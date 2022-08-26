ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearland, TX

Little League World Series: Pearland falls to Nolensville, Tennessee, ending Williamsport run

By Jeff Ehling via
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uri4N_0hVLYUu000

Pearland Little League's quest for its second ever U.S. Championship game appearance at the Little League World Series fell just one game short Thursday night.

Despite scoring first, a first-inning grand slam by Nolensville, Tennessee killed any momentum Pearland carried from its two elimination-game wins.

The stars from Texas were defeated, 7-1, ending their Williamsport run just a win shy from making it to the U.S. Championship game.

The loss was just their second in 17 games dating back to district.

Even though it's not the result they wanted, Pearland's little leaguers finished among the top three teams in the country this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZNfCS_0hVLYUu000

Pearland, Texas pitcher Austin Cummings collects himself after giving up a grand slam to Nolensville, Tenn.'s Josiah Porter on Aug. 25, 2022.

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Pearland rides wave of impressive catch into 3rd elimination game

The Pearland Little Leaguers pulled out another win to advance in the World Series on Wednesday night.

They're riding on the excitement of that win as they go on to play another elimination game on Thursday.

Viewers across the country became Pearland fans after outfielder Corey Kahn pulled off an amazing catch.

His now-viral catch in the outfield saved a home run against Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania.

"I was playing catcher, and I saw the ball being hit. The batter was already celebrating, threw his hands up," Pearland's Ethan Richardson recalled. "Then Corey caught it. I couldn't believe it. I never thought that was going to happen."

SEE ALSO: Pearland avoids elimination for 2nd straight night and now advances to win-and-in game Thursday

It wasn't the catch that won the game, but the team said the amazing moment still gave them the motivation they needed to win.

At that point in the game, Pearland was up 4-3. The final score was 8-4.

"It was enormous. It's all over the place right now. It's on ESPN. It's the story of the night," Pearland coach Robb Zurek said. "For us, it gave us some energy. It gave us some more momentum."

For more on this story, follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Houston Press

A Celebration of Texas Dive Bars, Clubs and Watering Holes

On a recent Friday afternoon, Anthony Head, author of Texas Dives: Enduring Neighborhood Bars of the Lone Star State, is sitting in Warren’s Inn in downtown Houston, ready to talk about his new book. “Texas A&M (University Press) made me change the subtitle of the book to Enduring Neighborhood...
HOUSTON, TX
msn.com

Tickets go on sale Aug. 30 for 2022 Southern Smoke Festival

The stars are aligned for the 2022 Southern Smoke Festival. And we do mean stars. Tickets go on sale Aug. 30 for 2022 Southern Smoke Festival. Dozens of the country’s top chefs – including James Beard Award winners, cookbook authors, and food television superstars – are headed to Houston Oct. 21-23, joining Houston’s brightest culinary talents for the massive, three-day festival.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Texas Sports
State
Tennessee State
City
Pearland, TX
Nolensville, TN
Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Williamsport, TN
City
Nolensville, TN
City
Austin, TX
Pearland, TX
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josiah
K-Fox 95.5

DPS Has A 1080HP Hellcat On Patrol In Houston, Texas

The Houston Police department unleashed a fleet of "Ghost Camaros" last year to try to apprehend reckless drivers. The Texas Department Of Public Safety has now one-upped them with this beefed-up Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye. I assume the DPS obtained this vehicle from a seizure, but anything is possible. That...
HOUSTON, TX
KXAN

Battleship Texas heads off for repairs

The Battleship Texas is leaving its home at the San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site on Wednesday, according to an announcement from the the Battleship Texas Foundation (BTF), Texas Parks and Wildlife and the Texas Historical Commission.
LA PORTE, TX
Click2Houston.com

VYPE Houston Class 6A Football Rankings - Week 2 (8.29.22)

With the first week of the Texas high school football in the books, it is time to update the Top 20 in Class 6A. There were some big victories up top as the Top 4 entering the season all came home with wins. Shadow Creek had a big win over rival Manvel in the Battle of 288 to open the year, while C.E. King flexed against 5A power Crosby. Willis breaks into the Top 20 this week after an impressive win over Bryan Rudder.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Pearland Little League#Pearland Little Leaguers
railfan.com

Texas Museum Hopes to Restore Southern Pacific 2-10-2

HOUSTON — The Texas Railway Preservation Association announced over the weekend that they hoped to restore a Southern Pacific 2-10-2 to operation. The locomotive, 982, was built by Baldwin in 1919 and has been on display in Houston for decades. As part of the restoration, the group has also...
HOUSTON, TX
L'Observateur

Coast Guard assists 7 aboard vessel taking on water 20 miles off Freeport, Texas

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard assisted seven people aboard a vessel taking on water offshore Freeport, Texas, Sunday. Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received a call on VHF-FM channel 16 at 11:40 a.m. from a boater stating their 26-foot catamaran was taking on water about 20 miles offshore. The six adults and one minor aboard the catamaran were all reportedly wearing life jackets.
FREEPORT, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
hellowoodlands.com

Local Fall Festivals 2022

Fall is here! It’s time for pumpkins, cooler weather, apple cider, and festivals! Celebrate fall with friends and family at these local festivals. September 24, 2022 – Magnolia Fall Fest Market – The Magnolia Fall Fest Market is fun for the whole family with pictures in the pumpkin patch, face painters, kids crafts, and more! The festival is held at Magnolia Event Center from noon – 4:00 p.m. Learn More.
CONROE, TX
californiaexaminer.net

Joel Osteen Net Worth 2022: How Did He Make His Money?

Joel Osteen is a pastor and writer from the United States. Osteen was born in Houston, Texas, and as of 2018, 10 million people in the United States watched his sermons on TV. His sermons are also watched every week in more than 100 different countries. He has also written a lot of books that are very popular.
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
147K+
Followers
15K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy