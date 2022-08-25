ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

The Spun

Look: NASCAR Fans Furious With Bubba Wallace Ruling

Sunday's Cup Series race has been an eventful one, with several big-time crashes. Unfortunately, Bubba Wallace appears to have been on the receiving end of a bad ruling. Wallace has reportedly been put on the DVP - damaged vehicle policy - by NASCAR. "Wallace is listed by NASCAR as being...
The Spun

Watch: Massive Crash In NASCAR Race On Sunday Afternoon

The 2022 Coke Zero Sugar 400 is underway at the iconic Daytona International Speedway, but a massive crash in the rain is threatening to put a damper in everyone's mood. With just 23 laps remaining in the race, Denny Hamlin held the lead when several of the race cars appeared to swerve on the slick, rainy track at Daytona. A massive crash ensued, causing a pileup that got over half of the cars involved.
NASCAR: New driver of the #9 car for the 2023 season?

With Noah Gragson set to move to the NASCAR Cup Series full-time, will JR Motorsports replace him behind the wheel of the #9 Chevrolet?. A long-rumored announcement was made earlier this month when Petty GMS Motorsports confirmed that Noah Gragson is set to join the team as the full-time driver of the #42 Chevrolet for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. Gragson currently competes part-time in the Cup Series for Kaulig Racing and Beard Motorsports.
FanSided

NASCAR: Kyle Busch announcement speculation heats up

Kyle Busch’s media availability ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway has led to rumors of an announcement. As we continue to wait for Kyle Busch to confirm his plans for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, speculation and rumors about what he might decide to do next year continue to heat up.
The Spun

Look: NASCAR Driver Announced His Engagement Saturday

Kyle Weatherman had a special day on Saturday. Not only did he race in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, but he also announced that he is now engaged to his girlfriend. He posted a couple of pictures to his Twitter account on Saturday night. Prior to posting this, Weatherman got 22nd...
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Sunday's Massive Crash

A huge crash just went down at NASCAR's Coke Zero Sugar 400 in Daytona. Going into the first and second turns nearly half the field got caught up in a collision that allowed Austin Dillon's No. 3 car to steal the lead. The NASCAR world reacted to Sunday's wreck on...
The Spun

Look: Dale Earnhardt Jr's Sister Not Happy With Weather News

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s sister, Kelly, needs this weekend rain to go away. On Saturday, NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass tweeted: "Still a steady rain that is weakening but still too heavy to start drying track. Teams still haven’t started work on prerace adjustments. Likely would be tough to have an on-time start tonight. Need it to clear in the next three hours to likely have a chance to race tonight."
FanSided

NASCAR: Another Joe Gibbs Racing announcement coming?

Joe Gibbs Racing still have a seat open for two NASCAR Xfinity Series races, but the driver for one of them should be considered a lock. Joe Gibbs Racing announced in June that reigning ARCA Menards Series East champion and current points leader Sammy Smith is set to drive the “star car”, the #18 Toyota, in eight of the remaining races on the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule. His schedule has since been expanded to nine races.
Top Speed

NASCAR Legend Jeff Gordon Unretires to Race Porsches?

Could there be any more exciting news than seeing one of the greats of NASCAR back in a race car? Jeff Gordon, four-time NASCAR champion, retired from the sport in 2015. Through his epic 25-year career, he became an American icon in the racing world. Not only did he bring NASCAR to mainstream prominence, but he was a legendary driver. He holds all-time records such as the youngest driver to win a title at the age of 24. With 93 career wins, he holds the most wins in the modern NASCAR era. It’s simple, the numbers don’t lie.
FanSided

NASCAR: First points leader of 2022 is out of the playoffs

All but one of the drivers who have occupied the top spot in the NASCAR Cup Series standings this year have qualified for the playoffs. In the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season, the first driver to sit atop the point standings failed to qualify for the playoffs. Richard Childress Racing’s...
FanSided

NASCAR: Conspiracy theory emerges after Kurt Busch announcement

Some believe that Kurt Busch withdrew from the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs to help Joe Gibbs Racing, Martin Truex Jr., and Toyota. Before this weekend’s 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway, 23XI Racing’s Kurt Busch announced that he would be withdrawing his medical waiver request to be a part of the upcoming four-round, 10-race playoffs.
NBC Sports

Chase Elliott's Southern 500 car has special design, meaning

When 16-year-old Dani (Gamel) Cuevas pondered how to capture her stay at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta in a design of Chase Elliott’s Cup car, she quickly found inspiration. “When I was in the hospital, I spent a lot of time with therapy dogs,” Dani told NBC Sports.
