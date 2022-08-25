Ash trees may pose safety risk to hunters using tree stands, DNR says

MADISON (WKBT) — The Wisconsin DNR is warning deer hunters not to place tree stands on ash trees that are potentially weakened by an invasive species.

Most ash trees in the southern half of Wisconsin, Door County and the Mississippi River counties are either dead or dying from emerald ash borer infestation, the DNR says.

“Dead and dying ash trees are structurally weaker than healthy trees, so they are not safe places to put deer stands,” said Bill McNee, DNR Forest Health Specialist. “In many cases, it can be hard to tell if a tree has been infested by emerald ash borer, so hunters should place deer stands in other types of trees instead.”

Falls from tree stands are the leading cause of injury to deer hunters. Research shows roughly 1 in 4 bowhunters have experienced a fall or near-fall from a tree stand.

The DNR says ash trees can be identified through two key features: opposite branching patterns where two branches come off the main stem directly across from each other and compound leaves with 5-11 leaflets.