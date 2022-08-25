ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman dies after being struck by a tractor in Brownsburg

By Harper Robinson - Digital Reporter
 4 days ago

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — At approximately 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Hendricks County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a fatal crash at the intersection of County Roads 500 E and 800 N.

Preliminary investigation suggests that a 1930’s model Ford passenger vehicle was traveling northbound on County Road 500 E when a tractor, traveling southbound, began turning eastbound on 800 N in front of the Ford.

The tractor then struck the vehicle in the front driver’s side. Deputies believe the primary cause of the crash was failure to yield the right-of-way.

The driver and rear passenger of the vehicle were taken to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment. The driver was last known to be in critical condition and the rear passenger, stable.

The front passenger of the Ford, identified as 63-year-old Amy Knapp of Pittsboro, died at the scene.

The driver of the tractor was not injured.

Alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in this incident.

wbiw.com

Troopers responded to a fatal crash on I-465

INDIANAPOLIS – The first crash occurred on I-465 eastbound near East Street on the south side of Indianapolis. On Saturday, August 27, at approximately 7:15 p.m. 911 dispatchers received information about a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on the left side of the road. When first responders arrived they found the motorcyclist unconscious and unresponsive, despite life-saving efforts 40-year-old John Byers of Indianapolis was pronounced deceased at the scene.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

ISP: Motorcyclist dies in multivehicle crash on I-70

MOUNT COMFORT, Ind. (WISH) — A motorcyclist has died early Sunday morning due to a serious multivehicle crash involving a semi truck that caught fire, closing eastbound and westbound traffic lanes for roughly seven hours, the Indiana State Police said in a news release. Emergency crews responded at 11:59...
RICHMOND, IN
WLFI.com

Motorcycle driver injured in crash

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A motorcycle driver is recovering this morning following a crash early Saturday morning. West Lafayette Police said that it happened in the intersection of Northwestern Avenue and State Street here in West Lafayette around 12 a.m. Sergeant Swanson told News 18 the motorcycle driver...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WISH-TV

Lafayette man dies in State Road 25 crash near Delphi in Carroll County

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — A 44-year-old man died in a pickup truck crash early Sunday on State Road 25 near Delphi, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Investigators think Ryan King, of Lafayette, was southbound on State Road 25 when the pickup went off the road. King overcorrected and then drove off the other side of the road, and the truck struck a metal guardrail. The truck rolled multiple times before landing on the driver’s side. As the truck rolled, King was ejected through the pickup’s sunroof. He was not believed to be wearing a seat belt.
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
ICN

One dead after motorcycle crash in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. A crash involving a motorcycle claimed the life of one Saturday afternoon in Terre Haute. Around 3:40 p.m., emergency crews responded to the the crash at S. US 41 , near Old Royce Road. The motorcyclist was transported to a hospital , where he died a short time later. His name has not been released at this time.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

PICS: Tippecanoe County school buses broken into, driven into playground

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police in Tippecanoe County are investigating Sunday after multiple school buses were broken into and used to vandalize a playground. The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office received a report around 9:30 a.m. Sunday that the area near the Wea Ridge Elementary and Middle Schools was vandalized “along with what appeared to be a […]
LAFAYETTE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Disturbance During Concert at Ruoff Music Center

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office confirms that there was not a shooting during the concert Friday evening, but there was a disturbance on the lawn of The Ruoff Music Center, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Sheriff’s Office, at 10:28 p.m., a disturbance was reported in section five of the lawn. The security staff responded quickly, the emergency action plan was initiated and followed, and all gates, including non-public exits, were opened, police say.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Person stable after shooting at apartments on southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot Sunday afternoon on the city’s southeast side, Indianapolis police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 5000 block Edinborough Lane. That’s at the Hidden Oak Estates Apartments southwest of the interchange for I-70 and Sam Jones Expressway. The...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
103.3 WKFR

What Happened at the Whiz Khalifa Concert in Indianapolis Friday Night?

Shocking videos show fans fleeing the Whiz Khalifa & Logic concert in Indy over the weekend. So, what actually happened?. Reports that an active shooter shut down a rap concert just North of Indianapolis, in Noblesville, Indiana have circulated around the world thanks to TikTok videos from concertgoers. Soon after the disturbance at the show happened the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office reported that no weapons were found in their initial investigation. They also posted on Facebook that three people were injured in the incident.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
FOX59

1 dead, 2 injured in I-465 crash on Indy’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed and two were seriously injured in a crash on an I-465 ramp on Indy’s west side Thursday morning. The crash happened at about 5:15 a.m. on the ramp from southbound I-465 to Washington Street. Indiana State Police said a preliminary investigation found that a SUV was headed southbound on […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
