Could there be any more exciting news than seeing one of the greats of NASCAR back in a race car? Jeff Gordon, four-time NASCAR champion, retired from the sport in 2015. Through his epic 25-year career, he became an American icon in the racing world. Not only did he bring NASCAR to mainstream prominence, but he was a legendary driver. He holds all-time records such as the youngest driver to win a title at the age of 24. With 93 career wins, he holds the most wins in the modern NASCAR era. It’s simple, the numbers don’t lie.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO