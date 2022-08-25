BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Governor John Bel Edwards issued a statement Monday on the anniversaries of Hurricanes Katrina, Laura, and Ida. “A year ago today, Hurricane Ida devastated Southeast Louisiana. Two years ago, Hurricane Laura upended the lives of thousands in Southwest Louisiana. Seventeen years ago, Hurricane Katrina forever changed the landscape of the Gulf Coast. The passage of time can’t erase the pain we felt or replace the loved ones lost because of these tragic storms. The road to recovery is never easy, and we still have much work ahead of us. But I am optimistic knowing that Louisiana is in a much stronger place than we were even a year ago. Homes, businesses and schools are being rebuilt. More of our citizens are employed than ever before. Our levee system has never been stronger. There is no challenge we can’t overcome by working together, and I am inspired by the people of this great state who continue to persevere.”

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO