Look: NASCAR Fans Furious With Bubba Wallace Ruling
Sunday's Cup Series race has been an eventful one, with several big-time crashes. Unfortunately, Bubba Wallace appears to have been on the receiving end of a bad ruling. Wallace has reportedly been put on the DVP - damaged vehicle policy - by NASCAR. "Wallace is listed by NASCAR as being...
South Carolina Couple Arrested For Squatting In NASCAR Driver’s $16-Million Mansion
I mean, if you’re going to try living in a home that’s not yours, this is the one to try. A South Carolina couple has been arrested for breaking into the Mooresville, North Carolina home of NASCAR Cup Series driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – and trying to claim it for themselves.
Austin Dillon’s Wife Whitney on the Monday Morning Exhale – and Hopes for Husband’s NASCAR Future [Exclusive]
Austin Dillon's wife Whitney talked about her husband's NASCAR future and the fun the family had filming 'Austin Dillon's Life in the Fast Lane.'
Watch: Massive Crash In NASCAR Race On Sunday Afternoon
The 2022 Coke Zero Sugar 400 is underway at the iconic Daytona International Speedway, but a massive crash in the rain is threatening to put a damper in everyone's mood. With just 23 laps remaining in the race, Denny Hamlin held the lead when several of the race cars appeared to swerve on the slick, rainy track at Daytona. A massive crash ensued, causing a pileup that got over half of the cars involved.
NASCAR: New driver of the #9 car for the 2023 season?
With Noah Gragson set to move to the NASCAR Cup Series full-time, will JR Motorsports replace him behind the wheel of the #9 Chevrolet?. A long-rumored announcement was made earlier this month when Petty GMS Motorsports confirmed that Noah Gragson is set to join the team as the full-time driver of the #42 Chevrolet for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. Gragson currently competes part-time in the Cup Series for Kaulig Racing and Beard Motorsports.
NASCAR: Kyle Busch announcement speculation heats up
Kyle Busch’s media availability ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway has led to rumors of an announcement. As we continue to wait for Kyle Busch to confirm his plans for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, speculation and rumors about what he might decide to do next year continue to heat up.
Look: NASCAR Driver Announced His Engagement Saturday
Kyle Weatherman had a special day on Saturday. Not only did he race in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, but he also announced that he is now engaged to his girlfriend. He posted a couple of pictures to his Twitter account on Saturday night. Prior to posting this, Weatherman got 22nd...
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Sunday's Massive Crash
A huge crash just went down at NASCAR's Coke Zero Sugar 400 in Daytona. Going into the first and second turns nearly half the field got caught up in a collision that allowed Austin Dillon's No. 3 car to steal the lead. The NASCAR world reacted to Sunday's wreck on...
FOX Sports
MASSIVE wreck collects almost the entire field at Daytona
As rain approaches, the front two cars get loose and a wreck collects the almost the entire field at Daytona International Speedway. Austin Dillon makes it through.
Look: Dale Earnhardt Jr's Sister Not Happy With Weather News
Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s sister, Kelly, needs this weekend rain to go away. On Saturday, NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass tweeted: "Still a steady rain that is weakening but still too heavy to start drying track. Teams still haven’t started work on prerace adjustments. Likely would be tough to have an on-time start tonight. Need it to clear in the next three hours to likely have a chance to race tonight."
Daytona Race Results: August 28, 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)
NASCAR race results from Daytona International Speedway. The NASCAR Cup Series was scheduled to race last night in Daytona Beach, Florida. Rain has pushed this to a Sunday morning race at the Daytona International Speedway! It’s the regular season finale on the 2.5-mile oval. View Daytona results for the...
NASCAR: Another Joe Gibbs Racing announcement coming?
Joe Gibbs Racing still have a seat open for two NASCAR Xfinity Series races, but the driver for one of them should be considered a lock. Joe Gibbs Racing announced in June that reigning ARCA Menards Series East champion and current points leader Sammy Smith is set to drive the “star car”, the #18 Toyota, in eight of the remaining races on the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule. His schedule has since been expanded to nine races.
Top Speed
NASCAR Legend Jeff Gordon Unretires to Race Porsches?
Could there be any more exciting news than seeing one of the greats of NASCAR back in a race car? Jeff Gordon, four-time NASCAR champion, retired from the sport in 2015. Through his epic 25-year career, he became an American icon in the racing world. Not only did he bring NASCAR to mainstream prominence, but he was a legendary driver. He holds all-time records such as the youngest driver to win a title at the age of 24. With 93 career wins, he holds the most wins in the modern NASCAR era. It’s simple, the numbers don’t lie.
ETOnline.com
Inside NASCAR's Austin Dillon and Wife Whitney's Stunning North Carolina Home and New Reality Show (Exclusive)
Austin Dillon and his wife, Whitney, are getting ready to show the world another side to NASCAR. ET spoke to the couple at their home in North Carolina, about their new reality TV show, Life in the Fast Lane, and why they decided to let the cameras into their lives.
NASCAR: First points leader of 2022 is out of the playoffs
All but one of the drivers who have occupied the top spot in the NASCAR Cup Series standings this year have qualified for the playoffs. In the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season, the first driver to sit atop the point standings failed to qualify for the playoffs. Richard Childress Racing’s...
Huge NASCAR crash as rain falls at Daytona (Video)
Watch the video as most of the field wrecks in the rain at near 200mph. The NASCAR Cup Series was scheduled to race on Saturday night at Daytona International Speedway. Rain moved into the Daytona Beach area and pushed the race to Sunday morning. Watch the NASCAR crash video below.
NBC Sports
Austin Dillon wins Daytona by bumping Cindric; Blaney in, Truex out of playoffs
Austin Dillon won the regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway to snatch a NASCAR Cup Series playoff spot, taking the lead by shoving Austin Cindric aside with three laps remaining. Ryan Blaney secured the final playoff spot on points, and Martin Truex Jr. was eliminated. In scoring his fourth career...
NASCAR: Conspiracy theory emerges after Kurt Busch announcement
Some believe that Kurt Busch withdrew from the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs to help Joe Gibbs Racing, Martin Truex Jr., and Toyota. Before this weekend’s 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway, 23XI Racing’s Kurt Busch announced that he would be withdrawing his medical waiver request to be a part of the upcoming four-round, 10-race playoffs.
NBC Sports
Chase Elliott’s Southern 500 car has special design, meaning
When 16-year-old Dani (Gamel) Cuevas pondered how to capture her stay at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta in a design of Chase Elliott’s Cup car, she quickly found inspiration. “When I was in the hospital, I spent a lot of time with therapy dogs,” Dani told NBC Sports.
Williams Grove Speedway driver airlifted following crash
Williams Grove Speedway is a very fast half-mile dirt track. It’s located in the heart of sprint car country, Mechanicsburg, PA. A large group of vintage race cars showed up for a special addition to the show. View the medical update on Wayne Godshall below. 46 dirt cars from...
