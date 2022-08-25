ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newark Advocate

Newark football overcomes adversity, shows true colors

NEWARK — Countdown clocks across the state of Ohio all summer are set to the Week 1 opponent. Only half of the teams can start 1-0, however, and the Newark football team found itself at an early crossroads. Following a disappointing loss to rival Zanesville, the Wildcats showed their mettle, winning 35-34 at...
NEWARK, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy