Little League World Series: Pearland falls to Nolensville, Tennessee, ending Williamsport run

Pearland Little League's quest for its second ever U.S. Championship game appearance at the Little League World Series fell just one game short Thursday night.

Despite scoring first, a first-inning grand slam by Nolensville, Tennessee killed any momentum Pearland carried from its two elimination-game wins.

The stars from Texas were defeated, 7-1, ending their Williamsport run just a win shy from making it to the U.S. Championship game.

The loss was just their second in 17 games dating back to district.

Even though it's not the result they wanted, Pearland's little leaguers finished among the top three teams in the country this year.

Pearland, Texas pitcher Austin Cummings collects himself after giving up a grand slam to Nolensville, Tenn.'s Josiah Porter on Aug. 25, 2022.

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Pearland rides wave of impressive catch into 3rd elimination game

The Pearland Little Leaguers pulled out another win to advance in the World Series on Wednesday night.

They're riding on the excitement of that win as they go on to play another elimination game on Thursday.

Viewers across the country became Pearland fans after outfielder Corey Kahn pulled off an amazing catch.

His now-viral catch in the outfield saved a home run against Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania.

"I was playing catcher, and I saw the ball being hit. The batter was already celebrating, threw his hands up," Pearland's Ethan Richardson recalled. "Then Corey caught it. I couldn't believe it. I never thought that was going to happen."

It wasn't the catch that won the game, but the team said the amazing moment still gave them the motivation they needed to win.

At that point in the game, Pearland was up 4-3. The final score was 8-4.

"It was enormous. It's all over the place right now. It's on ESPN. It's the story of the night," Pearland coach Robb Zurek said. "For us, it gave us some energy. It gave us some more momentum."