Woman in her 20s is found dead in Manchester flat: Police arrest man, 51, on suspicion of murder

By Arthur Parashar For Mailonline
 4 days ago

A 51-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman in her 20s was found dead at her flat.

The man remains the sole suspect after the unidentified woman was discovered in Tameside, Greater Manchester, on Thursday morning.

Police were called about the death of the woman in her 20s in a flat on Manchester Road in the Ashton-under-Lyne area.

And Greater Manchester Police confirmed that the man, who was known to the woman, arrived at Ashton police station not long after.

The man remains in custody and is being questioned by detectives from GMP's Major Incident Team.

Detectives are 'keeping an open mind' as enquiries continue despite it appearing to be a 'contained incident'.

A 51-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman in her 20s was found dead at her flat on Manchester Road in the Ashton-under-Lyne area (pictured)

Investigators are confident they are not looking for any other suspects at this time but police have urged anyone with information to come forward.

The victim's family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Detective Chief Inspector Liam Boden, of the Major Incident Team, said: 'This is truly shocking news for this young woman's loved ones to receive today, and we are committed to doing all we can to support her family and to get them the answers they deserve.

'We have one man in custody after he came in to Ashton police station very shortly after the incident was reported to us; he is now being questioned on suspicion of her murder.'

'While this appears to have been a contained incident where the suspect was known to the victim, we want to ensure all possible lines of enquiry are explored and therefore anyone with information should get in touch.'

