Muskegon Heights, MI

Minor arrested for shooting at Muskegon Heights police

By Anna Skog
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SfghX_0hVLYff700

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police have arrested the person they say fired shots at officers on Tuesday evening in Muskegon Heights.

The person, a minor, was arrested on Fleming Street in Muskegon and booked into the Muskegon County Juvenile Transition Center on charges of fleeing and eluding, carrying a concealed weapon and aiding and abetting, according to Muskegon Heights Police Department.

The charges stem from a car chase that started on E. Lincoln Street near Hoyt Street. MHPD officers originally said two people were in a red Buick and a passenger fired at officers two separate times. Officers now say there was only one person driving and shooting. That person is the juvenile in custody, they said.

Police: Muskegon Heights officers shot at, no one hit

No officers were hit in the shooting. When the chase reached the intersection of E. Sherman Boulevard and Riordan Street, the person got out of the Buick and started running away, police said. The vehicle continued south on Riordan Street where it crashed into two other vehicles at the intersection of E. Broadway Avenue and Riordan. People in those cars had to be taken to the hospital with a range of injuries, according to Muskegon Heights police.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody without incident. Officers are not releasing the exact age of the juvenile.

Comments / 1

N Smith
4d ago

The police have to make this case an example for the community and its youth , or we’re going to see an uptick of crime.

Reply
2
 

