Business Insider
After 13 years of student loan payments, a 36-year-old public school teacher finally got $47,000 forgiven thanks to an app
Tabatha Wesley made 127 payments on her federal student loans yet still didn't qualify for PSLF. She almost gave up, but an app called Chipper helped her fill out her PSLF paperwork. After being denied twice, Wesley had $47,000 of student loans forgiven through TEPSLF. Until recently, almost all borrowers...
Watch Sen. Elizabeth Warren respond to American who already paid off his student loans
On CNN’s State of the Union, Dana Bash speaks with Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren about President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan and if she thinks it’s fair for those Americans who have already worked to pay off their debt.
