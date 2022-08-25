Read full article on original website
Related
yourbigsky.com
Montana wildfire update for Aug. 29
Several large wildfires in Montana were contained last week, while wildfire officials and crews are still managing other fires in various areas of the state. On Sunday, the Helena – Lewis & Clark National Forest announced over social media that officials were responding to a fire that ignited on Mount Helena. The public was asked to avoid the area until further notice and make room for emergency personnel on roadways responding to the fire. The city of Helena announced that the fire was quickly contained, and mop-up began shortly after responding to the fire. Fire crews remained on site overnight to ensure the fire was contained.
yourbigsky.com
Areas of Montana saw up to 3 in. of rain over past week
The National Weather Service in Billings said via Twitter Sunday that several areas of Montana over the last week received precipitation from various thunderstorms. The moisture level varied between certain areas of the state; some areas saw up to three inches of rain. According to the map on the NWS...
walls102.com
Nebraska authorities baffled by missing canal water mystery
FURNAS COUNTY, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in Nebraska are trying to determine who released 16 million gallons of water by opening a dam on an irrigation channel one night this month — and why. The head of the irrigation district that runs the nearly 48-mile-long Cambridge Canal discovered the problem on Aug. 14 when a gauge on his computer showed the flow of water in the canal had dropped by half overnight. He scrambled to notify farmers and replenish the canal from a reservoir upstream before calling the sheriff. He estimates the missing water was worth about $2,600. Furnas County Sheriff Doug Brown says he’s trying to figure out why someone would release the water and what to charge them with if he finds them.
beachconnection.net
Trippy Little Surprise of Oregon / Washington Coast: Summer Weather Gets Better Sept, Oct
(Astoria, Oregon) – Get ready for more summer – after this one ends. Along the Oregon and Washington coast, summer doesn't just keep going in September and October, it actually gets better. Locals call this normally shoulder season “Second Summer,” but at times they refer to it as “our real summer,” especially in years where coastal conditions haven't acted like the season they're supposed to be in. (Above: Bandon. Photo Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlas Obscura
Canyon Ferry Lake's Cemetery Island
Beneath its translucent green waves, Canyon Ferry Lake reservoir hides the remains of the small town of Canton, Montana. Founded in the 1860s, Canton’s cemetery was perched on top of a hill high enough to escape being flooded during the construction of the Canyon Ferry Dam between 1949 and 1954.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
msn.com
Central Iowa rainfall totals from Saturday night's storms
EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from July 28, 2022. Strong storms moved through the middle of Iowa on Saturday night bringing periods of torrential rain, lightning, thunder, and occasional gusty winds and hail. The National Weather Service in Des Moines issued a few severe thunderstorm warnings for storms producing...
yourbigsky.com
Montana FWP seek public comment on new proposals
Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks announced Friday that they request public comment for several new proposals going to the Fish and Wildlife Commission in October. The news release said public comment on the proposals is available until September 22. Six proposals are included that seek public comment, the first being...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Black Hills Pioneer
South Dakota could be a ‘hibernation zone’ this winter
SPEARFISH – The Farmers’ Almanac has long been a go-to for folks looking to get a broad bead on the coming year’s astrological and meteorological predictions. While the information contained in its pages is largely anecdotal, it paints a broad stroke picture of the year to come, and sometimes, the science coincides.
California Wildlife Left to Rot in Baking Sun as Drought Dries Lakes
Aquatic wildlife living in two particular lakes in Bakersfield are being left without a home as water levels continue to recede, per KGET.
Is There New Hope for Meth Addicts in Washington State?
I used to tell a joke onstage that, "I lost 70 lbs on the Spokane Weight Loss Program," which was true. "And it's better than Spokane's other weight loss program, which is meth." The crowd loved that joke; it got big laughs. Not because meth addiction is funny. It's not. But because everyone in that audience knew that Spokane has a serious meth problem. It's one of our worst-kept secrets.
Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Aug. 29, 2022
Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022 - Latest local news and headlines from across the world.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
opb.org
Eastern Oregon town damaged by hail storm recovers together
Your browser does not support the audio element. On August 11th a severe thunderstorm rolled through Wallowa County. The town of Wallowa itself was right in the path of the storm. Mayor Gary Hulse estimates that every window on the west side of any building in about a 5 mile stretch got completely destroyed. Roofs and vehicles were also damaged. Since then, residents and volunteers have been coming together to patch up buildings and help people whose homes were destroyed. Hulse joins us to talk about the effort.
Hiker found dead at bottom of Oregon cliff, the second death in the area in less than a week
The body of a hiker was found Wednesday at the bottom of a cliff in Oregon's Columbia River Gorge, local authorities said, marking the second time in less than a week that a hiker has died in the area. Dispatchers received a report of a body on the Angel's Rest...
Chronicle
Idaho Sheriff's Office Takes Issue With Washington Laws, Criminals
A Kootenai County Sheriff's Office town hall on Thursday night saw officials reiterate earlier claims that Washington's police reform laws are wreaking havoc on neighboring North Idaho, while the sheriff ended up defending himself over the aftermath of the arrest of 31 white nationalists outside a Pride event in Coeur d'Alene.
South Dakota Man Stumbles Across 90-Million-Year-Old Fish Fossil While Fishing In The Missouri River
Any angler who goes out on the water, goes with the ambitions of reeling in the catch of a lifetime. Of course, we’re talking about state and world record sized fish. However, I highly doubt anybody expects reeling in something like this…. According to WOWT, an Elkhorn man was...
capcity.news
Runza no more: Popular Nebraska-based sandwich chain no longer coming to Cheyenne after lot sold
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — For those in Cheyenne who were hoping to get a taste of a Nebraska fast food staple in the city sometime soon, prepare to be disappointed. Runza, a Lincoln, Nebraska–based restaurant chain that had announced late last year that it was looking to open its first Wyoming location in Cheyenne, told Cap City News on Thursday that it had sold the undeveloped lot on Dell Range Boulevard that had been the projected site of the store.
Standrod Mansion - Idaho's Most Famous House
The mansion at 648 N Garfield Ave, Pocatello is a sizeable 6-bedroom home valued at around $734,000 and is included on the National Register of Historic Places. The mansion at 648 N Garfield Ave, Pocatello is a sizeable 6-bedroom home valued at around $734,000 and is included on the National Register of Historic Places. The National Register calls it ‘one of the most imposing private homes in the state of Idaho.’
A New Route To The Heights Is Coming: Billings Bypass Public Meeting
A public meeting presenting the draft for the Billings Bypass Corridor Study is coming in September, in hopes to alleviate traffic congestion in the Billings Heights. The meeting will focus on the corridor study, an effort to proactively plan for developmental growth anticipated to result from the new roadway, and topics such as future development, transportation, land usage, public and private utilities, floodplains, drainage, irrigation, and corridor aesthetics and vision.
Man dies in one-vehicle crash in Great Falls
According to the Great Falls Police Department, the single-vehicle crash happened at about 6:30 a.m.
Comments / 3