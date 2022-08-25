ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beech Grove, IN

Beech Grove man found guilty as charged in child molestation case

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RG5Ko_0hVLYS8Y00

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — A Beech Grove man has been convicted three years after an anonymous tip resulted in his arrest.

In a probable cause affidavit filed in the case against Alberto Gomez, a detective with the Beech Grove Police Department said officers responded to a home on July 18, 2019 after getting a tip that Gomez was being abusive and molested a teenager.

The document said the teenager told police that Gomez fondled her while she was half-asleep on one of the occasions. On another occasion, the teenager said Gomez fondled her before performing a sexual act and putting a washcloth on her.

‘Worst case scenario we could ever think of’: domestic violence situation leaves mother dead

The teenager told police that she felt disgusted and frightened and she threw the washcloth in the washer and then used “like half” of a bottle of soap. The document said she told police that during the second instance, she was half-asleep, able to hear and feel everything happening.

Another person told police that Gomez’s mental health has been deteriorating drastically, possibly due to drug use. The document said they believed Gomez was having a mental breakdown.

The document said the woman told police one example of this was Gomez believing that a friend had committed suicide because she had placed a hex on the friend and was into witchcraft.

On Wednesday, Gomez was found guilty of three counts of child molesting. Sentencing in the case is scheduled for September 19.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beech Grove, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Beech Grove, IN
FOX59

Indy Unsolved: Indy brother and sister shot to death 17 months apart

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis mother is pleading for help solving a pair of murders involving two of her kids. Two siblings were murdered 17 months apart and both cases remain unsolved. Robert Fletcher Jr., 17, loved to play basketball. “He made basketball his life,” said Rachael Gibson. “Every day between my jobs I was taking […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
foxillinois.com

Missing 11 year-old girl found in Indiana man's home

GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WICS) — A missing 11-year-old girl from Georgetown has been found. The girl was reported missing on Saturday to the Vermilion County Sheriff's Office. Chief Investigator Captain Michael Hartshorn says the investigation revealed the girl had been talking to 19-year-old Dylan Clark, of Franklin, Indiana. We're told...
GEORGETOWN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Child Molestation#Sentencing#Mental Health#Witchcraft#Violent Crime
WISH-TV

Person stable after shooting at apartments on southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot Sunday afternoon on the city’s southeast side, Indianapolis police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 5000 block Edinborough Lane. That’s at the Hidden Oak Estates Apartments southwest of the interchange for I-70 and Sam Jones Expressway. The...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man detained for involvement in near northwest side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Police have detained and interviewed a male suspect for his involvement in a near northwest side shooting Saturday afternoon that left one person injured. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 1 p.m. to the 3600 block of Middlefield Drive on report of a person shot. This location is in a residential […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTWO/WAWV

PICS: Tippecanoe County school buses broken into, driven into playground

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police in Tippecanoe County are investigating Sunday after multiple school buses were broken into and used to vandalize a playground. The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office received a report around 9:30 a.m. Sunday that the area near the Wea Ridge Elementary and Middle Schools was vandalized “along with what appeared to be a […]
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Kokomo police launch investigation into 5-month-old’s death

KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo have launched a death investigation into an infant who was reported unconscious on Thursday and who then died hours later at the hospital. Police were called to a home in the 600 block of S. Market Street to tend an unconscious infant at around 6:40 p.m. Police say several […]
KOKOMO, IN
cbs4indy.com

9-year-old talks about surviving a shooting meant for a neighbor

INDIANAPOLIS — The fourth grader shyly settled down on the other side of a playground table and stared at the huge bandage that wrapped her left hand. Last Wednesday evening, surgeons at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital removed a bullet that had wounded the girl the day before as she slept with her two younger sisters inside a second-floor bedroom of a townhome in the Aspen Chase development on the city’s northwest side.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy