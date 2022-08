Concert-goers can expect a considerable leap forward in experiential technology when the MSG Sphere opens in Las Vegas next year, but its highly anticipated Sphere Immersive Sound audio system has already debuted with a high-profile installation at the Beacon Theatre in New York City. Don’t miss Part 1 of our conversation with the team behind the tech, discussing the gear within the system and the intent behind its creation.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO