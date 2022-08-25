ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Gov. Edwards on anniversaries of Hurricanes Katrina, Laura and Ida

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Governor John Bel Edwards issued a statement Monday on the anniversaries of Hurricanes Katrina, Laura, and Ida. “A year ago today, Hurricane Ida devastated Southeast Louisiana. Two years ago, Hurricane Laura upended the lives of thousands in Southwest Louisiana. Seventeen years ago, Hurricane Katrina forever changed the landscape of the Gulf Coast. The passage of time can’t erase the pain we felt or replace the loved ones lost because of these tragic storms. The road to recovery is never easy, and we still have much work ahead of us. But I am optimistic knowing that Louisiana is in a much stronger place than we were even a year ago. Homes, businesses and schools are being rebuilt. More of our citizens are employed than ever before. Our levee system has never been stronger. There is no challenge we can’t overcome by working together, and I am inspired by the people of this great state who continue to persevere.”
Climatologist talks Ida anniversary, stronger storms in the future

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – One year ago, Hurricane Ida made landfall in southeast Louisiana on the anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. A lot of research is being done to understand how storms are changing with the climate. Over the last two years, Louisiana has been rocked by powerful hurricanes....
Dove hunting season begins September 3

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to officials with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF), dove hunting season begins Saturday, September 3 and LDWF will have lease fields available in DeRidder and Colfx at that time. Permits for the lease field hunts will be available to hunters...
Gov. John Bel Edwards receives distinguished award

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards was honored by the National Guard Association Monday, August 29. During a ceremony, Edwards was presented with the Harry S. Truman Award for Distinguished Service, which is the National Guard Association’s highest recognition. This particular award was established...
Sunshine Bridge reopens after discovered crack forced closure

ST. JAMES PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday that the Sunshine Bridge has opened in both directions. The sheriff’s office says that the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LaDOTD) completed its work on the bridge. On Aug. 18, a crack was discovered in the bridge during a routine inspection. DOTD closed the bridge out of an abundance of caution. The bridge was supposed to be closed through the weekend.
