Thunderstorms may erupt this evening across southeast Michigan. Could be severe in Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson, Lansing
A large area of thunderstorms is expected to develop late this afternoon and evening across southern Lower Michigan. Some of these thunderstorms could produce severe wind gusts over part of southeast Lower Michigan. The latest severe weather forecast, issued at 12:23 p.m, has inched the level two threat of severe...
Severe thunderstorms could erupt quickly later today in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, southwest Lower Michigan
An area of rapidly developing thunderstorms should happen this afternoon across southern Wisconsin, northern Illinois and southern Michigan. Part of southern Lower Michigan is in the severe weather risk area. Our area of southwest Lower Michigan has the highest threat of severe thunderstorms, especially the very southwest corner. Kalamazoo, Dowagiac,...
$10,000 sign-on bonus: New-teacher shortage has Michigan schools trying aggressive approaches
Fewer people are becoming teachers in Michigan, so Jackson Public Schools needed an aggressive approach to attract new teachers in an increasingly competitive market, Superintendent Jeff Beal said. So, JPS offered prospective hires a $10,000 sign-on bonus that’s paid out in three yearly installments to encourage teachers not only to...
Pennsylvania man visiting family in Michigan wins $2.08 million Lotto 47 jackpot
LANSING, MI -- A trip to visit family paid off in a huge way for a Pennsylvania man who won a $2.08 million Lotto 47 jackpot last year. The 59-year-old winner -- who chose to remain anonymous -- claimed his prize recently, roughly 11 months after he won. “I purchased...
Severe Thunderstorm Watch covering Detroit, Ann Arbor, Flint, Saginaw, Bay City, Thumb for good reason
A line of severe thunderstorms with no significant breaks in the line is moving east into the eastern and southeastern part of Lower Michigan between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. The severe thunderstorm watch covers the entire Saginaw Valley and Thumb, south to Ann Arbor and the entire Detroit area.
Pest managers ‘hopeful’ Michigan lanternfly invasion contained
PONTIAC, MI — Pest management officials say they’re hopeful an infestation of the invasive spotted lanternfly discovered in Oakland County has been contained. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) said Thursday, Aug. 25 that surveys in response to the discovery of a small lanternfly population near Pontiac showed the pest was “mostly contained to a small, wooded lot” owned by the county.
Watch drones pick up litter on Michigan beaches and waterways
MUSKEGON, MI-- Millions of pounds of plastics are estimated to enter the Great Lakes every year and now two types of drones will be deployed to combat the growing problem. A pair of eco-friendly drones or “litter bots” made their Michigan debut in Muskegon on Tuesday, Aug. 23, where the “PixieDrone” and “BeBot” trundled through the water and the sand gathering plastic debris that has become endemic in the Great Lakes.
Actual ‘Ferris Bueller’ movie car now on display in Michigan for a short time
DEARBORN, MI - Bueller? Bueller? Bueller? An actual car used in the 1986 movie, “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” is now on display at The Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation in Dearborn. It just arrived there and will be at the museum for the next six months.
7 Michigan beaches closed, under contamination advisories for bacteria
As the weekend approaches, there are seven Michigan beaches closed or under contamination advisories for water quality that’s unsafe – or questionable – for human contact. However, there are still plenty of opportunities to take a dip in the state’s lakes and rivers. Before heading to...
A high stake debate and tension at the GOP convention: Your guide to Michigan politics
Alyssa Burr here, MLive’s resident statewide legislature reporter covering the Michigan Senate, to bring you your weekly recap of Michigan political news. In this epic pic below with my fellow politics crew, you can find me to the far right repping my soon to be graduate school alma mater— the one and only Syracuse University (go orange!).
2 Michigan spots to watch the monarch butterfly ‘super generation’ soon migrating
The seasons are subtly changing, and this year’s mightiest monarchs are on the move. The annual fall migration of monarch butterflies is about to be underway, when scores of the iconic black-and-orange winged insects — recently categorized as endangered — travel thousands of miles to their wintering grounds in the Sierra Madre Mountains of Mexico.
Matthew DePerno, under investigation in voting machine probe, is Republican pick for AG
LANSING, MI – Matthew DePerno will try to become Michigan’s next attorney general while facing possible criminal charges from that very office. Michigan Republicans officially nominated DePerno as the party’s AG candidate, as county delegates confirmed in a voice vote at Saturday’s state GOP convention to place him on the Nov. 8 ticket. He had already been endorsed by different delegates at an April convention.
Powerball results for 08/27/22; jackpot worth $116 million
LANSING, MI – Another player in Michigan came close, but there was no winner of the $116 million Powerball jackpot for the drawing held on Saturday, Aug. 27. That means the drawing on Monday, Aug. 29 will be worth $124 million with a cash option of $69.7 million. The...
Election denier Kristina Karamo is Michigan GOP secretary of state nominee
LANSING, MI – Two years ago this November, Kristina Karamo was a poll challenger in Detroit who then joined the wave of conservatives falsely claiming Donald Trump won the 2020 election. This year, she has a chance to become Michigan’s top election official. Michigan Republicans confirmed Karamo, an...
Dixon/Hernandez GOP ticket cements parental rights in education as major issue
LANSING, MI — Broadening parental rights in education and rolling back regulations on businesses appear to be the major issues of the Tudor Dixon-Shane Hernandez gubernatorial ticket, the certainty of which was established early Saturday, Aug. 27. “The state of Michigan will be the number one state in the...
Michigan electric outages from strong storm approach 400,00 late Monday
Electric outages from a strong storm approached 400,000 customers late Monday for the state’s two primary utility companies, Consumers Energy and DTE Energy. DTE Energy staff said wind gusts were near 70 mph in some locations. At about 11 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, DTE Energy reported 243,000 customers without...
Michigan State Police halt blood tests for marijuana over accuracy concerns
The Michigan State Police Crime lab on Thursday, Aug. 25, notified prosecutors across the state that there’s a problem with marijuana testing in blood. “The MSP Forensic Science Division is examining a discrepancy discovered earlier this week in THC blood testing results in which the presence of CBD in a blood sample may have led to a positive result for THC,” MSP spokesperson Shanon Banner said in an email sent to MLive Friday. “Out of an abundance of caution (MSP) today notified the Prosecuting Attorney’s Association of Michigan that we are immediately halting the processing of all THC blood samples as we work to learn more and/or until we can institute another validated method of testing to ensure accuracy.”
Convention chaos: Snubbed Michigan county GOP chair leads swap of Macomb delegates
LANSING, MI – The Michigan Republican convention started in chaos Saturday as Mark Forton, the formerly recognized chair of the Macomb County GOP, brought a local fight to a statewide stage. Minutes after the convention commenced, Forton supporters led a challenge of Macomb County’s 199 delegates. Dueling Republicans factions...
Michigan GOP sets November candidate slate at nominating convention
LANSING, MI – Michigan Republicans confirmed their slate of nominees for the November election, including top-of-ticket candidates and those for lesser-known statewide positions. Delegates from every county met Saturday at the Lansing Center to vote for lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, Michigan Supreme Court, state Board of...
Winner of 10-mile race now ‘inaugurated as Michigander’ in first Crim
FLINT, MI -- The 25-year-old distance runner who won the 10-mile Crim in downtown Flint this morning says he’s now officially a “Michigander.”. Daniel Soto is originally from Des Moines, Iowa but moved to Michigan to run with the Hanson’s Running Team based in Rochester Hills after graduating from the University of Iowa, where he ran track and field.
