the loved ones lost because of these tragic storms. The road to recovery is never easy, and we still have much work ahead of us. But I am optimistic knowing that Louisiana is in a much stronger place than we were even a year ago. Homes, businesses and schools are being rebuilt. More of our citizens are employed than ever before. Our levee system has never been stronger. There is no challenge we can’t overcome by working together, and I am inspired by the people of this great state who continue to persevere.”
Climatologist talks Ida anniversary, stronger storms in the future
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – One year ago, Hurricane Ida made landfall in southeast Louisiana on the anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. A lot of research is being done to understand how storms are changing with the climate. Over the last two years, Louisiana has been rocked by powerful hurricanes....
Dove hunting season begins September 3
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to officials with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF), dove hunting season begins Saturday, September 3 and LDWF will have lease fields available in DeRidder and Colfx at that time. Permits for the lease field hunts will be available to hunters...
Gov. John Bel Edwards receives distinguished award
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards was honored by the National Guard Association Monday, August 29. During a ceremony, Edwards was presented with the Harry S. Truman Award for Distinguished Service, which is the National Guard Association’s highest recognition. This particular award was established...
Local officials report 3,863 new COVID cases, 11 deaths following weekend
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – After the final weekend in August, thousands of new coronavirus cases have been reported in the state, according to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH). LDH states that since Friday, August 26, a total of 3,863 new COVID cases were tallied and of the...
Sunshine Bridge reopens after discovered crack forced closure
ST. JAMES PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday that the Sunshine Bridge has opened in both directions. The sheriff’s office says that the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LaDOTD) completed its work on the bridge. On Aug. 18, a crack was discovered in the bridge during a routine inspection. DOTD closed the bridge out of an abundance of caution. The bridge was supposed to be closed through the weekend.
The Starbucks menu item we can’t get enough of is returning Tuesday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Since the early 1990’s, Starbucks has become a staple of American culture. A recent article from Vine Pair revealed there are over 15,000 Starbucks locations in the U.S. and just over 100 in Louisiana alone. With fall just around the corner, the popular...
