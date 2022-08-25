Read full article on original website
Springfield man gets 55 years for killing deputy US marshal
ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced an Illinois man to 55 years in prison for the shooting death of a deputy U.S. marshal serving an arrest warrant for a series of downstate burglaries. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly imposed the sentence Monday on Floyd Brown, 43,...
Police reminding people do not drink and drive
CHATHAM, Ill. (WICS) — Chatham Police are warning drivers to drive sober or get pulled over. The Chatham Police Department says they have made six driving under the influence (DUI) arrests in two weeks. The police department says if you have been drinking it is always best to call...
Pana man arrested for possession of meth
PANA, ill. (WCCU) — A Pana man is facing meth charges after an arrest last week. Daniel Durbin, 40, was charged on Monday, Aug. 29 with unlawful possession of methamphetamine with prior unlawful possession of methamphetamine conviction. Shelby County State's Attorney Nichole Kroncke says that on August 26, Durbin...
Dog rescued from house fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A family was reunited with their dog after their home went up in flames. Decatur Fire Department officials say they were called around 10:51 p.m. on Sunday to a house at 4550 Shadow Dr. Crews arrived on the scene to find smoke coming from the...
Man fatally hit by car on Route 29 identified
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A 69-year-old man is dead after being hit by a car Friday night. According to Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon, it happened around 11:30 p.m. on Route 29 and Tuxhorn Road. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Allmon identified the victim as Gordon...
Traffic light replacement planned at Dirksen and Ridge
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Beginning Wednesday, there are going to be changes on southbound Dirksen Parkway. Lanes will be reduced near the intersections at 30th Street and Ridge Avenue. This is to accommodate the replacement of an overhead traffic signal. The construction will begin at 6 a.m. and should...
Tablescape celebration at Washington Park
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — If you have an interest in tabletop decorating, then Washington Park was the place to be over the weekend. That's where the Springfield Civic Garden Club hosted "A Tablescape Celebration". There were 21 creative tables decorated by several Springfield organizations, including Lincoln Memorial Garden, the...
3 vacancies left on Springfield City Council
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There are three vacancies left on Springfield City Council. Ward 6 A;derwoman Kristin Dicenso announced last week that she is not running for re-election. Ward 7 Alderman Joe McMenamin has reached the three, four-year term limits and can't run again in that ward. McMenamin can...
Petitions available for Decatur Mayor, City Councils seats
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — You can sign up to be the next Mayor of Decatur or to have a seat on City Council. Petitions for these positions will be available beginning on Tuesday. The petitions will be available starting at 8 a.m. in the office of the City Clerk...
